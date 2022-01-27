2021-22 Selke Trophy Race

Welcome to the THW’s 2021-22 Selke Trophy Tracker, an ever-shifting list looking at the top defensive forwards that will be updated every month throughout the regular season. With the NHL season hitting its midpoint, there is enough data to properly judge who will walk away with the Frank J. Selke Trophy at the season’s end. As always, these are subjective rankings meant to initiate discussion, so feel free to disagree (civilly) in the comments and offer your own picks.

Mark Stone, Alex Barkov, and Ryan O’Reilly (The Hockey Writers)

Last season saw a close battle with Alexsander Barkov walking away with his first career Selke Trophy. Not far behind him in votes were Patrice Bergeron and Mark Stone. This award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. It causes a lot of debate as some may have different opinions on how to measure which forward best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. With that being said, here is a breakdown of the top five Selke contenders as of the end of January.

5. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers

2021-22 Stats: 39 GP- 40 Blocked Shots (BkS)- 42 Takeaways (TkA)- 16:27 TOI

With Anton Lundell, it looks as though Florida has found a second Barkov. The rookie leads all forwards in the league with 42 takeaways and has become a key player in shutting down the opposition’s top players. He is also a staple on the Panther’s power play and has the fourth most penalty kill time amongst forwards in the entire league.

Lundell has developed some chemistry with Barkov on the Panther’s second unit on the penalty kill. So far this season, the duo has been on the ice for four goals against in 33:37 of ice time shorthanded. They have also have scored a goal and limited the opposition to 31 shots against. The rookie has stepped up his penalty-killing game, which has led to the pair becoming one of the best forward penalty-kill lines in the NHL.

Lundell is the only forward in the NHL with 40 blocked shots and 40 takeaways, yet he still does not get the credit he deserves. This may have to do with him playing in Florida, or it could have to do with all the eyes being on Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. Regardless, he has been one of the best defensive forwards in the league and should be near the top of the Selke voting by the season’s end.

4. Anže Kopitar, L.A Kings

2021-22 Stats: 43 GP- 39 BkS- 20 TkA- 21:09 TOI

Anže Kopitar is a staple when it comes to the Selke. He has been in the top ten for voting eight times and won the award twice. There is no question he is the lifeblood of the LA Kings and is a major reason themselves near the top of the Pacific Divison standings this season.

Kopitar has played in over 1,100 games yet still lays his body on the line whenever he gets the chance. His 39 blocked shots rank third amongst all forwards in the league, and he leads all Kings forwards with 81:13 of penalty kill time. Although his speed may have wained over the last few seasons, his positioning and ability to read plays make him one of the best defensive forwards in the league.

Kopitar is having his best season when it comes to advanced analytics since the 2016-17 season and is on pace to have the best shot-blocking season of his career. Like a fine wine, he seems to be getting better with age, which is a problem for the rest of the league. Based on his play and his history with the award, it will not be surprising to see him receive a large number of votes for the Selke once the season concludes.

3. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

2021-22 Stats: 24 GP- 17 BkS- 39 TkA- 18:16 TOI

The only non-center on this list, Stone is one of the league elite when it comes to defensive forwards. He has an astounding 39 takeaways in 24 games which are equal to 5.55 per 60 minutes. Vegas is on its way to another Pacific Division Championship, and he is a major force behind that push.

Stone is only third on this list and not leading because he has missed 19 games this season. Despite the lengthy time off, he has not lost a step and is just 19 takeaways off of his total from the 55 games he played last season. Whether it is at even strength or on the penalty kill, he continues to show why he is arguably the best defensive winger in the entire league.

Last season, Stone finished third in Selke voting. It marked the fourth time he has finished in the top three for voting in the past five seasons. If he wins this year, which is possible, he will become the first non-center since Jere Lehtinen during the 2002-03 season to take home the award.

2. Alexsander Barkov, Florida Panthers

2021-22 Stats: 30 GP- 21 BkS- 31 TkA- 20:08 TOI

As mentioned, Barkov walked away with the Selke Trophy last season after leading the league in takeaways by a forward with 37. He is on pace to shatter that total this season as he already has 31 in 30 games played. A player that is finally getting his due as one of the best players in the league, the Panthers captain is once again a favorite to win the Selke.

Like Stone, he has suffered some injuries, which is why he is not first on the list. Despite that, he is having a season to remember as his play is one of the main reasons behind Florida’s success so far this season. He kills penalties, can win defensive zone draws, and can steal the puck from opponents with ease thanks to his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame.

By the end of the season, do not be surprised if Barkov is nominated for multiple awards. He has become one of the most complete players in the league and should help Florida finally win a playoffs series for the first time since the 1995-96 season when the now captain was only one year old. He truly is one of the league’s elite and would be a well-deserved recipient of the Selke if he won it this season.

1. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

2021-22 Stats: 38 GP- 22 BkS- 27 TkA- 19:37 TOI

There are few in the league harder to play against than Ryan O’Reilly. The former Selke winner is once again one of the top defensive centers in the league and is a major reason the Blues have allowed the ninth least amount of goals all season. He can shut down anyone and is one of the best when it comes to winning defensive zone draws in the NHL.

Faceoffs are a big part of why O’Reilly is such an efficient defensive forward. Not allowing the opposition to get the puck off the draw allows for his team to keep the puck out of their own zone, especially on the penalty kill. He ranks first in faceoff win percentage among players who have taken 100 faceoffs while shorthanded and is second in defensive zone faceoff wins at any strength. Yes, he can create takeaways and block shots, but a major reason he is so solid in his own zone is faceoff strength.

O’Reilly is looking for his second Selke Trophy this season and fourth straight top-five finish. He has proven once again he can shut down the best players in the league and should be a major force when the playoffs arrive. The last time he won the Selke, he also walked away with a Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy, so Blues fans hope history repeats itself this season.

Honorable Mentions:

Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes)

Jonathan Huburdeau (Flordia Panthers)

Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Barclay Goodrow (New York Rangers)

The race for the Selke is heating up with the usual suspects and some new faces making a push for the historic trophy. Let us know who you think will win the Selke in the comments below. Don’t forget to check back at the end of February to see which players’ stock has gone up and which has fallen.

All statistics as of Jan. 26, 2022