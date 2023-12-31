Alex Kerfoot a Staple to Playoff-Hungry Coyotes

Every team wants that “guy.” The kind of guy who can serve in a bottom-line role, but contribute as a top-six player. For the Arizona Coyotes, that guy has been Alex Kerfoot, especially as of late. In the month of December, he has turned into one of the Coyotes’ biggest assets; a solid, well-rounded player that can be a factor.

Alex Kerfoot, Arizona Coyotes

In December, Kerfoot recorded three three-point games. This tied him with Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov for the most during the month. His role has also expanded since starting the 2023-24 season on a cold note. With the absence of Barrett Hayton due to injury, Kerfoot has steadily climbed his way up to centering the first line between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz in the past handful of games. His importance to the organization hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

Receiving His Flowers

Kerfoot’s game has received its fair share of praise, starting with head coach André Tourigny. “He’s a Swiss Army knife. You can play him center, right wing, left wing, PK, power play, end of the game when you lead, end of the game when you need a goal. He’s that kind of player. We’re lucky to have him.”

It’s not just the coaches who have raved about his play. Teammate Nick Schmaltz had this to say about Kerfoot, “Kerfs is a hard-working player, he goes to the net, makes a lot of little plays that you might not see on the scoresheet, but he gives us the puck in good spots and he works his [tail] off, so he’s a lot of fun to play with. He’s a very good player at both ends of the ice, and we’re having fun.”

It’s one thing to make a claim or statement that a player has been very good, but to back up that claim with stats is another thing. Since Dec. 15, Kerfoot has registered seven points on two goals and five assists in six games. The team is 3-1-0 when he registers a goal, and is 5-0-0 this season when he records a multi-point game. He’s on a projected pace for 52 points, which would break his previous career high of 51 with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 season.

He’s been exceptionally hot at Mullett Arena, registering 15 of his 22 points this season on home ice. As hot as he’s been at home, his special teams success has played a huge role in his value to the team. His production on the power play has been stellar, registering six points while serving on the team’s top power play unit. He’s also become one of the Coyotes’ best penalty killers this season.

It’s not just home ice advantage or increased special teams minutes that have been noticeable. He’s third on the team in assists per 60 minutes with 1.77. He’s seventh in points per 60 minutes with 2.16. He’s creating 1.6 rebounds above expected for a total of six. He’s on-ice for 48.4% percent of expected goals, and 53.3% percent of on-ice goals. Most importantly, he’s fourth on the team in faceoff win percentage at 48.9% percent.

Keeping This Pace

The most important question for the Coyotes is, can Kerfoot keep up his recent hot pace? Metrics would suggest he’s expected to keep up the stellar play. The Coyotes, who at one point were left searching for a number-one center after Hayton’s injury on Nov. 16, seemed to have found their guy. Travis Boyd, Logan Cooley, and Jason Zucker have all spent time on the top line, but none have gelled like Kerfoot. The guy who arrived in the desert this offseason to fill a bottom-line role, has instead turned into one of the organization’s biggest factors.

The Coyotes continue to hold firmly onto the top wildcard spot in the Western Conference as the league approaches the halfway mark. This team could have buckled after the injuries and regressed to the past two seasons. Instead, guys have stood up and taken those spots. The Coyotes control their destiny as the league enters 2024, and Kerfoot continues to be the staple that the playoff-hungry desert dogs need.