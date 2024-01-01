Canadiens News & Rumors: Hutson, Allen, Injuries & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors, Lane Hutson keeps doing Lane Hutson things at the World Junior Championships (WJC). Other Canadiens prospects are making waves as well. Despite injuries continuing to plague the team as the team hovers around a playoff spot, their game is starting to fall as teams that were struggling are starting to outpace them for the final wild-card spot. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes will have significant work and hard decisions as the trade deadline approaches, as eyes turn to the team’s goaltenders and defensemen.

Canadiens Prospects at World Juniors Shine

Hutson’s defensive play at the WJC has shown that his game is evolving, and that he’s a more well-rounded player now. His commitment to defense shows maturity, and hasn’t hurt his offensive game, as he is is tied for the lead in assists by a defenseman at the tournament with five.

Lane Hutson, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Jacob Fowler hasn’t been able to steal the starter’s role away from Tre Augustine, who is the returning starter for the USA from the 2023 tournament. However, he has played very well, winning both his starts for a respectable 2.88 goals-against average (GAA).

2 Habs in the top 5 in the tourney. After a slow start, Hutson is firing. https://t.co/9g2xM2V8nm — Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) December 31, 2023

Turning to Canada, Owen Beck, while he has only one goal, he has been a key player for the defending gold medal Canadian team. He is second in faceoff win percentages with a 67.16%; however, he is leading the tournament in faceoffs taken.

Finally, Filip Mesar has been a leader for Slovakia, not only as an assistant captain, but also in every facet of play. He’s been physical and is shining offensively with his speed and creativity.

Filip Mesar with a PERFECT shot between the USA defender's legs and to the back of the net to cut the lead to one.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/6kR6yxd4SJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2023

Mesar is tied for third in scoring at the WJC with one goal and seven points in four games, helping Slovakia to a second-place finish in Pool B to be the home team in the Quarter-Finals matchup with Finland.

Canadiens Injury Bug Bites Dvorak

The Canadiens announced on Sunday that Christian Dvorak is out with an upper-body injury. He will undergo further tests. The 27-year-old centerman missed the first month of the season with a shoulder injury and has recorded seven points in 25 games this season.

If he reamins out for any length of time, it will have a significant impact on the Canadiens center depth. Mitchell Stephens is on the team’s fourth line, with Jake Evans moved to the wing in the top six. Losing a veteran center would mean head coach Martin St. Louis would have to return Evans to center and force Hughes to call up a forward. This may be a good opportunity for the 2017 seventh-overall pick, Lias Andersson, who has seven goals in 13 games played, to prove he can be an effective NHL player.

Canadiens Monahan Tops Trade Boards

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston recently discussed Sean Monahan’s next destination, and two teams top their list -the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets. According to LeBrun, Colorado is going to add to their top-six forward group, and Monahan is a good fit because he can be used anywhere in their lineup. For Johnson, the Jets are the better fit as they are looking to add for a playoff run, and because Monahan is on an expiring contract worth $2 million against the cap, a bargain rate for a centerman on a 50-point pace.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

For Hughes, Monahan is his best chance at acquiring a first-round pick or a prospect of equal value. The Jets have their 2024 first-round pick, or they could sacrifice 2021 first-round pick Chad Lucius. The slick offensive center could be enticing to Montreal, except for his injury history. Colorado has their first-round pick as well, but Hughes does like to add more established prospects, and Oskar Olausson, a speedy two-way winger with top six upside, could be part of any trade package.

Hughes will want to maximize the return on this deal as Monahan provides significant value as a veteran presence who helps to stabilize the roster, allowing young players to settle into their roles at the NHL level.

Canadiens Jake Allen – Value on Rise

Another veteran whose value Hughes will want to maximize on is Jake Allen. On Insider Trading, LeBrun said that a couple of teams will circle back after the Christmas break. This could help to increase Allen’s value, especially if there is a bidding war.

The Canadiens goaltender has been rumored to be on the way out all season, thanks in part to the organization’s three-goalie system but also to the emergence of Samuel Montembeault as a possible starter and Cayden Primeau as a reliable backup option. There are several teams in search of a goaltender like Allen. The Edmonton Oilers have struggled in that position, so have the New Jersey Devils, and the Toronto Maple Leafs just put their former number one goalie on waivers.

The Canadiens might be persuaded to part with Allen, who has a .903 save percentage, and one more season after this one left on a deal worth $3.85 million a year. But there would likely be a premium for the Canadiens to help their historic rivals, and the Oilers want a veteran goaltender but have salary cap issues that would make any deal for Allen difficult as Hughes would need to retain salary.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for the Devils, they can’t expect another young goalie to come in and take them deep into the playoffs like last season with Akira Schmid, making it more important to add some veteran leadership and experience to their crease.

Going into the 2024 Trade Deadline, Hughes has a solid goaltender, a reliable second line center and many other assets that contenders will be shopping for. He is a GM who sets a price for his players, and that price has to be met for any deal to take place. The next few weeks will be important for the Canadiens.

The roster will face significant changes over the offseason.