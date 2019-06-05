Fisher’s 8th Annual NHL Mock Draft: 2019, Round 4

The depth of this year’s draft class is on full display in this round of my mock, though a good number of these prospects could be off the board by this point in reality.

Some of them will likely be going higher in my consensus mock to come, but that means other prospects will be falling into this range. Either way, there will still be quality options available.

That is good news for the Senators, who have first dibs again here.

Fourth Round

94) Ottawa Senators — Alex Beaucage (RW, Canada, Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1.75, 192 pounds (Combine Official)

Playoff Stats: 16 GP-5 G-11 A-16 PTS, 5 GP-1 G-1 A-2 PTS (Memorial Cup)

Regular Season Stats: 68 GP-39 G-40 A-79 PTS

Central Scouting: 64 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 79

THW Ryan Pike: 59

THW Andrew Forbes: 113

ANALYSIS: The Senators continue their stellar draft by reuniting Beaucage with his Rouyn-Noranda teammate Justin Bergeron, who Ottawa took in the third round of my mock. Beaucage had the privilege of playing on one of the best lines in all of junior hockey during his draft year — and his stat-line certainly reaped the benefits — but he’s a legit talent in his own right. Definitely deserving of going here and arguably a lot earlier, with this selection seeming like another steal for the Sens.

95) Los Angeles Kings — Hunter Jones (G, Canada, Peterborough OHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4.5, 202 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 5 GP-4.66 GAA-.862 SaveP

Regular Season Stats: 57 GP-3.31 GAA-.902 SaveP

Central Scouting: 3 NAG

THW Larry Fisher: 107

THW Ryan Pike: 57

THW Andrew Forbes: 72

ANALYSIS: The Kings make their third straight selection from the OHL, taking that league’s top goaltending prospect for this year’s draft. Ironically, this Jones is quite comparable to Martin Jones, who was developed by Los Angeles before blossoming into a starter for rival San Jose. This Jones also has some similarities to Matthew Villalta, another OHL goalie drafted by the Kings in the third round in 2017.

Hunter Jones of the Peterborough Petes (CHL Images)

96) New Jersey Devils — Martin Hugo Has (RD, Czech Republic, Tappara Liiga)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 187 pounds

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-0 G-2 A-2 PTS (U20-Liiga)

Regular Season Stats: 2 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS (Mestis), 37 GP-9 G-7 A-16 PTS (U20-Liiga)

Central Scouting: 38 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 100

THW Ryan Pike: 69

THW Andrew Forbes: 63

ANALYSIS: Having already loaded up on left-handed defencemen — taking three straight lefties from the U.S. National Team Development Program — the Devils look overseas for their first righty of this year’s mock. Hugo Has is an intriguing talent, a Czech kid developing in Finland with good size, strong skating and decent offensive instincts. Hugo Has would be a project for New Jersey, but he’s got lots of upside, which also means he could be long gone by here.

97) Detroit Red Wings — Kim Nousiainen (LD, Finland, KalPa Liiga)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 170 pounds

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-0 G-7 A-7 PTS (U20-Liiga)

Regular Season Stats: 6 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS (Liiga), 8 GP-0 G-5 A-5 PTS (Mestis), 32 GP-8 G-20 A-28 PTS (U20-Liiga)

Central Scouting: 52 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 84

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 93

ANALYSIS: Nousiainen is undersized but highly skilled, similar in a lot of ways to another Detroit defence prospect in Vili Saarijärvi. Nousiainen didn’t look out of place in getting some pro experience during his draft year, including an impressive showing at the Spengler Cup. He’d be a good get for the Red Wings here in the fourth round.

98) Pittsburgh Penguins (from Buffalo) — Taylor Gauthier (G, Canada, Prince George WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1.25, 193 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: N/A, 4 GP-3.02 GAA-.914 SaveP (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 55 GP-3.25 GAA-.899 SaveP

Central Scouting: 7 NAG

THW Larry Fisher: 114

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 103

ANALYSIS: Pittsburgh needs another goaltending prospect after trading away Filip Gustavsson and Gauthier would be a nice replacement in the system. The Penguins might also have to move Tristan Jarry at some point soon, so they go back to Jarry’s old junior league to grab Gauthier, a right-catching netminder with enough upside to potentially be a future starter.

99) Minnesota Wild (from N.Y. Rangers via Boston) — Marcus Kallionkieli (F, Finland, Sioux City USHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 2 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 58 GP-29 G-24 A-53 PTS

Central Scouting: 47 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 97

THW Ryan Pike: 80

THW Andrew Forbes: 56

ANALYSIS: Minnesota takes another import from the USHL in Kallionkieli, a goal-scoring Finn who is topping the Wild’s list as their best player available here. Minnesota previously took Russian centre Egor Afanasyev from the same league, getting two of the USHL’s top foreign talents for this year’s draft. So far, so good for the Wild in this year’s mock.

100) Edmonton Oilers — Josh Williams (RW, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Playoff Stats: 15 GP-2 G-4 A-6 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 66 GP-14 G-19 A-33 PTS

Central Scouting: 145 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 92

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 79

ANALYSIS: Edmonton makes it four in a row from the WHL to start this year’s mock, with Williams following local product Kirby Dach and Prince Albert linemates Brett Leason and Aliaksei Protas. Williams is already in Edmonton, developing with the Oil Kings on a team that should contend for the Ed Chynoweth Cup next season. Williams is a shoot-first winger who looked like a potential first-round pick coming out of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament that also took place in Edmonton last August, but his goal-scoring prowess surprisingly didn’t translate back to the Dub. Williams should break out and start to realize his sniper potential next season, so this could be a steal for the Oilers in hindsight.

Josh Williams of the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)

101) Anaheim Ducks — Sasha Mutala (RW, Canada, Tri-City WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds

Playoff Stats: 5 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 65 GP-20 G-21 A-41 PTS

Central Scouting: 79 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 110

THW Ryan Pike: 65

THW Andrew Forbes: 65

ANALYSIS: Anaheim also takes a WHL forward here, a bit of a safer pick in Mutala, who projects as more of a two-way type that could slot into the Ducks’ middle-six down the road. Mutala’s skill-set should translate well to the pro game, but his offensive upside is a matter of debate. Still, a solid pick for Anaheim at this spot. Worth noting, I went back and forth between Mutala and this next prospect.

102) Vancouver Canucks — Trevor Janicke (RW, USA, Central Illinois USHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: N/A

Regular Season Stats: 58 GP-22 G-26 A-48 PTS

Central Scouting: 119 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 94

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 109

ANALYSIS: Truth be told, I originally had the Ducks taking Janicke, with the Canucks getting Mutala here. I swapped them before publishing but felt it could go either way if they are both available at these spots. Janicke has a higher ceiling than Mutala, with more potential to develop into a top-six forward based on their offensive upside. But Mutala is more of a lock to be an NHLer, thus having the higher floor in scout speak. Vancouver likes to draft for potential, so Janicke is a good fit.

103) Philadelphia Flyers — Graeme Clarke (RW, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11.5, 175 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 18 GP-7 G-7 A-14 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 55 GP-23 G-11 A-34 PTS

Central Scouting: 45 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 78

THW Ryan Pike: 62

THW Andrew Forbes: 80

ANALYSIS: The Flyers would be all over Clarke here, a high-skill OHLer fitting of their draft tendencies. No relation to Bobby Clarke, but that sur name would also be fitting for Philadelphia. This Clarke isn’t a rugged type, not a chip off that block, but he could bring the Philly fans out of their seats despite playing more of a finesse game. This Clarke has a knack for scoring highlight-reel goals.

104) Florida Panthers (from Minnesota via Pittsburgh) — Kirill Slepets (RW/LW, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL, overager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 146 pounds (did not attend combine)

Playoff Stats: 17 GP-4 G-6 A-10 PTS (MHL)

Regular Season Stats: 10 GP-1 G-0 A-1 PTS (KHL), 6 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS (VHL), 17 GP-12 G-6 A-18 PTS (MHL)

Central Scouting: 17 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 103

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 151

ANALYSIS: The Panthers take another Russian overager in Slepets, a speedy forward with slick stickhandling and scoring ability as evidenced by his hat trick in the bronze-medal game at the World Juniors. Slepets was dangerous throughout that tournament to put himself on the draft radar as a double-overager who turned 20 in April. He’s still a bit of a beanpole, but Slepets has been growing on scouts and should get selected this time around — perhaps sooner than later.

105) Chicago Blackhawks — Ryder Donovan (RC/RW, USA, Duluth-East U.S. High School)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 186 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 5 GP-5 G-4 A-9 PTS (USHS), 5 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS (USHL)

Regular Season Stats: 23 GP-12 G-25 A-37 PTS (USHS), 9 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS (USHL)

Central Scouting: 97 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 118

THW Ryan Pike: 108

THW Andrew Forbes: 64

ANALYSIS: Projecting high-schoolers is difficult to do — both in terms of their draft position and their NHL potential — but Donovan has the frame and tools to be a future pro. He’ll be a longer-term project for whoever drafts him, but Donovan could definitely be worth the wait. Chicago has quite a few forward prospects trending well in the present, so the Blackhawks can afford to take a risk on a big kid with big upside like Donovan.

2019 draft-eligible and recent Wisconsin signee Ryder Donovan sends Duluth East back to the Minnesota state tournament with this OT game-winner. https://t.co/qq9Xg4xfRt — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) March 1, 2019

106) Florida Panthers — Nikita Okhotyuk (LD, Russia, Ottawa OHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1.25, 198 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 18 GP-1 G-1 A-2 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 56 GP-2 G-15 A-17 PTS

Central Scouting: 56 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 108

THW Ryan Pike: 101

THW Andrew Forbes: 105

ANALYSIS: Make it three Russians in a row for Florida, though Okhotyuk is already playing on this side of the pond. You have to watch Okhotyuk to fully appreciate him since his stats are underwhelming. He’s another kid who is much better than his numbers indicated this season, but Okhotyuk will always be a defence-first rearguard with a physical edge. Okhotyuk’s efforts in the CHL Top Prospects Game wouldn’t have gone unnoticed, so he’s a good bet to go in this range as a result.

107) Arizona Coyotes — Case McCarthy (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-1 G-3 A-4 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 62 GP-5 G-24 A-29 PTS (NTDP), 27 GP-2 G-9 A-11 PTS (USHL)

Central Scouting: 77 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 119

THW Ryan Pike: 89

THW Andrew Forbes: 85

ANALYSIS: McCarthy can really skate and move the puck. He got lost in the shuffle at times on that stacked NTDP defence corps but managed to impress at the under-18 worlds. McCarthy’s mobility stood out there, looking like a kid with significant upside who could capitalize on more opportunity as his college career progresses at Boston University.

Much like my Mutala-Janicke dilemma earlier this round, I spent more time than I’d like to admit debating picks 107 to 109 — considering each of the three prospects for Arizona before deciding to go with McCarthy. But I could totally see the Coyotes taking one of these next two.

108) Montreal Canadiens — Luke Toporowski (LW, USA, Spokane WHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 179 pounds

Playoff Stats: 14 GP-6 G-4 A-10 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 67 GP-21 G-28 A-49 PTS

Central Scouting: 100 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 111

THW Ryan Pike: 111

THW Andrew Forbes: 76

ANALYSIS: The Canadiens tend to take a skilled-but-undersized WHL forward in the middle rounds — Brendan Gallagher being the most notable, in the fifth round back in 2010, with Cole Fonstad being last year’s fifth-rounder. Toporowski fits the bill for this year’s draft, though he may not stay undersized — his dad Kerry is a big guy, and was a tough guy in his playing days. Luke Toporowski is known more for his scoring than his fighting, possessing much softer hands than the old man. Montreal could be getting another steal from the Dub if Toporowski is still available here — especially if he gets a late growth spurt.

109) Nashville Predators (from Colorado) — Layton Ahac (LD, Canada, Prince George BCHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.5, 190 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 17 GP-5 G-12 A-17 PTS, 6 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS (NJAC)

Regular Season Stats: 53 GP-4 G-28 A-32 PTS

Central Scouting: 62 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 115

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 141

ANALYSIS: I had McCarthy earmarked for Nashville here — based on the Boston University connection with 2017 third-round pick David Farrance and my third-rounder for the Predators in this year’s mock, Domenick Fensore — but Arizona ruined that plan.

Fortunately, I also had Ahac lined up as a backup option for the Preds, who drafted Dante Fabbro from the same tier-two league. Ahac is a two-way type and a strong skater like fellow BCHL alum Dennis Cholowski. Both Fabbro and Cholowski were first-rounders in 2016, but Ahac isn’t quite on their level. In saying that, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Ahac selected as high as the second round after leading his team to a league championship and all the way to the national final. I can’t see Nashville passing on Ahac if he’s still available in the fourth round.

In the left-handed defenseman category, I think the most underrated is Layton Ahac (Prince George, BCHL). He will need 2-3 years in the NCAA, but has very good offensive skills and is 6'2. He will play in the RBC Cup in two weeks, and should be available in round 2 of the draft. — Simon Boisvert (@simonsnake70) April 29, 2019

110) Vegas Golden Knights — Isaiah Saville (G, USA, Tri-City USHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 198 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-2.20 GAA-.910 SaveP

Regular Season Stats: 34 GP-1.90 GAA-.925 SaveP

Central Scouting: 13 NAG

THW Larry Fisher: 124

THW Ryan Pike: 91

THW Andrew Forbes: 106

ANALYSIS: Vegas already has two defencemen and three forwards at this point in my mock, so the Golden Knights complete their starting six by grabbing a goaltender here. Saville isn’t the biggest goalie available, but he’s been able to stone shooters at every level thus far. Saville will continue to develop in college and could become a long-term option for Vegas, which also drafted Maksim Zhukov from the USHL in the fourth round in 2017. The Golden Knights are stockpiling potential successors to Marc-Andre Fleury, with that list including Malcolm Subban, Oscar Dansk, Zach Fucale, Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera and Jordan Kooy. Saville could be a nice addition to that collection.

111) Dallas Stars — Simon Lundmark (RD, Sweden, Linkoping J20)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1.75, 197 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-1 G-3 A-4 PTS (SuperElit-J20)

Regular Season Stats: 28 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS (SHL), 25 GP-2 G-15 A-17 PTS (SuperElit-J20)

Central Scouting: 21 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 82

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 115

ANALYSIS: Dallas drafts defencemen as well as anybody — especially Swedish defencemen — and Lundmark could be another mid-round gem for the Stars. John Klingberg was their biggest steal as a fifth-rounder in 2010. Lundmark isn’t likely to get to Klingberg’s level — very few fourth-rounders do — but Lundmark has legitimate upside with nice offensive tools. This would totally be a typical Dallas pick.

112) New York Rangers (from Columbus) — Massimo Rizzo (LC/LW, Canada, Penticton BCHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 174 pounds

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-3 G-3 A-6 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 37 GP-11 G-29 A-40 PTS

Central Scouting: 84 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 116

THW Ryan Pike: 98

THW Andrew Forbes: 67

ANALYSIS: The Rangers have plenty of ties to Penticton and to the BCHL — 2011 third-rounder Steven Fogarty developed in Penticton, 2011 fifth-rounder Shane McColgan also wound up there, 2015 second-rounder Ryan Gropp started there before jumping to the WHL and 2015 fifth-rounder Tyler Nanne’s brother, Lou, also played there, while 2013 third-rounder Adam Tambellini was drafted out of the BCHL and 2018 seventh-rounder Riley Hughes also starred in that league this season.

All six of those prospects are forwards so, given that history, you can bet Rizzo is fairly high on the Rangers’ list — certainly if he’s still available here in the fourth round. Rizzo is highly skilled and could have gone as high as the second round if his draft year hadn’t been derailed by injuries. On a personal note, I know this pick will sit well with my former colleague Dave Crompton — a Rangers fan in Penticton who has covered Rizzo with the Vees.

113) Winnipeg Jets — Zac Jones (LD, USA, Tri-City USHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 176 pounds

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-0 G-5 A-5 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 56 GP-7 G-45 A-52 PTS

Central Scouting: 70 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 123

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg used its first pick in my mock on Jones’ teammate Shane Pinto in the second round, so that is part of the rationale here for the Jets. But Jones is very worthy of going in this range and could be off the board before the fourth round after putting up very nice numbers during his draft year. In other words, Jones could be a steal here.

114) Florida Panthers (from Pittsburgh) — Roman Bychkov (LD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11.25, 170 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 1 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 40 GP-2 G-13 A-15 PTS

Central Scouting: 34 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 102

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 101

ANALYSIS: Yes, another Russian for Florida — this is now four in a row, for those keeping count. Bychkov is the second straight left-handed defenceman, but he’s quite different from Okhotyuk earlier in this round. Bychkov is more offensive-minded, yet pretty well-rounded by all accounts.

115) Toronto Maple Leafs — Mikhail Abramov (RW, Russia, Victoriaville QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10.75, 161 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 8 GP-1 G-6 A-7 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 62 GP-16 G-38 A-54 PTS

Central Scouting: 63 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 105

THW Ryan Pike: 83

THW Andrew Forbes: 100

ANALYSIS: The Leafs like their Russians and particularly Russian forwards playing in the CHL. Since 2015, which was Kyle Dubas’ first draft as part of Toronto’s management staff, the Leafs have taken four such Russians with two of them seeming like hits so far in Dmytro Timashov, a 2015 fifth-rounder from the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts, and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, a 2018 third-rounder from the OHL’s Peterborough Petes. The other two have been misses in 2015 seventh-rounder Nikita Korostelev from OHL Sarnia and 2016 fifth-rounder Vladimir Bobylev from WHL Victoria. But that is a pretty good batting percentage, so don’t be surprised to see Toronto take another swing or two this year.

Enter Abramov, a skilled playmaker with similarities to both Timashov and Der-Arguchintsev. Abramov shone brightly for Russia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup to start the draft year and carried that momentum to Victoriaville for a stellar first season in North America.

116) Calgary Flames (from N.Y. Islanders) — Oleg Zaytsev (LC, Russia, Red Deer WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 66 GP-13 G-30 A-43 PTS

Central Scouting: 66 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 128

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 66

ANALYSIS: I’ve got a few Russian imports projected for this range and Zaytsev was playing just down the road from Calgary, so the Flames’ brass would have got plenty of live looks. Calgary has also done well in drafting Europeans developing in North America in recent years, including four of their five picks from 2018 and their top two selections from 2017. Milos Roman, a Slovakian forward for WHL Vancouver and one of Calgary’s fourth-rounders from last year, broke out in his draft-plus-one campaign and Zaytsev has the talent to explode in similar fashion next season.

117) Nashville Predators — Vojtech Strondala (LC, Czech Republic, Kometa Brno)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-7, 154 pounds

Playoff Stats: N/A

Regular Season Stats: 13 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS (Czech), 33 GP-8 G-15 A-23 PTS (Czech2), 10 GP-11 G-7 A-18 PTS (Czech U19)

Central Scouting: 95 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 101

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 69

ANALYSIS: Nashville used its first pick of the 2018 draft on Czech centre Jachym Kondelik in the fourth round and he sure looked good at this year’s World Juniors. Granted, Kondelik was already developing in North America and Strondala is a completely different player, but perhaps the Predators would take another Czech forward with big upside here. Strondala is small in stature but possesses big-time skill whereas Kondelik is towering and plays more of a power game. Strondala is more of a boom-or-bust prospect than Kondelik, but Nashville needs to draft some forwards with high offensive ceilings and Strondala fits that bill.

118) Washington Capitals — Jake Lee (LD, Canada, Seattle/Kelowna WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 216 pounds

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 67 GP-3 G-21 A-24 PTS

Central Scouting: 146 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 127

THW Ryan Pike: 71

THW Andrew Forbes: 133

ANALYSIS: Washington really likes drafting WHL defencemen and will love the fact that Lee has been traded to Kelowna, which will host next year’s Memorial Cup and is the same junior program that produced previous Capitals picks Lucas Johansen and Madison Bowey. The latter has since been traded to Detroit, and former coach Dan Lambert was largely responsible for the development of those two in Kelowna, but the Rockets have continued to be a defence factory and Lee will be in good hands there under Adam Foote, Josh Gorges and Kris Mallette. Lee is already a good two-way prospect coming out of Seattle.

119) Los Angeles Kings (from Calgary via Montreal) — Aaron Huglen (F, USA, Fargo USHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Playoff Stats: 2 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS (USHL), 2 GP-0 G-2 A-2 PTS (USHS)

Regular Season Stats: 28 GP-4 G-10 A-14 PTS (USHL), 24 GP-17 G-35 A-52 PTS (USHS)

Central Scouting: 90 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 117

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: Los Angeles goes with a high-skill forward here in Huglen, who scored his share of highlight-reel goals during the draft year. Looking back to last year’s draft, the Kings seemed to target high-skill forwards with their first four picks — perhaps signalling a shift in philosophy from previously preferring power-forward types. It’s a mixed bag for L.A. in my mock this year, but Huglen’s creativity as an offensive catalyst would be a welcome addition for the Kings, who don’t have many dynamic forwards on their current roster. Surely, they are looking to inject more skill into that group going forward and Huglen could be a good fit.

120) Tampa Bay Lightning — Ethan Phillips (RC, Canada, Sioux Falls USHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 150 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-1 G-4 A-5 PTS (USHL)

Regular Season Stats: 50 GP-16 G-27 A-43 PTS (USHL), 21 GP-9 G-10 A-19 PTS (USHS)

Central Scouting: 78 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 93

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: Tampa continues its trend of selecting high-ceiling forwards, taking Phillips after Nick Robertson in the first round and Yaroslav Likhachyov in the third round. What those three lack in size, they more than make up for in skill. Phillips is a winner too — a USHL champion this season — and plays his best in the big games, as evidenced by his MVP performance in that league’s Top Prospects Game. All that will appeal to the Lightning’s scouts, who might see shades of Tyler Johnson in Phillips. The other prospect that I considered here for Tampa is Xavier Parent, a similar forward from QMJHL Halifax.

The Top Prospects Game MVP is still 🔥🔥🔥 Ethan Phillips with a one-time blast 💥puts @sfstampede on the board! #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/h8tysi9I5N — USHL (@USHL) January 13, 2019

121) Carolina Hurricanes — Henri Nikkanen (LC, Finland, Jukurit Liiga)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Playoff Stats: N/A

Regular Season Stats: 9 GP-2 G-0 A-2 PTS (Liiga), 2 GP-1 G-0 A-1 PTS (Mestis), 14 GP-2 G-7 A-9 PTS (U20-Liiga)

Central Scouting: 32 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 139

THW Ryan Pike: 61

THW Andrew Forbes: 68

ANALYSIS: How many Finns can Carolina possibly draft, you ask? That’s a valid question, but the Hurricanes would have a hard time passing on Nikkanen here. He was dogged by injuries throughout the draft year, but Nikkanen has the potential to be a huge steal if he’s available this late — considering he was viewed as a potential first-rounder entering the season. Nikkanen, as skilled as he is, will surely be a faller to some degree and could land in this range.

But, really, how many Finns could Carolina draft? Well, we’re up to five through six picks in my mock, with Nikkanen following first-rounder Patrik Puistola, second-rounders Mikko Kokkonen and Tuukka Tieksola, and third-rounder Antti Saarela. Sure, that is getting a little extreme, but why stop now?

122) Buffalo Sabres (from San Jose) — Patrick Moynihan (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 183 pounds

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 64 GP-19 G-27 A-46 PTS (NTDP), 28 GP-12 G-10 A-22 PTS (USHL)

Central Scouting: 73 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 144

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: The Sabres stray from their trend of taking Swedes here — stopping after three straight to start my mock in Philip Broberg, Nils Hoglander and Albert Johansson. Buffalo changes it up with Moynihan, an American goal-scorer bound for Providence College. Moynihan flew under the radar amongst much bigger names on that NTDP squad, but he’s pretty fast and possesses a wicked shot, which should give him a decent chance of playing pro down the road. That combination of speed and sniping ability could also give Moynihan a chance of cracking the top 100 — potentially as a third-rounder.

123) Toronto Maple Leafs (from St. Louis) — Egor Serdyuk (RW, Russia, Victoriaville QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Playoff Stats: 11 GP-3 G-3 A-6 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 63 GP-25 G-40 A-65 PTS

Central Scouting: 71 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 130

THW Ryan Pike: 77

THW Andrew Forbes: 102

ANALYSIS: Another Russian import potentially being targeted by Toronto, Serdyuk formed a dynamic duo with Abramov in Victoriaville. The Leafs could have both in their sights, with Serdyuk actually outscoring Abramov in the regular season and appearing to be the better finisher between the two. Keeping them together would be a brilliant move by Dubas.

124) Chicago Blackhawks (from Boston) — Harrison Blaisdell (LW, Canada, Chilliwack BCHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 186 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 11 GP-2 G-3 A-5 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 51 GP-33 G-25 A-58 PTS

Central Scouting: 80 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 137

THW Ryan Pike: 110

THW Andrew Forbes: 71

ANALYSIS: The Blackhawks go with their best player available here in Blaisdell, who projects as more of a two-way type with some similarities to current Chicago prospect Evan Barratt — a 2017 third-rounder coming off a breakout season in college. Blaisdell is committed to the University of North Dakota for 2020-21 and could also be a candidate for the third round, so the Hawks would be happy to get him at the end of the fourth round.

