Canadiens Prospects Poised to Excel at 2024 WJC

The Montreal Canadiens have a very deep prospect pool, arguably one of the best in the NHL as well. Having four prospects likely to go to the World Junior Championships (WJC), which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, speaks volumes about the skill available to the team in the coming years.

Because almost every one of these prospects is returning to the tournament, Montreal is in a unique position. They will be able to gauge their developmental progress by comparing their level of play against the best players in their age groups from last year’s tournament to this year’s.

Owen Beck – Center – Team Canada

Owen Beck is a right-handed center who is known for his two-way game, and he excels in the faceoff circle, having led the OHL in faceoff win percentage over the last two seasons and throughout the 2023-24 season. He has a high hockey IQ that allows him to read plays quickly. He is an elite skater, which allows him to play at a very high pace. He has a very mature defensive game that makes his floor that of a third-line center. A bonus for the Habs, who have problems in the faceoff circle, is that he’s excellent on faceoffs.

Owen Beck, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

His work ethic and consistency tie all of his skills together. He has the potential to be a very good second-line center in the NHL, but his focus for now is on the WJC.

Notre espoir Owen Beck représentera le Canada au #MondialJunior! 👏



Our prospect @owenbeck92 will represent Canada at the #WorldJuniors!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/rvoaeNF4Uw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 13, 2023

The 2022-23 season saw Beck win an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship and earn a semi-final berth at the Memorial Cup with the Peterborough Petes. He also played his first NHL game and was called up as an injury replacement for Canada at the WJC, where he played three games and won a gold medal.

Beck has the distinction of being the only returning player on Team Canada’s roster. The 2023 tournament saw Canada win their second consecutive gold medal on home ice. He was a depth player but made an impact every time he was on the ice. He averaged one hit per shift, where they lasted an average of 41 seconds each. Beck played approximately 4:23 per game in his three games for Canada. He had one assist and was 50% in the faceoff circle overall but 100% on faceoffs in the defensive zone. Despite what his usage was in the last tournament, as the only returning player, he is a logical choice to be named captain of the 2024 edition of Team Canada. When asked about the potential of wearing the ‘C’ for Canada, Beck spoke of his dream just to be on the team.

“I don’t think words can even explain how that would make me feel. It was such a surreal experience just to be there last year. Growing up, I always watched the World Junior tournament. I always wanted to play in the NHL, but playing for Team Canada was just a feat that never even crossed my mind as possible. It just seemed so far out of reach with the talent that was always on that team, so to possibly captain that team this year would make me truly humbled and so fortunate to have an opportunity to wear that letter for such a big tournament. It’s such a huge responsibility, and it’s something I’d be thrilled and honoured to take on.” –Owen Beck

Beck will play an important role for the team. He will play a leadership role. He will be their faceoff ace. He will play a matchup role against the other top lines at the tournament. He will also be looking to add some offense for Canada which is looking to earn its third consecutive gold medal. While Team Canada’s roster is lacking the usual depth of elite talent we’ve seen in past seasons, it is a team that will rely on grit and work ethic, two traits Beck has in abundance.

Filip Mesar – Center/Right Wing – Team Slovakia

Filip Mesar has been added to Slovakia’s WJC team. The Montreal Canadiens’ first-round pick in 2022 — selected 26th overall – has been accumulating honours in the OHL since being sent back after the NHL training camp, earning Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Player of the Month honours in November 2023. FMesar has played a central role for the Kitchener Rangers this season, helping them to first place in the Midwest division with a 12-point lead over second place after only 32 games.

Mesar’s second OHL season has been far and away better than his first. The Canadiens’ prospect has 13 goals and 32 points in 20 games, placing him in a tie for sixth place in points per game in the OHL. This also places him on pace for an 89-point season, a 36-point improvement over his 2022-23 season with Kitchener. He is not just producing in dead time, or padding his stats in blowout games; he has been a clutch player, recently leading Kitchener to a comeback victory after trailing the Brantford Bulldogs in the third period.

Trailing 5-1 after two periods on Friday, the first place @OHLRangers were far from done. Check out their five unanswered goals, capped by #SeaKraken prospect Carson Rehkopf's OT winner 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1CJc0mn9sF — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 9, 2023

Mesar’s offensive tools have begun to be more apparent as he seems to have finally adjusted to the North American rinks and style of play. He is a well-rounded player who can make an impact in all three zones. His skating and edgework paired with his vision and playmaking skills allow him to excel as a transitional player. His shot is also a weapon, one he should use more often.

Last year, during the 2023 WJC, Mesar had six points in five games as his team ended up surpassing expectations in not only qualifying for the quarter-finals but also taking the eventual gold medal Canadian team to overtime. If not for the heroics of Connor Bedard, the Slovakian club could have beaten the host team, even without the 2022 NHL Entry Draft first overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky, on the roster.

This year’s edition of Team Slovakia looks to be improved over last year’s even without NHL players Slafkovsky and New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec. Slovakia is poised to compete for a medal at this year’s tournament in Sweden. As for Mesar, after being the assistant captain in the 2023 tournament, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him be named team captain for the 2024 squad. He will also be expected to fill a bigger role offensively as a top-line player, but also defensively, to act as a shutdown or matchup forward.

Jacob Fowler – Goaltender – Team USA

Jacob Fowler was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Canadiens, and he has the potential to be a future starter at the NHL level. He has excelled at every level he has played, even when he wasn’t drafted, as was the case with his time in the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he was a walk-on with the Youngstown Phantoms. In his one-and-one-half seasons, he finished with a combined record of 38-13-4 with an impressive .923 save percentage (SV%), and a league championship going 8-1 with a .952 SV% in his only full season and playoffs. This was the difference for the Canadiens when they drafted him, he was seen as someone who wins, who will battle and work hard at every step. Now, he gets to try his hand at the WJC.

We have our squad that's heading to Sweden. 🇺🇸 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/x1ESN9DcZC — USA Hockey (@usahockey) December 16, 2023

There may be a goalie controversy brewing for the American team. Tre Augustine is a returning player, having led the USA to a bronze medal at the 2023 tournament. However, Fowler, who is now a freshman playing his first year of college hockey, looks like a seasoned veteran every weekend when the Boston College Eagles (BC) take to the ice.

“His demeanour. Great mental game beyond his 18 years. He’s just so consistent. He’s a very talented goalie, but I think his mental game is what keeps him so consistent.” – Boston College head coach Greg Brown

With a 13-3-1 record and a .926 SV%, he has been a workhorse for BC, having started every one of their games this season. If there is any one goalie who can take the crease over from Augustine, it is Fowler.

Lane Hutson – Left Defense – Team USA

Team USA has set their 25-player roster for the WJC, and Fowler isn’t the only Canadiens prospect that is poised to play a key role in the American gold medal hopes. The other is Lane Hutson, who may end up being the most pivotal player on that roster.

He has had a phenomenal sophomore season with BU. The reigning Hockey East Defender of the Month has eight goals and 20 points in 15 NCAA games, making him the highest-scoring defenseman in Hockey East and third highest in the NCAA this season.

Hutson is a returnee with a bronze medal from 2023 and will be motivated, along with his teammates, to get revenge for their controversial semi-final loss to Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship. In that tournament, Hutson scored one goal and three assists for four points, including the primary assist on the overtime-winning goal in the bronze medal game against Sweden. He also skated with the senior national team at the 2023 IIHF Men’s World Championship last May, finishing the tournament as a plus-7 with six points on two goals and four assists.

Lane Hutson, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes mentioned on The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test he wants to see Hutson sign his entry-level contract once Boston University’s season is over. He also spoke of the desire to see him play a larger role for his club at this tournament. With that additional international experience, and his improved play in his sophomore season, it’s easy to see how Hutson is seen as a vital piece of the American offense going into the 2024 WJC.

For a rebuilding team, this tournament will be an important milestone. Not only to scout the 2024 draft class but also to determine how their current crop of prospects are doing compared to the world’s best. The Canadiens management team and Montreal’s fans will have a vested interest, not only in their home nation’s success but also in cheering on their NHL team’s prospects.