Minnesota Wild Playoff Hopes Hinge on Top Line Success

After making several changes throughout the season, the Minnesota Wild have found a top-line worthy of that name. Their top line has been jumbled around most of the season. It started with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, together with different centers from Ryan Hartman to Joel Eriksson Ek, and even rookie Marco Rossi got a crack at it.

They did find some success with each of those combinations, but it wasn’t what they were looking for. However, their most recent combination of Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, and the addition of Matt Boldy has been the real deal. We’ll look at how this line has been helping their team and why they need to stay together despite the recent struggles, especially with the postseason looming.

Wild’s Top Line is Worthy

Over the past seasons, the Wild have had number-one lines, but they didn’t perform to the level usually expected of an NHL top line. That was until they added their star, Kaprizov. He’s struggled a bit off and on due to injuries, but once he’s on his game and they find the right linemates, he’s almost impossible to stop.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Initially, that pairing was with Zuccarello. Those two can find each other no matter where they are on the ice. However, they sometimes forgot they had other teammates and didn’t pass to open players, or the other team predicted the pass. After some time, they started to make mistakes and weren’t producing, so adjustments had to be made.

A few changes later, they found their current combination working well. They have reached the level of being considered a top-line in the NHL. They’re finding each other on the ice and have even translated that success to the power play. The Wild have been winning games lately thanks to this line.

Wild’s Interesting Combination

Kaprizov is on the top line, which makes sense; that is his spot. He’s the goal scorer and the playmaker; they build around him. However, he’s not a difficult player to place others with. He makes everyone better around him and can adjust to playing with almost anyone, but obviously, some trios click more than others.

Putting Eriksson Ek as the center makes sense because he is a top-caliber center. However, they haven’t always found success combining those two until they added that missing piece in Boldy. Eriksson Ek is similar to Kaprizov in that he can play with almost anyone, but they’ve struggled off and on together.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Putting Boldy on the other wing seemed to be that missing piece. This line is so interesting because they are all different types of players, but combined, they work well. Kaprizov is the smooth, electric skater with a knack for goal-scoring, while Eriksson Ek is the glue in the middle that makes everything flow. He also has a physical angst in his game that makes him lethal. Boldy is kind of the in-between; he’s a great skater and puck handler, but he also can be physical when necessary.

Wild Must Keep Line Intact

While it’s fine for the Wild to change the lines to promote chemistry and find a spark for the lineup, they have to try to keep that top line intact. Even with the expected addition of Marat Khusnutdinov, it has been steadily scoring the most points of any line recently. Of course, Khusnutdinov can work his way up to the top line, but breaking up something that works so well is hard.

If the Wild hope to make it to the postseason, with the points race as tight as it is, they need their top line to continue producing. Kaprizov has been on a roll, and Eriksson Ek is a machine. Boldy hasn’t been contributing as consistently, but when he does, it’s in a big way. He may have to find a way to step that up even more with the recent news that Eriksson Ek may be injured after leaving the game early against the Coyotes on Tuesday, March 12.

Wild’s Postseason Hopes

The postseason is always the end goal, and while the Wild have climbed up several spots, they are still just out of contention. They’ll need their top line to continue its success if they hope to continue climbing the standings. They’ve led their team so far, and they’ll be needed even more as the season ends.

With the possibility of Eriksson Ek being out, Kaprizov and Boldy will need to step up. However, with that spot possibility open, there is room for Khusnutdinov to come into the lineup. He may not fit directly into Eriksson Ek’s spot, but he’ll at least get to adapt to the lineup and find some chemistry with it. Hopefully, if Eriksson Ek is injured, it’s minor, and if not, hopefully, the top line can adapt without him because they need every win they can get to see the postseason.