3 Potential Trade Destinations for Canadiens’ Casey DeSmith

The new trend for organizations is to have a solid third-string goalie with NHL experience. Goaltending is a huge part of a team’s success and could greatly alter the direction of a season. The Montreal Canadiens now have more than enough depth that it begs the question of who goes. Sam Montembeault is safe this season with a $1 million average annual value (AAV) contract and Cayden Primeau is seen as the immediate future who could take a spot from one of the veterans in training camp. If he doesn’t, he has to pass through waivers.

Casey DeSmith was not only brought in as insurance in case Primeau is taken off of waivers, but to either be flipped or serve as the backup. There is also Jake Allen in the mix. He is too expensive to just dump on a team without adding an asset, so for now, he might have to stick with the organization. The most likely of the four goalies on the move is DeSmith, so that’s why we’re here to talk about potential destinations for him before the season starts. Whether he is acquired by a team to be the backup goalie or just the third-string with some cap retention by the Canadiens, here are some potential interested parties.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets made some significant moves to get them back in the playoff picture. Unless the team is riddled with injuries again, they should improve significantly and at least be competitive this season. Having said that, Elvis Merzlikins has struggled as the starter and was overtaken by Joonas Korpisalo before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings. Merzlikins also suffered a couple of injuries last season, so there’s only a certain extent the team will be able to trust him to get the job done.

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets addressed the defence, but failed to touch their goaltending. As it stands, Merzlikins is the starter (and is paid like one) and rookie Daniil Tarasov is the backup. After that, they have no third-string goalie with any NHL experience other than Jet Greaves (one game played). If something happens to one of the two, the Blue Jackets will be put in a tough spot. Either Merzlikins will have to carry the heavy workload, or Tarasov will be thrust into a tough position to succeed. DeSmith is an average to above-average goaltender as Chris Johnston describes, and has a .912 career save percentage (SV%), serving as a full-time backup with the Pittsburgh Penguins to this point. He would provide a team trying to improve with the insurance to do so if anything went wrong, injury or performance-wise.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have been so focused on surrounding Alex Ovechkin with above-average players that they haven’t fully addressed the goalie situation. They should have some confidence in Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren despite down years for them both. They will at least get the chance to prove that last season was a fluke. Kuemper is the starter, there’s no question about that, but if Lindgren struggles again (.899 SV% last season), another option would be a good idea.

As I mentioned above, DeSmith has a .912 career SV% despite having the worst season of his career, finishing with a .905 SV% in 2022-23. At the very least, acquiring DeSmith would push Lindgren to either step up in training camp and prove the backup position is his or be pushed aside and begin the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). Their goalies aren’t the healthiest all the time either, so a goalie that could be brought up and start seamlessly would only benefit them. If another team wants to take a 29 or 31-year-old who earns over $1 million per season off of waivers, that’s out of the Capitals’ control.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning lack cap space, but they also lack goaltending depth. They have finally decided to go a bit younger with their backup Jonas Johansson for the time being rather than a veteran in their late 30s. This could very well come with downsides as he has bounced around because of his very mixed results. Andrei Vasilevskiy doesn’t necessarily need an amazing backup as he should be starting 55 to 60 games per season. Some of the fatigue might still be there from three consecutive Stanley Cup runs, but he did get a bit of rest along with the rest of the Lightning last season.

Jonas Johansson, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Backup goalies are still important because they will start at least 25 percent of the games. This isn’t the old days when one goalie can play every game. If Johansson starts the season off on the wrong foot, the Lightning have nobody to turn to. If they can acquire DeSmith, he would be a great backup to Vasilevskiy. He puts up solid numbers and can start 25-plus games. It is definitely something the Lightning need to think about.

DeSmith is a good backup goalie who can make quality starts and even serve as a third-string goalie pushing the projected backup for a spot in training camp. He has value and is the most likely to be moved from the Canadiens, and as they are likely searching around for a good fit, it is in their best interest to move him before training camp.