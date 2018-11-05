The NHL has suspended Winnipeg Jets’ forward Brendan Lemieux for two games for an illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers’ forward Vincent Trocheck. The hit came during the Jets and Panthers’ two-game series in Helsinki, Finland and resulted in a match-penalty for Lemieux.

Winnipeg’s Brendan Lemieux has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head on Florida’s Vincent Trocheck. https://t.co/tQt7AWcmLH — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 5, 2018

The hit was cut-and-dry and was almost certainly going to result in a hearing for Lemieux. When asked about the hit after the game, even Jet’s coach Paul Maurice was in agreement with the officials’ decision to assess his player a match penalty.

“Yup. The refs got it right. You give up three on the PK, you’re not winning,” said Maurice. “Just keep them on the ice. That’ll be a starting point. Listen, I’ve got no complaint about the reffing. I don’t like the call on Scheifele but nobody cares. The penalties that Brendan took, Brendan deserved.”

Lemieux has played in 18 games in his career, including nine this season. The 22-year-old has scored one goal in those 18 games and has played in a fourth-line role for the Jets in his time at the NHL level. in the AHL, Lemieux had a breakout campaign last season with 19 goals and 43 points in 51 games.

Below is the NHL Department of Player Safety’s video detailing the suspension, followed by a full transcript of the video.

Full Transcript of the Video: