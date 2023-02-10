Jets 2020 Draft Class Midseason Check-In

With the Winnipeg Jets on a break until Feb. 11, it’s the perfect time to check in to see what their prospects have been up to. Earlier in the week, we checked in on the seven selections they made at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and the four selections they made at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Here, we’ll go back a year further and visit the four selections they made at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Cole Perfetti

It’s debatable whether Cole Perfetti is a prospect anymore, considering he’s a full-time member of the Jets. Whether you believe the “prospect” label still applies to the now-21-year-old is secondary to his undoubtable label as a young player on the rise.

The prolific playmaker, upon being chosen 10th overall in 2020, was instantly considered a top-six player of the future and this season, he rightfully claimed that role. It was a role he spent some time in last season before suffering a season-ending injury in mid-February, and one he looks increasingly comfortable in this season.

Cole Perfetti, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perfetti played centre in juniors with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, but head coach Rick Bowness has switched him to left wing for now. The Jets are pretty well-set up the middle with Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois serving as their number-one and two centres. Wingers have less defensive responsibility than centres, and playing the wing has allowed Perfetti to focus on perfecting his offensive game and being a major contributor to the forward group.

The results Perfetti has garnered on the wing been pretty good, all told, as he’s recorded seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points in 47 games, good for sixth on the team in points. He missed some time with an injury in late December and early January, but got back up to speed quickly upon his return and put up nine points in January.

Bold prediction: Cole Perfetti will score many, many, many goals like this in the future 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JLnH9LSw2K — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 10, 2022

Perfetti could still improve on his consistency and one thing that need to be coached out of him is his tendency to pass instead of shoot during prime scoring opportunities. He potted 37 goals in each of his two seasons with the Spirit, so the ability to light the lamp is obviously there, but it seems the “selfishness” is not.

That aside, Perfetti’s 2022-23 has been a major step forward for someone who, by all indications, is at just the start of a long and productive career. He’ll be an important player down the stretch as the Jets push for first in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Daniel Torgersson

Torgersson — chosen in the second round, 40th overall — turned pro this season and is learning the North American game with the Manitoba Moose after having his first cup of coffee with the team at the tail end of last season.

Daniel Torgersson, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The Swedish forward is logging time up and down the Moose lineup on the right wing — which is his off side — and is also drawing some power play minutes. In 41 games, he has netted six goals and added five assists.

Torgersson made his Moose debut last April after coming over from AIK of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest level of hockey in Sweden. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has shown some powerforward-type skills in front of the net and on the rush this season, but needs more time to round into a more consistent player.

“It’s been better and better,” Torgersson said in late January of his play. “It’s a tough league and hard to come from Europe and come over here and play. Things have been good. It’s not like this in Europe and it’s great to be comfortable with the league… it’s great to have teammates that want to help us and don’t just think about themselves, because we are a team, and we need to stay stuck as a team, and win as a team.”

Anton Johannesson

Johannesson, chosen in the fifth round (133rd overall) is cutting his teeth in his first season of professional hockey overseasons.

The 5-foot-9, 155-pound defenseman is playing for Hockeyettan’s HC Dalen (a team located in Jönköping) which is the third tier of professional hockey in Sweden. In 28 games, the 20-year-old has five goals and 17 assists for 22 points.

Anton Johannesson ny back i HC Dalen! Läs mer här: https://t.co/cgdiXuQdqU pic.twitter.com/Hnf46Fy88X — HC Dalen (@hcdalen) May 9, 2022

Last season, Johannesson played for HV71’s J20 team, recording six goals and 12 assists for 18 points. He’s noted to be an offensive defenseman with standout skating and great awareness, but struggled quite a bit to stay healthy prior to being drafted and is undoubtedly undersized by NHL standards.

Tyrel Bauer

Tyrel Bauer is embracing his ruggedness in his first professional season.

The defenseman and sixth-round (164th overall) pick, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds, has been a physical force on the back end for the Moose. While offence is not his forte — he has one goal and one assist in 29 games — his stay-at-home skillset is needed nonetheless.

Tyrel Bauer, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Bauer spent five seasons with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds, served as their captain for his final two seasons, and was named their most dedicated player last season. It’s easy to see why he was bestowed with the honour. The Calgary-born 20-year-old consistently looks to use his frame to his advantage and to inject his club with some energy.

He’s endeared himself to Moose fans by dishing out some booming checks, and while The Hockey Writers doesn’t post videos of fights, he’s picked smart times to engage in some spirited scraps to protect teammates or provide a spark. Bauer fought 14 times in 181-career junior games and has fought six times this season. Suffice it to say, anyone dropping their gloves with him, regardless of their size, has their hands full.