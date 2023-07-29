4 Wild Cards for the Minnesota Wild in 2023-24

The Minnesota Wild breakout candidates and last-chance players have already been named, so now it’s time to talk about their wild-card players. These are players who no one thinks much about, but they will surprise you with their scoring production as well as other things they bring to the lineup. It’s expected that Kirill Kaprizov will score goals and, obviously, Filip Gustavsson will stop pucks, but there are a few players who could step up in unexpected ways.

Those players include Jake Middleton, Marc-André Fleury, Marcus Foligno, and newcomer Pat Maroon. Each of these guys can bring a whole new level to their game, and this season may be when they choose to do it. For the guys that were on the team last season, they’ll want to redeem themselves and that means improving their game, of course, while Maroon will be looking to prove himself with a new team.

Wild’s Fleury Not Done Yet

Some may be asking how a future Hall of Fame goaltender like Fleury could be considered a wild card. The main reason is his age at 38 years old; he’s not the same goaltender he was when he came into the league obviously. In our Offseason Roundtable, I did mention some insecurities regarding Fleury, but if anyone can step up and surprise it’s him, which is why he’s a wild card. He’s the type of player that will work hard no matter if he’s in the number one slot or is the backup getting fewer games in than he ever has.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fleury won’t just go away, either. He’ll give it everything he has until he physically can’t anymore, but when that happens is the problem. Thankfully, he’s the type of player that thrives under pressure, and while he did struggle in his first postseason with the Wild, his entire team didn’t help a lot either. I have my concerns, but I also have a lot of faith in Fleury stepping up when everyone least expects it and helping his team win games.

Wild’s Middleton is a Wild Card

The Wild got a real treat when they traded Kappo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 Draft for defenseman Jake Middleton. Many Wild fans were baffled by the move because it was sending away someone they believed was the future of their goaltending, not realizing they were making room for Fleury to join the ranks a little later the same day. The trade has turned out pretty well for the Wild as Middleton has proven to be a solid stay-at-home defenseman who has a slight offensive flair when needed.

Middleton has a very go-with-the-flow personality and everyone seems to love him, plus he’s a great quote. While his main priority is defense, every once in a while he’ll surprise everyone by breaking out of his own zone and bursting into the offensive zone with speed. That’s where he can catch everyone off guard and score — that’s where his wild card position comes in. He’s a player who’s not afraid to try different things and, hopefully, he’ll find some scoring power this coming season.

Wild’s Foligno has Another Level

Marcus Foligno is a lot like Middleton but as a forward. He’s the typical third-line wing that likes to throw around his body a lot. However, unlike Middleton, Foligno can score goals. He proved it in 2021-22 when he scored a career-high 23 and still managed to deliver 238 hits. His scoring took a hit this past season, but there’s another level in his game he has yet to reach, and I feel like many underestimate that side of him.

Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Most don’t see Foligno as a goal scorer. He’s known more for his hitting and setting up his linemates like Joel Eriksson Ek. However, he’s good at scrapping in front of the net and getting the “garbage” goals that aren’t super pretty or highlight reel, but they still count. He can outmuscle the defensemen who try to push him out of the way, and he has the ability to get his stick on the ice at the right time. If he can continue to do that this season, he’ll climb his way back up the scoring charts and surprise many fans.

Wild’s Maroon is a Dark Horse

While Pat Maroon is 35 years old, I feel like he still has things to prove, especially after getting dealt from the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning to the unproven Minnesota Wild. Luckily for the Wild, he didn’t seem to sulk coming to the northern parts of the United States. In fact, he seems excited about the chance to prove himself with a new team, plus he has already made a couple of friends in his new teammates according to an article by Michael Russo of The Athletic. “He (Alex Goligoski) talked it up, so I can’t wait. Honestly, I can’t wait,” Maroon said about joining the Wild (from ‘Pat Maroon on coming to the Minnesota Wild: “It was meant to be”‘, The Athletic, 07/03/23).

Related: 4 Minnesota Wild Prospects You Could See in the NHL in 2023-24

Latest News & Highlights

He hasn’t been a big scorer in the past few seasons, but he contributes with his rugged play and grit, which is something the Wild can always use more of. He has been a scorer in the past and, while anything he can produce will be welcome, he may have a jumpstart after being traded. His fuel to prove himself could be enough to get him back on a scoring spree, especially if he finds the right chemistry with his linemates. Other than physicality, it’s hard to know what to expect and that’s why he’s a wild card.

Wild’s Surprises Ahead

There’s typically at least one player that surprises everyone by the way they step up and each of these players has a chance to be that wild card. If the Wild want to win games, they’ll need more than just their top scorers producing. Hopefully, these guys will do better than anyone expects and help the team do well.