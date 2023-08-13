Canadiens Expectations for Alex Newhook in 2023-24

It’s been almost six weeks since Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes paid a significant fee to acquire Alex Newhook. The expectation from management is that Newhook will become a core piece of this roster. There have been some complaints about the use of two 2023 top-40 draft picks because of his up-and-down 2022-23 season at center with the Colorado Avalanche.

As his former agent, Hughes does have a familiarity with the player, his character, and his abilities. What can Habs fans reasonably expect from him this season? Fans will look to Kirby Dach’s 2022-23 season for a projection of what the Canadiens likely envision for Newhook, just elsewhere in the lineup, adding considerably to the team’s depth up front in the process.

What Newhook Brings to the Canadiens

Newhook is a perfect fit for the Canadiens. He excels in playing in transition and off the rush. While his size – 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds – may seem like an issue, it isn’t necessarily as he doesn’t shy away from going to the front of the net or into the corners against anyone. He doesn’t shy away from one-on-one battles and is willing to take the physical punishment necessary to make a successful play.

Alex Newhook, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As a natural center, he has skills associated with that role; excellent skating, great vision, and an ability to create offensive opportunities for his linemates. He can anticipate plays and find a player streaking to the net or lurking in open spaces. He also has a good shot which will force defenses to hesitate as they try to guess if he will shoot or pass. That can also make him an excellent option along the half-wall that could improve a weak Habs power play.

Most young players need to refine their defensive play, however, Newhook is not a liability in that role. His high hockey IQ helps him both offensively and defensively, as he can read developing plays and react quickly. When playing as a center, he did end up getting outmuscled at times by larger centers.

While he does well one-on-one or along the boards because of his IQ, his size will be a factor in deciding if he plays wing or center. If on the wing, he can easily play the role Jonathan Drouin had as a playmaking winger. But Newhook is likely to find more success as there is not the same pressure or expectations placed on him as there were on Drouin. When talking about the expectations surrounding Newhook, there is inevitably a comparison to the expectations Dach faced upon his arrival with the Canadiens. Both were highly touted prospects with high potential, both had some developmental issues, and both were traded away after only three years in the systems of the teams that originally drafted them.

In Newhook’s case, the coaching staff has realistic goals for him, but there are no assurances that he will take a massive leap toward his full potential like Dach did last season after he arrives in Montreal. However, a fresh start is often the shock to the system to refocus a player mentally and physically, allowing them the opportunity to find their game. Dach saw a massive increase in his rate metrics in nearly all offensive categories last season. His goals per 60 (G/60), primary assists per 60 (A1/60), and points per 60 (PTS/60) all doubled. This also means that his possession metrics such as Corsi For (CF%) also shot up significantly. But what did the Canadiens do to allow this to occur?

Opportunities a Necessity

For a third-line player, Newhook’s overall offensive generation statistics were solid, but he was expected to be in the top six, and those stats show a player stagnating with his former club, much like what was seen with Dach when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks. And like Dach, Newhook will be provided with every opportunity to play and develop his skills.

In Newhook’s case, it isn’t a return from injury or a lack of skilled teammates that caused him problems like Dach’s. For Newhook, it was that he wasn’t given the opportunities to play to his strengths in an environment that can excuse some errors. When Nazem Kadri left Colorado for the Calgary Flames, the hope was that Newhook would be capable of stepping in as his replacement as the second-line center. However, as the then-defending Stanley Cup champions, the team wasn’t in a position to live with youthful errors, it needed to rely on him to play to a high level at all times. After a few games, he was placed on the third line, averaging under 14 minutes per game and having very few power play (PP) opportunities to help improve his point totals.

Alex Newhook, Colorado Avalanche 2022-23 (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For Newhook, his rate metrics already rival those of Dach’s. His G/60 was identical at 0.8, and his A1/60 was lower at 0.5 than Dach’s 0.8, but Newhook didn’t have a Cole Caufield-level player on his line, ever. Their career on-ice goals for per 60 are an identical 2.9, and this was after Dach’s career year in 2022-23. The two players have many similarities, including their talent for playing on the rush.

Newhook played on a Colorado team that likes to play in transition, which makes sense when Cale Makar is your top defenseman. But Newhook, playing in a bottom-six role was made to play more of a dump-and-chase style, which eliminates his talent for controlled zone entries. Playing in a top-six role in Montreal, likely on the wing to start the year, will give the 22-year-old a more offensive role on a team that pays a possession style on the rush that favors his skill set for speed, mobility, and control. He also plays a strong give-and-go style that will increase the Habs’ ability to generate scoring chances off the rush by forcing opposing defenses to spread out and not focus solely on the puck carrier.

While the wing is where Newhook is likely best insulated, he can provide center depth if necessary. No matter if it’s at center or the wing, the Canadiens have added a highly skilled offensive talent. Thanks to the familiarity the GM has with the player, and the price paid to acquire him, it’s clear that he will be given the opportunity he needs to find his full offensive potential. Playing under a head coach like Martin St. Louis, who understands his needs, there is a very good chance that a healthy Newhook, given the opportunity, will provide Habs fans with an exciting player that will quickly become a fan favorite.