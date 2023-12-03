Grading the Coyotes’ 2023 Offseason Acquisitions

The Arizona Coyotes entered the 2023 offseason with much more questions than answers. Will they be busy throughout free agency? Will Logan Cooley return to the University of Minnesota or make his highly anticipated NHL debut? These were just a few questions brought up at the start of free agency, and now that we’re a quarter through the season, these questions are slowly being answered. The 2023-24 campaign has seen a glut of ups and downs for the Coyotes, but the newcomers are adding elements that are leading to wins, which were previously not there last season. That said, here are the early season grades for the 2023 offseason acquisitions.

Jason Zucker: C+

The Coyotes entered free agency with a bang, signing Jason Zucker to a one-year, $5.3 million deal. It was a bit unexpected since nobody knew how busy general manager Bill Armstrong would be. The season prior, Zucker played alongside Sidney Crosby with the Pittsburgh Penguins, putting up respectable numbers despite being injured from time to time. So far this season, he hasn’t seen much offensive numbers, but he’s playing a significant role in shepherding Cooley into the league.

Zucker was hurt for a portion of the season, but in 15 games, he has four goals and one assist. He was signed to be a goal scorer, which has yet to translate here in the desert. He has seen minutes on the second power-play unit and is averaging just a hair over 14 minutes per game. It’s great to have a veteran presence like Zucker in the locker room, but seeing more offense will be key for his success throughout the season.

Logan Cooley: B-

Cooley had much anticipation and hype when he announced he’d turn pro and take on the NHL. Last season, he was with the Golden Gophers under Bob Motzko, putting up remarkable numbers and finishing as a candidate for the Hobey Baker Trophy. The early portions of the preseason had Cooley scoring in almost every game and an unreal goal in Melbourne, Australia against the Los Angeles Kings. So, entering the season, expectations were high for his game to take off, and while it hasn’t done that quite yet, he’s doing lots of good things.

In the 22 games he’s played, Cooley has had his ups and downs and has registered two goals and 13 points. With the injury bug hitting the Coyotes hard, Cooley has been playing on the first line with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. While this would seem like a good line, it’s still a work in progress as they build chemistry. Cooley has shored up some defensive issues in the past couple of games and has played smart, reliable hockey, which is impressive, especially on the first line. These next 25 games or so will be immense for his development and to see if he can take that next step forward.

Alex Kerfoot was signed to be someone you could put anywhere, and he’d succeed. That’s exactly what he’s doing in the desert, and it’s going a long way for the Coyotes. Last season, the Vancouver, British Columbia native was with the Toronto Maple Leafs, putting up great numbers. He isn’t a flashy player and likely will never be, but he will go to the dirty areas and play exceptionally well on the penalty kill. Special teams were an area the Coyotes struggled with last season, and having Kerfoot on the team has helped add another element to the roster.

Twenty-two games into the season, the stats aren’t eye-opening by any means, as he has one goal and nine points. However, it’s what he’s doing without the puck that is making him stand out. He’s getting his stick in the passing lane and clearing the puck on the penalty kill, truly being a jack of all trades. There is still plenty of season left, but Kerfoot has easily been the best signing Armstrong made this offseason, and it’s helping the Coyotes win games.

Travis Dermott: B

There were many question marks when the Coyotes signed Travis Dermott in the offseason. Will he be in the American Hockey League (AHL) or a full-time role in the NHL? These have quickly been answered as the 26-year-old has done well when healthy. Injuries have prevented Dermott from being a top-four defenseman, as there is almost always something nagging him. Last season with the Vancouver Canucks, he only played 11 games, missing the rest of the season.

He has been sidelined with the Coyotes and has only seen ten games, notching one assist, but his work goes unappreciated. He doesn’t have too much offense to him, as, for the most part, he’s a stay-at-home defenseman, and that is reflected in his play. Other than injuries, Dermott has been a solid piece to the Coyotes’ defense, and when healthy, he has been great, especially five-on-five.

Matt Dumba: D+

Lastly is the former Minnesota Wild, Matt Dumba. In the late stages of free agency, Dumba was still unsigned, and the Coyotes were a dark horse to sign him. Once the Erik Karlsson trade was set in stone, he finally signed with the Coyotes. So far, 22 games in, it’s been the opposite of what Dumba likely wanted when he arrived in the desert, as his play has been below average.

He has just four points on the season and has been a liability for the most part. Whether that’s turning the puck over in the defensive zone or not covering his man, it is something new every game. This is troublesome because, in the past few seasons with the Wild, he was solid and brought physicality each night. He’s also minus-8 on the season, which is the worst on the Coyotes. These next ten games will be critical for him to build on games and regain his confidence.

New Roster Bringing in Wins

The Coyotes are 11-9-2 through their first 22 games of the season, and the listed players have played a monumental role in having a winning record. They have done well on the road, an area they were awful last season. They are also seeing more success on the power play and penalty kill, and these players are helping make that happen. Other than Kerfoot and Cooley, the rest of the players are on one-year contracts; seeing what happens to them after the 2023-24 campaign will be interesting. The Coyotes will look to play meaningful games down the stretch, and all these names listed will play vital roles in doing so.