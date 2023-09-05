5 Maple Leaf Player Predictions for 2023-24

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for the 2023-24 season after several roster changes, including newcomers, some players who came to the team at last season’s trade deadline, and players who have been with the organization for a few seasons.

In this preview, I’ll take a closer look at what fans might expect from five Maple Leafs this season. Among those players, I’ll cover some who might be looking for redemption stories and those who have breakout potential. The Maple Leafs’ roster is a group of diverse players, each with personal aims and goals.

The question for this season is how each player can find his fit on a team that is looking for success, which, for the Maple Leafs, means nothing short of a long Stanley Cup journey.

Player One: Can Max Domi Have a Redemption Season?

From what we hear, Max Domi has landed right where he’s wanted to be for many seasons. If that’s so, his big question will be: Can he do enough to warrant an extension?

Given his backstory, I think fans can expect Domi to do his darndest to embark on a redemption season with the Maple Leafs. In the past, Domi has shown offensive prowess and great playmaking skills. However, there have been up-and-down seasons in between. His breakout season came with the Montreal Canadiens in 2018-19, but there have been lean seasons in his career as well. Can Domi build off last season’s playoff impact with the Dallas Stars and continue to show his ability?

With the Maple Leafs, Domi joins a revamped offensive lineup that promises to have the secondary scoring that was missing from previous seasons. He might play alongside rising star Matthew Knies or perhaps even try to reignite some of the chemistry he had with Mitch Marner from their OHL days with the London Knights.

Max Domi, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As well, Domi is just 30 points away from the 400-point milestone and 19 games from reaching 600 games played. Look for him to put up significant numbers this season with his new team. There’s a lot riding on his performance in Toronto, and I’m predicting that fans will see a resurgence from him.

Player Two: Can Sam Lafferty Put Together a More Impactful Season?

In his time with the Maple Leafs, since coming over at the 2023 trade deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks, Sam Lafferty really hasn’t shown much aside from his speed. This season, he’ll have a better chance to make a more significant impact than in his brief stint with the team at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Lafferty could take up a regular spot with David Kampf on a shutdown defense-first line. In that position, the versatile forward is capable of making an impact. During his initial tenure with the Maple Leafs, Lafferty’s offensive output was limited. He scored only two goals and four assists (for six points) in 19 regular-season games and added three points in nine playoff appearances. His output might not increase significantly; however, he could become valuable in other ways.

Lafferty never settled into a consistent role with the team. There seemed to be just too many line changes and adjustments. Although management brought in some solid players at the deadline, there were maybe too many trade deadline acquisitions. To me, it seemed a bit disruptive to the team’s chemistry.

Sam Lafferty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lafferty should have a better chance to outline a defined role in 2023-24, which should help him contribute more effectively. Although he won’t be expected to be a high-scoring player, expect him to get a chance to showcase his high-energy game and his strong work ethic. My prediction is that he’ll become a valuable asset in the bottom-six.

With a full training camp to help him adapt to the Maple Leafs’ system, Lafferty could return to the solid player he was with the Blackhawks. Expect him to show Maple Leafs fans why he’s a strong addition to the team this season.

Player Three: Can David Kampf Continue to Be a Valuable Contributor?

Despite naysayers, David Kampf continues to make valuable contributions to the Maple Leafs’ success. This season, look for him to continue to play solid defense and take more than his share of defensive-zone starts. Kampf won’t make many headlines, but he’ll bring qualities that will help the team be successful.

With Alex Kerfoot gone, expect Kampf to take even more of a penalty-killing role. He has the skills to shut down the opposition’s power play and limit scoring chances. Also, expect Kampf to continue to consistently win key face-offs in the defensive zone and be on the ice when the Maple Leafs need to protect a lead or defend against a quick goal.

Kampf might not be flashy, but he’s dependable. Look for his defensive play to contribute in essential areas.

Player Four: Can Timothy Liljegren Cement Himself as a Regular?

Timothy Liljegren has been an enigma over the past few seasons. While he’s made significant strides in his play, the team doesn’t yet seem to trust him. However, given the makeup of the team’s defense, this season that might change. While he hasn’t reached stardom, several factors indicate that he might be on the verge of a breakout season.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

First, Liljegren has been a key contributor to the team’s success when he’s on the ice, boasting an impressive 59 percent goals-for rating over the past two regular seasons. His consistently high expected-goals percentages suggest his positive influence on the team’s offense is no accident.

Second, despite his limited role and minimal special teams play, Liljegren has made valuable contributions that extend beyond the scoresheet. Look for the coaching staff to expand his responsibilities this season. If that happens, he’ll have a chance to show his untapped potential.

At just 25 years old, Liljegren is at an age where significant development can occur, especially for a defenseman. His combination of experience and youth provides a strong foundation for continued growth and the potential for a breakout season.

Player Five: Can Ilya Samsonov Carry His Team to Success?

There’s no confusion this season about Ilya Samsonov. He’s the starter and the top goalie in the organization’s depth chart. Last season, Samsonov showcased his ability on and off the ice during an impressive first season in Toronto. He handled the unique pressure that comes with being a Maple Leafs goalie and playing in a city with such a devoted fanbase.

What makes Samsonov such a good choice forToronto is that he seems to be cool and carefree. His demeanor is a perfect fit for the team. Of course, who knows how the season will transpire? That said, I expect him to have a standout season.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, he played 42 games, putting up a record of 27-10-5, with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. This season, expect him to have a chance to win 35 games and finish high in the Vezina Trophy voting as the NHL’s best goaltender.

Samsonov knows he’s the team’s number-one goalie, and that should provide stability and confidence. With Joseph Woll as the backup, if Samsonov can stay healthy and overcome past knee injuries, he should have a strong season. He’ll have a chance to earn a reputation as one of the NHL’s elite. I expect him to do so.

The Bottom Line

This season promises to be solid. These Maple Leafs might be better than past iterations, with stronger secondary scoring. The question seems to be the quality of the defense.

I probably say this every season, Toronto should have a promising season ahead. It should also be interesting to see how much of a difference the newcomers make.

As always, the goal is the Stanley Cup. Could this be the season?