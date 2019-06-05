Fisher’s 8th Annual NHL Mock Draft: 2019, Round 2

I’m big on tiers in my rankings and we’re right in the middle of a big one as we embark on the second round of my mock.

My tiers at the top are 1-2, 3-13 and 14-20 as first-round locks, followed by a ‘bubble’ tier from 21-45. I could see any of those 24 prospects cracking the top 31 — as first-rounders — and I’m expecting most, if not all of them to be taken by the midpoint of the second round, within the top 50.

From there, it’s even more wide open. My next tier spans 46-71 — totalling 25 prospects — but essentially anyone in my top 100 could be a candidate to go as high as the second round, so there are all kinds of quality options still available. For the record, I quite like the depth of this draft class — more so than many of my scouting peers.

The Senators are on the clock to start this round and every round thereafter unless Ottawa has traded its pick — as was the case in the first round, which also featured a lottery for the top three selections that only applied to that round.

Second Round

32) Ottawa Senators — Ryan Suzuki (LC, Canada, Barrie OHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0.75, 180 pounds (Combine Official)

Playoff Stats: N/A, 5 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 65 GP-25 G-50 A-75 PTS

Central Scouting: 18 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 32

THW Ryan Pike: 18

THW Andrew Forbes: 13

ANALYSIS: Nobody expected Suzuki to be available to start the second round — certainly not the Senators, who were contemplating him with their first-round pick before settling on fellow OHL forward Phillip Tomasino at 19th overall. Getting both Suzuki and Tomasino, in either order, would be a tremendous start to Ottawa’s draft.

33) Los Angeles Kings — Kaedan Korczak (RD, Canada, Kelowna WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 194 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: N/A, 7 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 68 GP-4 G-29 A-33 PTS

Central Scouting: 32 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 41

THW Ryan Pike: 49

THW Andrew Forbes: 33

ANALYSIS: The Kings would have been all over Suzuki here, but they already got lucky twice in the first round with Bowen Byram and Arthur Kaliyev falling to Los Angeles at fifth and 22nd, respectively. A playmaker like Suzuki to pair with Kaliyev would have been perfect, but the Kings still come away happy with Korczak, who proved the perfect complement to Byram in forming Canada’s top pairing at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Korczak plays a defence-first style similar to Boston’s Brandon Carlo. Korczak has that kind of size and skating ability, to go along with above-average puck skills. Not the sexiest pick for Los Angeles, but it’ll be a good one in the long run.

34) New Jersey Devils — Samuel Fagemo (LW/RW, Sweden, Frolunda SHL, overager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 16 GP-6 G-4 A-10 PTS (SHL)

Regular Season Stats: 42 GP-14 G-11 A-25 PTS (SHL), 8 GP-10 G-4 A-14 PTS (SuperElit-J20)

Central Scouting: 20 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 38

THW Ryan Pike: 88

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: The first overager of this year’s mock, Fagemo fits the bill for the Devils as a skilled winger who can score. New Jersey has done well drafting Swedes in recent years, snagging Jesper Bratt, Jesper Boqvist and Fabian Zetterlund. Fagemo would join those three in competing for roster spots as early as next season. Fagemo could potentially step right in and fill the void left by Marcus Johansson’s departure.

35) Detroit Red Wings — Ilya Nikolayev (LC, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11.75, 190 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-5 G-3 A-8 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 41 GP-10 G-15 A-25 PTS

Central Scouting: 9 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 35

THW Ryan Pike: 60

THW Andrew Forbes: 42

ANALYSIS: This pick is based entirely on Detroit’s first-round selection, Vasili Podkolzin. Nikolayev and Podkolzkin have established chemistry, forming a dynamic duo for Russia throughout their draft year. By drafting both of them, the Red Wings also increase their chances of getting Podkolzin to cross the pond as soon as possible. That’s the key here, to make those two a package deal. But that’s not to take away from Nikolayev’s talent, a legitimate second-rounder with nice offensive tools in his own right.

However, if not for Podkolzin — if Detroit had taken somebody else at sixth overall — then I would have the Red Wings going in a different direction with this pick. The other two names to keep in mind are Egor Afanasyev or Vladislav Kolyachonok, both developing not far from Detroit in Muskegon (USHL) and Flint (OHL), respectively.

36) Carolina Hurricanes (from Buffalo) — Mikko Kokkonen (LD, Finland, Jukurit Liiga)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11.25, 200 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS (U20-Liiga)

Regular Season Stats: 56 GP-3 G-16 A-19 PTS (Liiga)

Central Scouting: 10 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 45

THW Ryan Pike: 31

THW Andrew Forbes: 31

ANALYSIS: I strongly considered three different players for Carolina’s late first-round pick and, turns out, the Hurricanes are going to get all three thanks to these consecutive early second-rounders. I wound up reaching for Finnish forward Patrik Puistola with that initial selection, though Kokkonen was on the tips of my fingers when it came time to type in that pick. I pretty much flipped a coin between those two Finns, with the hope that Kokkonen would still be available here for Carolina.

Kokkonen’s point total in the Liiga was very impressive — certainly a stat-line worthy of a first-round selection — but, beyond the numbers, he’s not an overly dynamic defender. Solid but not spectacular, or not as spectacular as those numbers would suggest. But his ability to rack up that many points also speaks to his smarts, which will appeal to the Hurricanes, who can take their time in developing Kokkonen to his full potential.

37) Carolina Hurricanes (from N.Y. Rangers) — Jakob Pelletier (LW/RW, Canada, Moncton QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9.25, 165 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-2 G-1 A-3 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 65 GP-39 G-50 A-89 PTS

Central Scouting: 27 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 33

THW Ryan Pike: 26

THW Andrew Forbes: 21

ANALYSIS: Pelletier’s longer-than-anticipated wait ends here. He was the third player that I mulled over for Carolina’s first-round selection, and I had several teams giving Pelletier serious consideration in the mid-to-late twenties and through the early thirties. The Hurricanes have drafted forwards from the QMJHL in recent years — namely, Julien Gauthier and Nicolas Roy — so this pick wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Pelletier has first-round talent, he plays a complete 200-foot game, and he’s got a motor that doesn’t stop running. He’s undersized, but like the saying goes ‘it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.’ Pelletier brings the fight, even if his size holds him back from being a first-rounder in my mock.

Jakob Pelletier – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile https://t.co/pA9ze7juQu #THW — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 13, 2019

38) Edmonton Oilers — Brett Leason (RW/RC, Canada, Prince Albert WHL, overager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 22 GP-10 G-15 A-25 PTS, 3 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS (Memorial Cup)

Regular Season Stats: 55 GP-36 G-53 A-89 PTS

Central Scouting: 25 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 39

THW Ryan Pike: 28

THW Andrew Forbes: 97

ANALYSIS: Edmonton takes a double-overager here in Leason, who appears to be one of the most NHL-ready prospects available in 2019. Leason has the size, skating ability and complete game to challenge for a roster spot with the Oilers as early as next season. It’s no secret that there will be spots for the taking at Edmonton’s training camp in the fall, so drafting some older prospects would certainly add another layer to that competition.

That would go against Ken Holland’s history of over-ripening prospects in the minors, but Leason could be closer to cracking the roster than Tyler Benson, who is a calendar year older than Leason but lost a lot of development time to injuries in his junior career. Benson made up for that lost time with an excellent rookie pro season in the AHL, but Leason isn’t far away from playing in the big league as a late-bloomer like Mark Stone, Tanner Pearson and Drake Batherson. Leason is a right-winger and Benson a left-winger, so perhaps there could be room for both of them in the near future in Edmonton.

39) Anaheim Ducks — Samuel Poulin (LW, Canada, Sherbrooke QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 212 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 10 GP-8 G-6 A-14 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 67 GP-29 G-47 A-76 PTS

Central Scouting: 22 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 49

THW Ryan Pike: 19

THW Andrew Forbes: 30

ANALYSIS: The Ducks have had success drafting QMJHL forwards in the second round in recent years — namely, Max Comtois, Antoine Morand and Benoit-Olivier Groulx — so Bob Murray wouldn’t hesitate in going back to that well if Poulin happened to be available here. Poulin improved his stock with a strong playoffs, making him a first-round candidate. Like Pelletier, I considered Poulin for several teams prior to this pick, so Anaheim would feel fortunate to get him and he’d be a great fit for the Ducks.

40) Vancouver Canucks — Robert Mastrosimone (LC, USA, Chicago USHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 159 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 11 GP-7 G-8 A-15 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 54 GP-31 G-29 A-60 PTS

Central Scouting: 53 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 31

THW Ryan Pike: 66

THW Andrew Forbes: 45

ANALYSIS: Mastrosimone is another kid coming off a stellar playoff to warrant first-round consideration, so the Canucks would be stoked to take him here. Vancouver’s director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett will be very familiar with Mastrosimone and looking for another home run out of the USHL after hitting on Tyler Madden last year. Madden was a sneakier selection in the third round whereas Mastrosimone has already popped offensively. This would be a nice follow-up pick for the Canucks, who took Alex Newhook in the first round of my mock.

41) Philadelphia Flyers — Connor McMichael (LC, Canada, London OHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11.75, 182 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 11 GP-2 G-3 A-5 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 67 GP-36 G-36 A-72 PTS

Central Scouting: 24 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 51

THW Ryan Pike: 22

THW Andrew Forbes: 22

ANALYSIS: Continuing with a run of forwards who could very well go in the first round, Philadelphia would be equally pumped to get McMichael here. McMichael managed to put up big numbers in a breakout season on a London team stacked with NHL prospects. The Hunter brothers operate that junior program like a pro environment and produce a ton of talent that goes on to NHL success. McMichael will be a go-to guy for them next season, both in London and potentially for Canada’s world-junior team that will also feature Mark Hunter as GM and Dale Hunter as head coach.

42) Minnesota Wild — Egor Afanasyev (LC, Russia, Muskegon USHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3.25, 204 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 8 GP-2 G-4 A-6 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 58 GP-27 G-35 A-62 PTS

Central Scouting: 16 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 34

THW Ryan Pike: 52

THW Andrew Forbes: 44

ANALYSIS: Last but not necessarily least in that run of first-round worthy forwards, Afanasyev has the size and skill to develop into a legit first-line centre. Minnesota has selected one Russian forward in each of the past four drafts since 2015 — snagging some good ones in Kirill Kaprizov, Dmitry Sokolov, Andrei Svetlakov and Alexander Khovanov — so it’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues under Paul Fenton. If Afanasyev is available here, he’d be hard to pass up for the Wild.

43) Chicago Blackhawks — Pyotr Kochetkov (G, Russia, Ryazan VHL, overager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3.25, 180 pounds (CO, previously listed at 205 pounds)

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-1.61 GAA-.955 SaveP (VHL)

Regular Season Stats: 2 GP-2.57 GAA-.911 SaveP (KHL), 18 GP-2.13 GAA-.930 SaveP (VHL)

Central Scouting: 1 European Goalies (EUG, April 15)

THW Larry Fisher: 48

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: Corey Crawford isn’t getting any younger and Chicago needs to find its goaltender of the future sooner than later. Enter Kochetkov, who was a brick wall for Russia at this year’s World Juniors after previously shining in the CHL’s Canada-Russia Series. Kochetkov sure looked like a future starter and potential star in those showcases.

The Blackhawks have Collin Delia and Kevin Lankinen as capable backups to end Crawford’s tenure. They still own the rights of Anton Forsberg and might be bringing over Ivan Nalimov from Russia for next season. Chicago also has Wouter Peeters and Alexis Gravel in the system, but none of those six have the upside of Kochetkov, who could be ready to take the torch by the time Crawford retires.

44) Ottawa Senators (from Florida via San Jose) — Vladislav Kolyachonok (LD, Belarus, Flint OHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: N/A, 5 GP-1 G-4 A-5 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 54 GP-4 G-26 A-30 PTS

Central Scouting: 31 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 40

THW Ryan Pike: 70

THW Andrew Forbes: 54

ANALYSIS: Make it three straight picks from the OHL for Ottawa, with Kolyachonok joining Tomasino and Suzuki. If Pierre Dorion can pull off that trifecta, he’d likely be heralded as the draft winner regardless of what the Senators do the rest of the way. Ottawa has drafted extremely well since 2015 and this trio would be a continuation of that success.

Kolyachonok has all the tools to be a first-rounder, to potentially be a top-pairing defender, but he played for a terrible junior team and didn’t have a ton of exposure prior to his draft year. So some teams might not be comfortable taking a chance on Kolyachonok despite his projectable upside. The Senators could be rewarded with a real steal here.

45) Arizona Coyotes — Brayden Tracey (LW, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0.5, 170 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 2 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 66 GP-36 G-45 A-81 PTS

Central Scouting: 21 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 52

THW Ryan Pike: 38

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: Arizona stole Cole Caufield as a faller in my first round and the Coyotes snatch up another high-skill forward here in Tracey. The WHL’s rookie of the year and a real riser throughout the draft year, Tracey is taken by a team that scouts his junior league as closely as any NHL club.

Brayden Tracey of the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors. (Robert Murray/WHL)

46) Montreal Canadiens — Nathan Légaré (RW, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0.25, 206 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-3 G-1 A-4 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 68 GP-45 G-42 A-87 PTS

Central Scouting: 54 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 54

THW Ryan Pike: 35

THW Andrew Forbes: 46

ANALYSIS: Imagine the Canadiens taking two straight Francophones from Montreal? It’d be a marketing win, no doubt, but there would be absolutely nothing wrong with the selections of Légaré and first-rounder Raphaël Lavoie. They are both scorers, with Lavoie being the bigger of the two and the more powerful skater, but Légaré is more of a pure sniper with a wicked release. It would also be a dream come true for those hometown kids.

47) Colorado Avalanche — Nolan Foote (LW/LC, Canada/USA, Kelowna WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3.5, 195 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: N/A

Regular Season Stats: 66 GP-36 G-27 A-63 PTS

Central Scouting: 37 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 53

THW Ryan Pike: 40

THW Andrew Forbes: 25

ANALYSIS: Speaking of dreams coming true, Foote grew up in Denver where his dad Adam starred for the Avalanche as a core teammate of current GM Joe Sakic. The Foote family has relocated to Kelowna, but Nolan still trains in Colorado for much of the offseasons. Nolan has two favourite NHL teams, the Avs and the Penguins, but if he could pick his landing spot in the draft, this would probably be it. Of course, he’d prefer to go in the first round like older brother Cal, but going to Colorado would be as good as it gets for Nolan.

Nolan is another sniper, a good-sized forward with an NHL-calibre shot. His skating continues to be a work in progress and, unlike his dad and brother, the physicality doesn’t come as natural to him, but Nolan is a strong bet to be a solid pro.

48) Vegas Golden Knights — Matthew Robertson (LD, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3.25, 200 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 16 GP-4 G-4 A-8 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 52 GP-7 G-26 A-33 PTS

Central Scouting: 26 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 43

THW Ryan Pike: 20

THW Andrew Forbes: 18

ANALYSIS: A case can be made for Robertson being the best player available here, with some teams likely ranking him as a first-rounder. Kelly McCrimmon would have the book on Robertson, with Vegas having all kinds of connections throughout the WHL. Robertson is a two-way type at that level but may grow into more of a shutdown role. I had the Golden Knights taking mobile righty Victor Söderström in the first round, so Robertson could, theoretically, become a quality partner for him in the future.

49) New York Rangers (from Dallas) — Albin Grewe (LC, Sweden, Djurgardens J20)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11.25, 190 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 1 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS (SHL), 8 GP-2 G-4 A-6 PTS (SuperElit-J20)

Regular Season Stats: 15 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS (SHL), 25 GP-13 G-21 A-34 PTS (SuperElit-J20)

Central Scouting: 13 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 37

THW Ryan Pike: 39

THW Andrew Forbes: 35

ANALYSIS: The Rangers also go with their best player available here, with Grewe impressing at the under-18 worlds. Grewe’s offensive upside is a matter of debate, but his skill-set is similar to that of Carl Grundstrom. Grewe plays with a physical edge and could be a good fit alongside fellow Swede Lias Andersson, the Rangers’ top pick from 2017 who might turn into a terrific third-line centre. If the Rangers were to wind up with Andersson and Grewe on their third line, that would be a very deep forward group.

50) Montreal Canadiens (from Columbus via Vegas) — Semyon Chistyakov (LD, Russia, Tolpar Ufa MHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 168 pounds (did not attend combine)

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 32 GP-1 G-10 A-11 PTS

Central Scouting: 16 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 57

THW Ryan Pike: Not Ranked

THW Andrew Forbes: 92

ANALYSIS: The Habs hit on a Russian defender in the second round last year — that being Alexander Romanov — and Chistyakov has the potential to be another home-run pick. Chistyakov was a standout at the under-18 worlds, a go-to guy for Russia in all situations. He has nice offensive instincts and loves to play a physical style as one of the better hitters in this draft class. Chistyakov could definitely be high on Montreal’s list.

51) Winnipeg Jets — Shane Pinto (RW, USA, Tri-City USHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-4 G-5 A-9 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 56 GP-28 G-31 A-59 PTS

Central Scouting: 28 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 61

THW Ryan Pike: 68

THW Andrew Forbes: 89

ANALYSIS: The Jets love their USHLers and aren’t afraid to reach for them. Pinto might be seen as a bit of a reach here, but he’s got a ton of talent and potential. There are shades of Kyle Connor in Pinto’s game, so Kevin Cheveldayoff and Winnipeg’s scouts will be enticed by that upside. A year or two from now, this could also be seen as a steal.

52) Florida Panthers (from Pittsburgh) — Jamieson Rees (LC, Canada, Sarnia OHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10.25, 182 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 37 GP-10 G-22 A-32 PTS

Central Scouting: 30 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 50

THW Ryan Pike: 42

THW Andrew Forbes: 53

ANALYSIS: Florida takes the top player on their list here, with Rees surprisingly still available after being perceived as a riser following his impressive performance at the under-18 worlds. Rees was a catalyst for Canada in that tournament and pushed the pace amongst the best of his peers in this draft class. The Panthers often look to the OHL in the top two rounds, so this selection would be right in their wheelhouse.

Jamieson Rees of the Sarnia Sting. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

53) Toronto Maple Leafs — Simon Holmstrom (RW/LW, Sweden, HV71 J20)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0.75, 193 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-1 G-2 A-3 PTS (SuperElit-J20), 5 GP-1 G-2 A-3 PTS (Allsvenskan-J18)

Regular Season Stats: 1 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS (SHL), 21 GP-7 G-13 A-20 PTS (SuperElit-J20), 3 GP-1 G-3 A-4 PTS (Allsvenskan-J18)

Central Scouting: 27 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 46

THW Ryan Pike: 50

THW Andrew Forbes: 39

ANALYSIS: Holmstrom entered the draft year as a first-round candidate but battled injuries throughout, which hurt his stock. He finished on a high note at the U18 tourney with some shining moments for Sweden. Holmstrom flashed his high-end skill there — his first-round talent — and Toronto will surely have taken notice. The Maple Leafs can roll the dice on Holmstrom in hopes that he won’t be injury-prone going forward and that his development can get back on track next season.

54) Detroit Red Wings (from N.Y. Islanders via Vegas) — Artemi Knyazev (LD, Russia, Chicoutimi QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10.5, 182 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-0 G-2 A-2 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 55 GP-13 G-21 A-34 PTS

Central Scouting: 41 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 58

THW Ryan Pike: 58

THW Andrew Forbes: 59

ANALYSIS: Make it three straight Russians for the Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman pieces together his version of the Russian Five in his first draft as Detroit’s architect. The new GM, who captained the Red Wings’ original Russian Five to the 1997 Stanley Cup, would be looking to turn back time by picking Podkolzkin, Nikolayev and Knyazev.

Knyazev, unlike the other two, is already playing in North America and made a smooth transition during his draft year. He’s a smooth-skating, puck-moving blueliner with plenty of offensive flair.

55) New Jersey Devils (from Nashville) — Alex Vlasic (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5.75, 198 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 61 GP-4 G-23 A-27 PTS (NTDP), 27 GP-2 G-13 A-15 PTS (USHL)

Central Scouting: 38 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 42

THW Ryan Pike: 30

THW Andrew Forbes: 24

ANALYSIS: New Jersey jumps on one of Jack Hughes’ teammates here, taking the towering Vlasic, who projects as a shutdown defender. Best-case scenario, Vlasic evolves into the second-coming of his cousin, San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic. There are similarities, with this Vlasic already a strong skater and smart defender. He also gets the Carlo comparison like Korczak. Again, not a sexy pick, but perhaps a key piece to the Devils becoming a contender in the years to come.

Alex Vlasic of the U.S. National Development Program (Hickling Images)

56) Washington Capitals — Daniil Gutik (LW, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 179 pounds (did not attend combine)

Playoff Stats: 1 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS (MHL), 5 GP-1 G-3 A-4 PTS (NMHL)

Regular Season Stats: 36 GP-5 G-8 A-13 PTS (MHL), 9 GP-3 G-6 A-9 PTS (NMHL)

Central Scouting: 19 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 47

THW Ryan Pike: 87

THW Andrew Forbes: 52

ANALYSIS: This pick wouldn’t surprise anybody, a budding Russian sniper to Washington. If Gutik is available here, he’d be the betting favourite for the Capitals’ selection. Gutik is more like Alexander Semin than Alex Ovechkin, but that’s still a prospect worth welcoming to the fold for Washington. Brian MacLellan hasn’t drafted as many Russians as George McPhee before him, but Gutik could be a good one and thus a good time to take a page out of his former mentor’s playbook.

57) New York Islanders (from Calgary) — Maxim Cajkovic (RW/LW, Slovakia, Saint John QMJHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 187 pounds

Playoff Stats: N/A, 7 GP-3 G-4 A-7 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 60 GP-22 G-24 A-46 PTS

Central Scouting: 91 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 59

THW Ryan Pike: 63

THW Andrew Forbes: 49

ANALYSIS: Last year, with Lou Lamoriello taking the reins from Garth Snow, the Islanders really seemed to take a BPA approach to the draft. BPA as in best player available. Looking back, it sure looks like that approach worked wonders, with the Islanders among the 2018 winners in hindsight. Going that route again, the Islanders go with Cajkovic here as a prospect with first-round talent that got stuck on a bad junior team without much of a supporting cast in his draft year.

Cajkovic’s frustrations showed at times — causing some to question his character — but he finished strong and followed up with a stellar performance as Slovakia’s go-to guy at the under-18 worlds. That should ensure he goes in the top two rounds. And Islanders’ fans need not worry, those character concerns are seemingly overblown — not glaring red flags like Josh Ho-Sang.

58) New York Rangers (from Tampa Bay) — Yegor Spiridonov (RC/LW, Russia, Magnitogorsk MHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-2 G-1 A-3 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 43 GP-15 G-26 A-41 PTS

Central Scouting: 18 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 67

THW Ryan Pike: 56

THW Andrew Forbes: 47

ANALYSIS: The Rangers play it safe with Spiridonov, a reliable two-way forward that already plays a pro style but projects as more of a role player. Spiridonov is said to have a high floor but a relatively low ceiling. That means he won’t likely be a star but should make it in some capacity as a piece to the Rangers’ future puzzle.

The Rangers won’t ‘wow’ any onlookers with these second-round selections, though Grewe does have more top-six upside than Spiridonov or the potential to put up more points — more goals, in particular. They may lack that ‘wow’ factor, but that doesn’t make them bad picks by any means.

59) Carolina Hurricanes — Tuukka Tieksola (F, Finland, Kärpät U20)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 157 pounds

Playoff Stats: 11 GP-3 G-4 A-7 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 51 GP-15 G-45 A-60 PTS

Central Scouting: 31 EUS

THW Larry Fisher: 72

THW Ryan Pike: 119

THW Andrew Forbes: Not Ranked

ANALYSIS: Another Finn for Carolina, another raw forward with a high ceiling. The Hurricanes have lots of darts to throw in 2019 — as one of six teams with a league-high 10 total picks — so they can afford a few gambles. Tieksola is one of those high-risk, potentially high-reward prospects with a skill-set that can be described as intriguing or tantalizing.

Carolina had already taken a similar reach in my first round with Puistola, and has now used three of its first four picks on prospects from Finland. Both Puistola and Tieksola could develop into top-six forwards — even into first-liners if they reach their full potential — but other teams likely have them ranked lower and perhaps labelled as boom-or-bust types.

60) Detroit Red Wings (from San Jose) — Hugo Alnefelt (G, Sweden, HV71 J20)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.75, 183 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-3.09 GAA-.894 SaveP

Regular Season Stats: 24 GP-2.59 GAA-.905 SaveP

Central Scouting: 2 EUG

THW Larry Fisher: 70

THW Ryan Pike: 125

THW Andrew Forbes: 94

ANALYSIS: Besides Russians, the Red Wings reaped the rewards of building around Swedes during their dynasty days. Not Swedish goalies, historically, but Detroit has been trying to tap into that talent pool in recent years by selecting Filip Larsson in 2016 and Jesper Eliasson in last year’s third round. Larsson is trending very well as a sixth-rounder, backstopping the University of Denver to the Frozen Four semifinals this season and looking like Detroit’s best hope for a future starter as of today.

That is one of the biggest organizational needs in the present — a future starter — and Alnefelt would give the Red Wings another promising goaltending prospect. Alnefelt was between the pipes for Sweden’s gold-medal win at the under-18 worlds, shining throughout that showcase. For those keeping count, Alnefelt would be the third netminder — the second first-time eligible — to be selected through two rounds in my mock after Spencer Knight and overager Kochetkov.

61) St. Louis Blues — Ryan Johnson (LD, USA, Sioux Falls USHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 12 GP-2 G-6 A-8 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 54 GP-6 G-19 A-25 PTS

Central Scouting: 33 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 44

THW Ryan Pike: 45

THW Andrew Forbes: 41

ANALYSIS: Johnson isn’t a flashy defender, but he’s got an all-around game that should translate well in the years to come. He sure looked like a player at the World Junior A Challenge — despite not registering any points during that tournament — and was impactful throughout Sioux Falls march to a USHL championship. It should be noted that Johnson is young for this draft class, with a July birthdate, so there’s a lot of room for growth in his offensive game. He’s got the tools to put up better numbers and to become a two-way force.

Doug Armstrong and his St. Louis scouting staff have a knack for projecting upside — for finding prospects with talent that exceeds their current production. Johnson is that type of subtle pick who may not get much fanfare in the present but could prove to be a steal for the Blues in the future. Another name to keep in mind here, based on that same rationale, is OHL forward Blake Murray, who also possesses big-time potential.

62) New Jersey Devils (from Boston) — Marshall Warren (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds (CO)

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS (WJC-18)

Regular Season Stats: 58 GP-8 G-26 A-34 PTS (NTDP), 26 GP-4 G-9 A-13 PTS (USHL)

Central Scouting: 61 NAS

THW Larry Fisher: 65

THW Ryan Pike: 54

THW Andrew Forbes: 48

ANALYSIS: New Jersey strongly considered Warren before taking Vlasic at 55th overall, with the Devils debating between a few defenders from that dominant NTDP team. Henry Thrun is also in the discussion here, but the Devils decide to go with Warren for his two-way prowess. Warren seemed to gain confidence in his own abilities as the draft year progressed, moving the puck with more assertiveness and jumping into the rush with less hesitation. Warren’s mobility at both ends of the ice gave him a slight edge over Thrun in this coin-flip scenario.

