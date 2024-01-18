Wild’s Raska, Hunt & Mermis Have Earned Their Spots

The Minnesota Wild have had to make many adjustments over the past few weeks regarding the roster and injuries. They brought up several of their top guys on the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League, like Nic Petan, Sam Walker, Jesper Wallstedt, Adam Raska, Daemon Hunt, and Dakota Mermis to fill the holes in their roster.

Many of these players were sent down right away or as the Wild got their injured back. However, there have been a few players who have stuck around, like Raska, Hunt, and Mermis. Of course, the latter two were because the team was without Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin. However, they’ve made a compelling case to stay on the roster, as has Raska. We’ll take a look at each player, starting with Raska.

Wild’s Raska Fits In

While Raska hasn’t had much time on the roster, only playing in three games so far, he fit right into the lineup. When watching him play, I had to do a double-take several times and ask who was wearing number 51. He hasn’t accumulated any points or shots but has contributed in the hit department with five in the three games he played.

22-yo Czech Adam Raska, acquired in Addison trade, debuts with #mnwild's Dewar/Duhaime: "They’re playing kinda like me. They’re obviously older, so have more experience. I asked them and they call the same on the ice, ‘Dew! Dew!’ So if I want a puck, I’ll just scream, ‘Dew!’" — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 6, 2024

Raska hasn’t found his offensive side just yet, but his defensive side has shown through. He’s had one blocked shot and even forced a takeaway. Besides that, he’s been working quietly behind the scenes in his average seven minutes of ice time per game.

He’s blended in well with his physicality on the fourth line, and it’ll be interesting to see how much longer he stays in the lineup with everyone returning from injuries. He’s made enough of an impression not to be sent down immediately, so hopefully, he can show more of what he’s capable of this season when needed because he has a lot of potential.

Wild’s Hunt Climbing the Ranks

The Wild’s defense had finally found its strength when head coach John Hynes took over, only for it to be depleted by injuries to Brodin and Spurgeon, with this being Spurgeon’s third time being out due to injury this season alone. They have strong defensive players in the AHL but adjusting to a new system that’s as tight-knit as the Wild’s defensive core can be difficult, but Hunt adapted quite quickly.

While Raska’s been more of a defensive-minded forward, Hunt is an offensive-minded defenseman. He’s played in 11 games this season and assisted on one goal, plus he had seven shots in that time frame. He may be slightly more aggressive offensively than Raska, but they’re close in the hitting department, as Hunt had seven hits.

Now, to his actual defense position, he’s had two giveaways, one takeaway, and 17 blocked shots. Hunt has been playing strongly and even on both the power play and penalty kill. While it may be difficult to find a roster spot with Brodin back in the lineup, they kept Alex Goligoski and Jon Merrill out the other night, and they may have to do that again since Hunt has been better with fewer mistakes.

Wild’s Mermis a Blocking Machine

Now to the other defenseman, who has stepped up quite a bit in the absence of Brodin and Spurgeon. Mermis has played 27 games in two separate stints with the Wild, and like Raska and Hunt, he’s impressed the coaching staff. He’s registered two goals plus four assists for six points, and he’s also had 26 shots on goal.

He’s had 16 hits, five takeaways, nine giveaways, and 25 minutes in penalties. He could improve his giveaways and penalty minutes, but his blocked shots compensate for those issues. He’s blocked 36 shots so far this season and has shown his value as a defenseman on the power play and penalty kill, just like Hunt.

Dakota Mermis, Iowa Wild (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Hunt and Mermis have been paired together and work very well. As stated above, Goligoski and Merrill have really struggled lately and were even taken out of the lineup. Hunt and Mermis, while still learning, have stepped up and filled whatever lineup spot is needed at the time. Hopefully, if possible, we’ll see more of them together this season.

Wild Need Raska, Hunt & Mermis

It may be hard to keep room for Raska in the lineup as their forwards have all come back from injury. The only player still out is Spurgeon, and it’s unknown when he’ll be back, so Mermis or Hunt may remain up with the team for some time. All three players have earned their spots, but of course, there’s only so much room on the roster, and some players will have to go back to Iowa.

With all the mistakes that had been happening on the blue line, hopefully, they can swing keeping Mermis and Hunt as long as possible, or at least until Merrill and Goligoski start to succeed again. Regardless, Raska, Hunt, and Mermis are great players, and whether they stay up or not, they’ve earned it, and the Wild have a bright future with them.