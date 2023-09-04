Anaheim Ducks: Counting Down the 30 Greatest Moments (30-26)

With the Anaheim Ducks celebrating their 30th anniversary this season, now is the perfect time to look back. In the last 30 years, the Ducks have made history — from the Disney days to winning the first Stanley Cup in California and the decade of contention that followed – and there is no shortage of moments that have amazed fans and propelled the franchise to new heights.

This list is numbered and is, admittedly, subjective. There’s no shortage of goals, performances, and heartfelt moments to choose from that will land at the top of the list. The countdown will include five moments over the course of six pieces. Look for the second piece to round out the top 30 later this week.

30. Ducks Debut at the Pond

Our list of greatest moments starts at the beginning of the franchise. The Ducks’ inaugural season kicked off with a five-game homestand in the venue formerly known as the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim. While the Ducks were one of the newest teams in the NHL, they were taken to task by an Original Six franchise in their debut on Oct. 8, 1993, the Detroit Red Wings won 7-2.

Sean Hill, Anaheim’s fifth selection in the expansion draft, notched the first goal in Ducks history with a second-period power-play tally. The game was short on highlights for Anaheim, but the fan reception resonated with the new squad. Terry Yake described the first night as “electric,” while Guy Hebert compared it to a college football atmosphere. The excitement lasted all season, as the Ducks finished in the top 10 in attendance.

29. Bobby Ryan Dances Past Nashville Defense

The Ducks played host to the Nashville Predators for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 22, 2011. With the game tied at one entering the third period, Bobby Ryan turned Predators center David Legwand into a traffic cone before burying a backhand shot to give the Ducks the lead.

While the goal remains one of the more dynamic goals in franchise history, it’s difficult to celebrate, given the context. After a back-and-forth third period, Anaheim lost in overtime and eventually dropped the series a game later. The Predators won their first-ever playoff series, and they went on to ruin several Ducks’ playoff runs over the next decade.

28. Terry Yake Nets Franchise First Hat Trick

If Anaheim’s first home game was considered a letdown on the ice, then they more than made up for it in their first road game. Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, Yake had the game of his life, netting his only-ever hat trick — the first in franchise history — in a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Yake, Anaheim’s 16th selection in their expansion draft, led the team in scoring that season with 52 points. After just one season with the Ducks, he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for David Sacco as the team looked to inject some youth into the expansion roster. While the team made the shrewd decision to let him go, fans still remember Yake’s contribution. Commemorative pins celebrating the achievement can still be found on the internet.

27. Getzlaf’s Shorthanded Breakaway vs. the Stars

The late 2010s didn’t produce many memorable moments; however, Ryan Getzlaf was always worth the attention. During a Feb. 21, 2018, game against the Dallas Stars, the 32-year-old captain gave fans the best example of how “speed” and “hustle” are not the same thing. After gaining control of the puck during a penalty kill, Getzlaf flipped the puck into the Dallas zone.

After skating past the defenders, who were too slow to turn around, Getzlaf beat a sprawling Ben Bishop to the puck and buried the shorthanded goal. More impressive is the fact that the Ducks had just killed a 5-on-3, and Getzlaf still had the wheels to chase down his own pass.

26. Ducks’ Record-Breaking 12-0-4 Start in 2006-07

Ducks fans won’t hesitate to remind people that the Stanley Cup team from 2007 was an all-timer. At some point, winning the Cup became the expectation, and a big reason why is because of how the season began. The Ducks came out of the gate swinging, with a point streak that pushed into mid-November. Their 12-0-4 start was the longest unbeaten streak to start a season until the Chicago Blackhawks made it to 24 games in 2012-13.

It was a memorable season for the Ducks, and this entry is just the first of several moments from 2006-07 that will eventually appear on this countdown. We’ll round out the next five of the top 30 moments in the second part of the countdown, which will include a heartfelt moment for two of the greatest players to wear the uniform.