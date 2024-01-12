3 Depth Forwards Oilers Linked To Ahead of Trade Deadline

There is plenty to talk about as the NHL Trade Deadline is less than two months away. When it comes to the Edmonton Oilers, their name is front and center in the rumor mill, simply because they are among the teams now playing well, likely looking to be aggressive buyers, and a contender free agents will consider.

Most of the talk is about goaltending, but just this past week, the Oilers have been linked to three names in the forward ranks: Sean Monahan, Kevin Hayes, and Corey Perry.

Sean Monahan Has a Deal In Place with Canadiens to Be Traded

According Darren Dreger of TSN, Sean Monahan of the Montreal Canadiens is a player to watch and could be among the first forwards to be traded before March 8. He notes in the most recent TSN Insider Trading episode, ‘”No different from any other year, there are teams looking for centremen and depth at that position – or a top-two or top-three centreman.” He adds, “We’re looking at Colorado. We’re looking at Boston, the Edmonton Oilers, maybe even the Washington Capitals if they stay in the mix leading up to the trade deadline.” He then mentioned Monahan as a player these teams might be looking at.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

If healthy, Monahan could be a solid addition. He’s making $1.985 million and is a pending UFA at the end of the season. If the Habs have already told him he’ll be traded to a contender, this is nice cost-effective option for the Oilers. So too, if the Canadiens retain salary, GM Ken Holland can get Monahan for as low as $950K.

Kevin Hayes Could Be Moved by the Blues

Kevin Hayes has been in the news lately, but not because of anything he’s doing on the ice. Somehow dragged into the drama with Cutter Gauthier and the Philadelphia Flyers, Hayes denied rumors he had his fingerprints on Gauthier’s exit from the team. In a few days, all that drama should die down and the Blues can go back to trying to trade the veteran forward, which it is being reported they might do.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff noted recently, “I think he’d be a good fit in many places. He added, “Cap-wise, at $1,789 million, it is more doable for the Oilers if the Blues retain half. I don’t know how Kevin Hayes feels about going to play in Edmonton; however, he did do a trade deadline stint in Winnipeg.” Hayes, 31, has nine goals and 19 points this season for the Blues. The big difference here is that he is not a rental. There are two more seasons after this one on his contract at $3.57 million per season.

Corey Perry Could Sign as a Free Agent

While not a trade, the Oilers could be in the mix to sign Corey Perry now that he’s cleared to return to the NHL. Seravalli also linked Perry to the Oilers, saying “I have zero doubt that, like zero, that someone signs him.” He added, “I think the Oilers are an authentic candidate. I think when you consider their roster and how, for whatever reason, going back to even the (Jesse) Puljujarvi days, the right side of their lineup has always been slightly thin.”

He’s not the only one to suggest the Oilers kick tires here. Bob Stauffer mentioned it during the intermission of the Oilers vs. Detroit Red Wings game and other Oilers analysts have brought it up in recent days. Like Monahan, Perry would be an inexpensive option with an expiring contract.

Who Is The Best Fit for the Oilers?

If you want drama free, Monahan is the best bet here. That said, if you want to pay very little to acquire a player, Perry is the best bet as he costs the Oilers nothing but a little cash. Perry is the kind of player that will bring his teammates into the fight and his annoying, yet skilled attributes make him a great fit, if he can produce and serve a defined role. He was also productive in Chicago before they cut him loose.

Monahan has some health concerns and Hayes is locked into a deal. It might not be wise to grab a player with term considering the cap problems the Oilers already have.