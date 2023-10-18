Wild’s Fleury & Special Teams Success Snag Win Over Canadiens

The Minnesota Wild looked to redeem themselves when they faced the Montréal Canadiens in the second part of their two-game road trip on Tuesday, Oct. 18. They were looking to come home with a split after a disappointing loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs that exploited their struggling defense.

They got off to a much better start against the Canadiens, with not just one but two shorthanded goals scored on the same penalty to take a 2-0 lead through the first period. They took that lead into the second period but added a power play goal to extend it to 3-0. The Canadiens found a way to fight back and registered a goal to get back within two.

The scoring settled down until another power play tally for the Wild put them back ahead by three. They stopped for the rest of the period but started back up in the final frame. They added another power-play goal to further their lead by four goals. Again, the Canadiens snuck one in to get back within three, and that’s how it would end.

The Wild took the win 5-2 and redeemed themselves despite playing with 11 forwards and six defensemen after adding Alex Goligoski to the injured list along with Jared Spurgeon and Matt Boldy. A few new names stepped up to help secure the win, along with eventual Hall of Famer Marc-André Fleury, and that’s where we’ll start.

Wild’s Flower Earns Win

Most of the talk leading up to this game was about it possibly being Fleury’s last time ever playing in Montréal. It was a hometown affair since he’s from just about an hour north in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. According to the television broadcast, around 90 friends and family were in attendance, and they weren’t the only ones cheering for him.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens fans didn’t boo Fleury; they cheered for him a couple of times throughout the game and after. Fleury’s 27 saves on 29 shots for a .931 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average earned him the game’s number-one star. Fleury is no ordinary player, and they wanted to give him recognition and thanks for some fantastic seasons.

It’s unclear if Fleury will be done after this season, but with him getting one win closer to second all-time, his first win of the season near his hometown deserved a little more fanfare. He also put on his typical show with a few jaw-dropping saves and some old-school stacking of the pads. He knows how to save his team and do it in style at significant moments in the game. Fleury has a flair about his game that will never be replaced once he does retire, and the NHL will miss him.

Wild’s Dewey #1 & #2 Lead Way

While it was the Fleury show for most of the night, the Wild’s “Dewey 1” and “Dewey 2” had something to add. It was only a matter of time until one of the “Deweys” found success on the penalty kill, especially Connor Dewar, who made a habit of it last season. However, Brandon Duhaime found the scoreboard first in this game shorthanded. It was his and the Wild’s first shorthanded goal of the season but his second goal overall. Duhaime started things, but Dewar kept things going with a second shorthanded goal 25 seconds later on the same penalty kill, which doesn’t happen often, especially for the Wild.

Latest News & Highlights

Those two goals propelled the Wild forward with energy and the momentum they needed to leap ahead after having some back-and-forth action. With Boldy out of the lineup for a while, it’s great to have players like Duhaime and Dewar stepping up, especially shorthanded.

Wild’s Special Teams Rebound

The Wild made a slight switch regarding their number one power play unit; with Boldy out, they put Marcus Johansson in, and he fit in well. He didn’t register any points, but he helped get things going and, most importantly, got the puck into the zone. He may not have scored any goals, but Joel Eriksson Ek sure did. He continued his power-play goal streak with not one but two goals to make it three power-play goals on the season.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Eriksson Ek made it happen by scrumming as much as possible in front of the net. He’s one of the best at grinding in the slot and making things happen. He wasn’t the only player to tally a power play goal as the Wild’s superstar Kirill Kaprizov finally got on the scoring train. It took him three games, but it’s quicker than in the past, and he scored it on the man advantage from the bottom of the circle at a very tight angle that only he could manage.

While their power play was fantastic, scoring on three out of eight chances, their penalty kill was perfect. They killed off all five chances the Canadiens had, and Brock Faber was a stellar addition to the penalty kill. He’s turning into an excellent NHL defenseman quicker than most would expect.

Wild Looked Strong

The Wild looked strong in their win against the Florida Panthers last week, but they honestly showed what they can do against the Canadiens. Their defense still had some slip-ups, but it was much smoother than in their loss against the Maple Leafs. One small thing they need to watch once again is their penalties. Towards the end of the game, they had two misconducts handed out and had the game been closer, it could have put them in a precarious position.

If they can keep those penalty minutes to a minimum, their special teams successful, and their scoring streak going, they’ll be in good shape for their homestand. They’ll be at home for three games, starting with the Los Angeles Kings this Thursday, Oct. 18. The Wild will see their former teammate Kevin Fiala just four games into the season, and it’ll be an exciting matchup.

Related: Wild’s Weekly Check-In: Faber & Rossi Step up, Defense Struggles

Fiala’s not the only former Wild player on the Kings roster; they also picked up goaltender Cam Talbot in the offseason. It’s unlikely he’ll be in the game against the Wild, as he was just in the net for their most recent game, but he’ll still be backing up if not. Hopefully, the Wild can keep this winning mojo going and continue their success, especially without some of their top players. That way, they’ll be even better when they get those guys back in the lineup.