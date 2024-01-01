Hurricanes Need to Start Playing Playoff Hockey Now

What a season it has been so far. It has been chaotic but also exciting, especially in the Metropolitan Division, which was competitive from opening night and has been a close race up until this point. Also, the margin for errors is small.

The New York Rangers currently hold first place in the division and have built a sizable cushion. The Carolina Hurricanes are second, but the point difference between second and sixth is six points. Also, in fourth place are the New York Islanders, who are one point back of the Hurricanes. This is a good thing, as there is no complacency, and teams will be fighting until the bitter end. That means that the Hurricanes will be playing playoff-style hockey until the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, and going off last season, that is not a bad thing.

Hurricanes Must Follow Panthers Lead

Recent seasons have shown that having to claw your way into the playoffs can help fuel a strong playoff performance. Last season’s Florida Panthers are proof of that. At the start of January 2023, the Panthers were sitting at .500 and had been inconsistent up to that point. Those inconsistencies remained into March, but they finished strong and compiled a six-game win streak heading into early April. It was enough to get into the postseason, and the Panthers rode that momentum.

The Panthers did the unthinkable, defeating the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins in Round 1. They were down 3-1 in the series and stormed back to win the series. A big difference is that the Bruins faced no adversity that season, putting up record-breaking wins, and it burned them in the end. The Panthers kept the momentum going and made quick work of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2 and swept the Hurricanes to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

The biggest key for the Hurricanes will be to build momentum heading into the playoffs. In a tight division race, creating separation and breathing room is also key, and they are already following a similar path to last season’s Panthers.

Hurricanes Must Build Momentum

To start the 2023-24 season, the Hurricanes were inconsistent. They went 3-1, but then tapered off. Towards the end of the six-game road trip in October, the Hurricanes lost three in a row but rebounded to win three in a row. Up to this point, the team had yet to go on a long winning streak to pull ahead in the division.

In November, head coach Rod Brind’Amour did not mince words when talking about the team’s level of play after a home game against the Philadelphia Flyers:

“We’re not consistent enough with our game,” said Brind’Amour. “It’s hard enough to win anyway, and then we kind of make it harder on ourselves by just getting off a little, trying to be too cute here or there.”

Michael Bunting Carolina Hurricanes Celebration (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Let’s not forget his mid-game interview against the Edmonton Oilers and the team having a players-only meeting after their loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 10. Sometimes these things are needed, and for the first time all season, the Hurricanes have built momentum.

Svechnikov and Aho Leading the Charge

To begin the season, solidifying the third defensive pairing was the biggest question mark. Furthermore, goaltending was an issue but has recently elevated itself. The Hurricanes have a system in place that works and having the right pieces helps make it work. The Hurricanes are a tough team to beat when everyone is playing to the system.

For the first time this season, the Hurricanes have gained momentum. They have won three in a row to tie their season-high win streak. December was an inconsistent month, with stretches where they won one, lost two, won two, and lost one.

Having their star players be their best players is important. Andrei Svechnikov has made his presence known, scoring four goals and nine points in his last five games. His hat trick helped catapult the Hurricanes past the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 28. He is not alone, as Sebastian Aho was arguably the best player in the NHL last week. Aho is strong defensively, but more importantly, he has been producing. He has two goals and nine assists in his last three games, which is a huge reason for the team’s three recent victories.

"It's nice to produce. We weren't happy with our record three games ago, and we're still not happy, but we're going in the right direction."



Sebastian Aho is dialed. No question.



11 points in 3 games. pic.twitter.com/w06Ap68viG — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 31, 2023

Three games ago, the Hurricanes record sat at 17-13-4. The team is in a much better spot with 20 wins, and a large part of that is thanks to their stars paving the way. Aho and Svechnikov are the engines that keep the Hurricanes moving, and it has led to wins.

This could be the start of a long win streak. However, it will be playoff-type hockey the rest of the way. The Hurricanes have 15 more games against division opponents, and from March 7-30, they have games every other day. The margin for error is small, and it will be a grind the rest of the way.

Playoff-Type Hockey Is a Must for Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have Stanley Cup aspirations. They have the talent and the team to do it and are well-coached to weather the storm. With the division being so tight, playing meaningful hockey starts now.

Nothing comes easy in this league, and the Hurricanes will be in a fight for the remainder of the 2023-24 season for a playoff seed. A bad stretch could see any team fall out of the race. The Hurricanes will be clawing it out until the playoffs arrive and that is not a bad thing.