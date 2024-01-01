3 Unexpected Oilers That Have Stepped It Up Heading Into 2024

The Edmonton Oilers are rolling. The hottest team in the NHL in 2024, they’ve gone on an eight-game winning streak, lost three, and have now won five in a row. Part of the success of the team has come from players who started the 2023-24 season by struggling badly. Whether it was a coaching change, renewed motivation, or better health, players have found another gear.

Understanding that players like Connor McDavid were never going to stay “cold” all year, we’ll exclude him from our list of unexpected Oilers who have stepped it up in recent weeks. No, this list will focus on members of the roster who have either done a complete 180 degree turn, or are doing more than starting to contribute… they are getting hot at just the right time.

Evan Bouchard the Blue Line Story of the Season

It is arguable that no player in the NHL is making the impact Evan Bouchard is making after first being among the worst players in the opening weeks of the season. His offensive game has been there since day one of the season, but his defense was so bad, there was talk of trading him or pulling him from the lineup. What he’s done in the past month to change the narrative surrounding him is amazing.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Still only 24, Bouchard’s continuous development is evident, highlighted by his career-high 29:01 versus the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and another 22 minutes in a 7-2 win over Anaheim on Sunday. On track for 87 points, Bouchard’s defensive game is starting to catch up to his offensive prowess. That’s a wonderful development for the Oilers.

Related: Oilers’ Brown Lacks Results Despite Strong Stretch of Games

He’s not making the same gaffes in his own end that were plaguing him in the first 10-15 games and his play has improve so much, projections place him in contention for the Norris Trophy this season.

Warren Foegele Is the Depth Player Edmonton Needed

With his first five-point game ever on Sunday, Warren Foegele continues to be a pleasant surprise. He never played under the value of his contract, but he’s now dramatically exceeding it. He’s got eight points in his last four games and sits at seven goals on the season and 19 points in 34 games. If he keeps up this pace, he’ll be a 45-point player this season. That will exceed his career high by 15 points.

Latest News & Highlights

More importantly, he’s giving the Oilers a top-six option, solid forechecking and special teams help on the penalty kill. He’s got speed, physicality, a drive. Foegele wasn’t bad in the early goings of the year, but he’s found another gear.

Ryan McLeod Has Done a Complete 180

Speaking of Oilers who are on fire right now, no depth Oiler player is on streak like Ryan McLeod. With no goals in his first 21 games this season, he scored an empty-net goal on November 30th and it seems to have woken him up. He scored again on Dec 6. But, since December 21st, he’s scored five goals in five games.

What’s even more impressive about McLeod’s play is that he’s doing something he seemingly refused to do at the start of the season — play physical. When you’re not scoring, you need to contribute in other ways. Because McLeod wasn’t, there were calls to take him out of the lineup. Now, he’s not only scoring but he’s engaging. He’s in on the forecheck, he’s taking runs at guys and hitting (even if he doesn’t always come out on the good end of the hit).

It was almost like the game McDavid played where he targeted Michael McLeod against the Devils woke up brother Ryan. His chemistry on that second line with Foegele and Leon Draisaitl has been a huge plus for the Oilers as it’s allowed head coach Kris Knoblauch to keep the top line together.