5 Flames’ Candidates for Captain

The captaincy role in hockey carries significant importance, as the captain is expected to lead, inspire, and represent the team both on and off the ice. The Calgary Flames, a storied franchise in the NHL, have had a rich history of exceptional captains who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. Following the team’s relocation to Calgary in 1980, Brad Marsh became the first captain in the Flames’ history and served for two years. Marsh’s leadership skills, passion for the game, and ability to rally his teammates helped shape the team’s identity during his tenure.

In the years from 1982 until 2003, the Flames experienced many changes in players who took on the captaincy. Players like Jim Peplinski, Joe Nieuwendyk, Lanny MacDonald, Theo Fleury and Craig Conroy, among many others, held or shared the captaincy until Jarome Iginla served as captain from 2003 until his departure in 2013 when Mark Giordano assumed the role. These legendary players excelled on the ice and exemplified the qualities of leadership, dedication, and resilience that define a captain. Iginla, in particular, is regarded as one of the greatest captains in the Flames’ history. His scoring prowess, physicality, and ability to inspire teammates propelled the Flames to their 2004 Stanley Cup Final appearance.

When evaluating potential candidates for the captaincy, several qualities and traits stand out as crucial for a player to effectively lead a hockey team.

Attributes of a Captain

Leadership: A captain must possess strong leadership skills, guiding and motivating teammates to perform at their best. They set the tone for the team’s work ethic, commitment, and overall culture.

Communication: Effective communication is vital for a captain. They must be able to communicate with teammates, coaches, and officials, fostering cohesion and ensuring everyone is on the same page.

Respect: The captain should earn the respect of their teammates through their work ethic, dedication, and professionalism. Respect is crucial for a captain to be able to lead effectively.

On-Ice Performance: While leadership qualities are essential, a captain should also be a skilled player who consistently performs at a high level. Their on-ice performance sets an example for others to follow.

Accountability: A captain should hold themselves and their teammates accountable for their actions and performance. They must lead by example, taking responsibility for both successes and failures.

Intangibles: Certain intangible qualities, such as passion, determination, and the ability to remain calm under pressure, can set a captain apart. These qualities inspire and motivate teammates during critical moments.

Team-first Mentality: A captain must prioritize the team’s success over personal achievements. They should be selfless, putting the squad’s needs before their own.

Community Involvement: A captain represents the club and community, actively engaging in charitable work and serving as an ambassador for the organization. They should embody the values and spirit of the franchise.

The Flames have several potential candidates vying for the captaincy to start the 2023-24 season: Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Rasmus Andersson, Blake Coleman, and my personal favourite, MacKenzie Weegar.

Mikael Backlund

Backlund has been an integral part of the Flames organization for over a decade. Known for his consistency, defensive prowess, and strong work ethic, He has proven to be a reliable player on and off the ice. His experience and tenure with the team make him a strong candidate for the captaincy. His strong two-way play, commitment to team defense, and ability to contribute offensively have earned him the respect of his teammates and coaching staff. His calm demeanour and lead-by-example approach make him a natural choice to inspire and motivate the Flames’ players.

Elias Lindholm

Lindholm is a highly skilled forward, renowned for his exceptional offensive abilities and a complete 200-foot game. He plays a primary part in both the power play and the penalty kill roles. He has demonstrated leadership qualities during his time with the Flames. His ability to take charge on the ice, make intelligent plays, and contribute in critical situations showcases his potential as a captain. His infectious enthusiasm and ability to rally teammates make him an enticing option for the team’s captaincy.

Rasmus Andersson

Andersson has steadily developed into a critical defenseman for the Flames. With his physicality, defensive awareness, and offensive capabilities, he has established himself as a reliable presence on the blue line. His overall hockey IQ, strong work ethic, competitive nature, and dedication to improving his game are qualities that resonate with teammates and fans alike. His ability to eat valuable minutes and lead by example makes him a strong contender for the captaincy.

Blake Coleman

Coleman, a relatively recent addition to the Flames, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team. Known for his tenacity, grit, and versatility, Coleman is a player who leads by example. His relentless work ethic, willingness to sacrifice for team success, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations make him an excellent candidate for the captaincy. His ability to connect with teammates and hold everyone accountable for their performance could have a profound impact on the Flames’ team culture. His experience as a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning further adds to his leadership credentials.

MacKenzie Weegar

Weegar, another recent addition to the Flames, has quickly made an impact on the team’s defense corps. Recognized for his strong defensive play, physicality, and ability to move the puck effectively, Weegar has demonstrated leadership qualities throughout his career. His relentless work ethic, willingness to sacrifice his body for the team’s success, and vocal presence on the ice make him a strong candidate for the captaincy. His ability to connect with teammates and hold everyone accountable for their performance could positively influence the Flames’ overall team culture. His leadership qualities further stood out on the ice as he helped Canada to gold at the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship.

The decision regarding the Flames’ next captain is a crucial one. Each candidate brings unique attributes and qualities to the table. Backlund’s experience, consistency, and lead-by-example approach make him a strong contender. Lindholm’s exceptional talent, leadership potential, and ability to rally his teammates make him an intriguing option. Andersson’s defensive prowess, communication skills, and competitive nature are valuable traits in a captain. Coleman’s experience, tenacity, and championship pedigree make him an excellent candidate. Additionally, his defensive play, work ethic, and vocal presence on the ice make Weegar a strong contender. Ultimately, the Flames’ organization must consider a combination of on-ice performance, leadership qualities, and the ability to inspire and unite the team. The decision should be based on careful assessment and consideration of these factors to select the best candidate to lead the team into the future.