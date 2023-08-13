3ICE Championship Week Recap – The Patrick Cup Has Been Won

The second season of 3ICE hockey is now complete as the Patrick Cup, also known as “The Patty” was handed out in Philadelphia on Saturday. Team Johnston, Team Murphy, Team Patrick, and Team Bourque battled it out in the standard 3ICE tournament style. The two winners of games one and two battled for the 3ICE championship, while the two losing teams played for third place.

Game 1 saw first-seed Team Murphy take on fourth-seed Team Johnston, while game 2 saw second-seed Team Patrick take on third-seed Team Bourque. With only these four teams left, the tournament winner on Saturday took home the championship in the second season of 3ICE.

Game 1 – (1) Team Murphy vs (4) Team Johnston

The Patrick Cup favorites and first seed Team Murphy took on fourth seed and underdog squad Team Johnston in the first game of championship weekend. Team Murphy came out strong in the first period as they took an early 1-0 lead. Team Johnston was able to keep it close going into the second period and was hoping to tie it up.

Team Murphy celebrates (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers/3ICE)

Unfortunately, Team Murphy continued to apply pressure and scored three more goals to seal their victory. Team Murphy defeated Team Johnston 4-0, eliminating them and advancing themselves into the Patrick Cup Final to play the winner of game 2.

Game 2 – (2) Team Patrick vs (3) Team Bourque

The second game saw second-seed Team Patrick taking on third-seed Team Bourque. Both teams battled hard in an extremely close game between the two middle seeds. Team Bourque was hoping to pull off an upset and came out strong with a 2-0 lead out of the gate. Team Patrick though has shown all season why they are one of the strongest teams in 3ICE and were able to have a really strong comeback in the second half of the game.

Team Patrick went up 3-2 and never looked back. The three unanswered goals they scored were enough to hold the lead and give them the chance to face Team Murphy in the Patrick Cup Final. The consolation game for third place this season was between Team Bourque and Team Johnston.

Game 3: Consolation Game – (3) Team Bourque vs (4) Team Johnston

In the highest-scoring game of championship weekend, third-seed Team Bourque took on fourth-seed Team Johnston. While both teams weren’t battling for a championship anymore, they still put on a really good show and put up a good fight for the full two periods. Team Bourque came out on top with an epic game-winner with seconds remaining to win the 5-4 over Team Johnston.

Team Bourque finishes the season in third place, while Team Johnston finishes in fourth.

Game 4: Patrick Cup Final – (1) Team Murphy vs (2) Team Patrick

The two powerhouse teams battled it out in the Patrick Cup Final this season. A battle between first-seed Team Murphy and second-seed Team Patrick saw one of the most electrifying games in 3ICE this season. Both teams played really well defensively throughout the entire game, as the game was tied 1-1 after two periods of play leading to a one-round shootout to decide the winner of season two.

Brandon Pirri shot first for Team Patrick and was denied by Eamon McAdam who made a fantastic pad save as Pirri attempted to go on his backhand and roof the puck. Hank Crone shot next for Team Murphy, outwaited the goaltender, and scored to give Team Murphy the win for the second season of 3ICE hockey.

First-seed Team Murphy was able to dominate the entire season and win the Patrick Cup. While Team Patrick put up a really solid fight, they just weren’t able to get it done. McAdam, the goalie for Team Murphy, won the Guy Carbonneau playoff MVP as the most outstanding player of the Patrick Cup final weekend.

Team Murphy wins the 3ICE Championship Patrick Cup (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers/3ICE)

With the season now over, Team Murphy, Team Patrick, Team Bourque and Team Johnston earned the opportunity to play in championship week on Saturday, Aug. 12, while Team Mullen, Team Fuhr, Team LeClair and Team Carbonneau finished outside the top four, and did not play this weekend. The season is now complete, and Team Murphy has won the Patrick Cup.

Make sure to stay tuned to The Hockey Writers for all your 3ICE coverage, and for exciting news and updates regarding the future of 3ICE.