Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Talks Super Bowl, All-Star Game & More

When it comes to this year’s Super Bowl, it’s no secret who Blue Jackets’ star Johnny Gaudreau is rooting for. If you know where he’s from, it makes perfect sense.

On Thursday after Blue Jackets’ practice, Gaudreau spoke to the media for the first time since returning from the All-Star Game in Sunrise, FL. In case you needed another hint about who his football team is, he made it abundantly clear during his availability.

Give you three guesses which team Johnny Gaudreau is rooting for on Sunday. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/mMebjcujrG — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) February 9, 2023

Gaudreau opened up about several topics on Thursday including the Super Bowl, enjoying his time at the All-Star Game and then loving his new life in Columbus.

An Eagles Family

Gaudreau is from Salem, NJ, right in the heart of Eagles country in South Jersey. Ever since he was a kid, he always rooted for the Eagles to win.

Of late, Gaudreau has been able to enjoy some Eagles’ Super Bowl victories. Nick Foles and the Philly Special, anyone? He recalled the feelings of watching that Super Bowl victory.

“It was awesome,” Gaudreau said. “Probably one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, Tom Brady and the Pats. You always hear how good the Pats are. Then the Eagles kind of came in with a backup quarterback in Nick Foles and won the game. It was just a really, really cool season for them and for the fans. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

While Gaudreau’s family (also lifelong Eagles’ fans) may have some sort of a watch party for the game, Gaudreau said that he will get together with his teammates. Turns out he’s not the only Eagles’ fan on the Blue Jackets.

“Robbie’s (Eric Robinson) is a big Eagles’ fan too, so it’ll be nice to have another Philly guy around.”

As for some of Gaudreau’s favorite Eagles’ players, he named three. Brian Westbrook, Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson were his picks growing up.

Come Sunday, Gaudreau and his family hope the Eagles continue their winning ways and bring home another Super Bowl to the city of Philadelphia.

All-Star Game Enjoyment

Gaudreau was the lone representative of the Blue Jackets at the All-Star Game. As expected, he represented the Blue Jackets and the city of Columbus well.

Gaudreau got to catch up with friends. He spent time with his family including a boating vacation after the All-Star Game. Oh and he scored a hat trick.

“It was awesome. It was a great weekend,” Gaudreau said. “(I) had a ton of family, relatives, friends there. It was a blast to spend time with them. That was a lot of fun. It was probably one of my favorite (All-Star Games) that I got to be a part of.”

Johnny Gaudreau said this All-Star Game was one of his favorites he’s been to. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gaudreau’s coach Brad Larsen could tell he was excited to be at the All-Star Game representing the team and the city.

“No question,” Larsen said. “What’s great is you ask Johnny, some guys are not sure. He’s a guy that’s been an All-Star. Are you excited for it? He goes, yeah. He was super excited. He really enjoys the experience of going and you love to hear that. He was genuinely excited and it’s great to see him represent Columbus. He’s done well representing us all year and it’s great to see him go there and have success.”

Settling into Columbus

After a period of adjustment moving to a new city and getting used to a new team, Gaudreau has settled in nicely in Columbus and with the Blue Jackets. He’s having fun despite the on-ice record.

“All settled in. It’s been going good. Getting to know all the guys, I obviously know them a lot better now than the start. It’s been a fun year so far. I’ve really enjoyed it.

A big part of the decision to join the Blue Jackets was Columbus being known as a great city to raise a family. He reiterated that and now sees firsthand how good the city is in that respect.

“It’s a great city. I love raising a family here. It was important for me. That’s one of the reasons why I signed here. The fans are great too. Every night I feel like we play here, it’s a great crowd. It’s fun to play here.”

Trying to End on High Note

The Blue Jackets enter Friday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with just 31 games to go. Gaudreau expects the team to grow in that time. He also wants to give the fans something to look forward to.

“Hopefully we can keep getting better here towards the end of the season and hope our team grows a little bit towards the end of the season here and give the fans some good games here coming up.”

Johnny Gaudreau wants to give the fans some good games as the season winds down. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets have a tough stretch of games coming out of the break. They play the Maple Leafs in consecutive days and then play the Devils, Jets and Stars. Then after a game at Arizona State against the Coyotes, they play the Wild, Oilers, Wild again and Sabres before the NHL Trade Deadline.

It’s anyone’s guess how these last 31 games will go this season for the Blue Jackets. But Gaudreau is settled in and enjoying the good life. There is much to look forward to from him in year two and beyond.