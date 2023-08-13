Sharks’ Anthony Duclair is the Key to a Successful Rebuild

The San Jose Sharks spent the last year fully committing to the idea of a rebuild. In one calendar year, they managed to part with Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson, two of the team’s most prominent players for many seasons. However, the key to a truly successful rebuild requires a lot more than just parting with the core. Luckily for the Sharks, it seems like they may understand there is a lot of work left to be done.

During the early stages of the 2023 offseason, the Sharks made a trade to acquire Anthony Duclair from the Florida Panthers. When this move was made, it made sense for the Panthers, who desperately needed to clear some cap space to try and make another deep playoff run. However, it appears the Sharks had much larger plans when this deal was made, and if they continue to play their cards right, Duclair could be the key to solving the rebuild formula.

When looking at rebuilding blueprints, the Chicago Blackhawks may have provided the most concrete answer as to how to begin tearing a team apart. They made plenty of moves to shake up their roster, but they had to do more than just trade players like Alex DeBrincat to move in the right direction. Specifically, they allowed players who would have a hard time cracking top lines to get a chance to prove themselves. In this same vein, Duclair could receive similar treatment for the Sharks this season.

Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers waits for a tip-in attempt in front of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Giving Duclair a chance on the Sharks’ top line could very easily bring him to point-per-game status. He’s proven in the past that he has flashes of elite performance capabilities. On a team that desperately needs some energy, Duclair could slot in that role perfectly, at which point the Sharks could look to move on from him for a decent return at the 2024 Trade Deadline. Correctly managing assets is crucial to a rebuild, and Duclair is the exact type of player that could have a lot of eyes on him when the playoffs roll around.

Duclair Can Provide Mentorship to a Young Sharks Team

Although Duclair fits the mold for the perfect trade deadline candidate, there is a real argument to be made for keeping him long-term. Now that Karlsson is a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sharks are slowly depleting their leadership resources. However, as a player who has made a trip to the Stanley Cup Final recently, Duclair would be a phenomenal mentor to the young players entering the NHL on how to find playoff success and contribute to a professional team.

Anthony Duclair, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Sharks are nowhere near being ready to make the playoffs, but it is never too early to begin working that championship spirit into the locker room. While they do have some players on the roster that have made deep playoff runs, including a few remaining from the Sharks’ own Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016, Duclair’s experience is the most recent. He has never had a permanent home in the NHL, but perhaps San Jose could be the place he finds a true leadership opportunity that entices him to stick around.

While the Sharks are just beginning their rebuild status, they seem to already know the basics of what needs to be done to reach a competitive place again. Duclair may have just been a cap dump for the Panthers, but he could be essential to the Sharks, whether it be in a leadership capacity or just to trade at the end of the season. There is no doubt that the Sharks will be bad this year, but Duclair’s inclusion could be a bright spot in an otherwise bleak-looking season.