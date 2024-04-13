Reasons for the Arizona Coyotes’ Relocation to Salt Lake City

The fandom of the Arizona Coyotes has faced swarms of relocation rumors for what seems like a lifetime. Throughout Alex Meurelo’s ownership of the team, plenty of roadblocks and setbacks have rattled the trust of the fanbase, especially considering how quickly things have turned for the worse in recent days, where it seems inevitable that the Coyotes will relocate to Salt Lake City at the start of the 2024-25 season. With this news, there are plenty of rushing emotions, with most feeling betrayed, which is in line considering Meruelo said the following in an open letter before the season began.

“It’s our time now. With a ferocious young team,” Meurelo said. “Outstanding management including President and CEO, Xavier A. Gutierrez and my son, Alex Meruelo, Jr. An organization-wide commitment to being a community leader and making an impact in the lives of others. And an owner who is resolute and committed to you and this Valley.”

Despite the ownership group’s repeated assurances of their commitment to Arizona, the almost certain move has come as a shock. While the possibility was always in the back of people’s minds, it seemed unlikely, especially with the land auction date, June 27, seemingly setting the team’s future in stone. However, recent days, weeks, and months have proven otherwise.

So, let’s dive deep and see what exactly happened that led to this relocation and try to answer some questions many have.

What Caused Relocation?

This question could be answered in several ways, but we’ll start at the very beginning. The Tempe Entertainment District vote was strike one. If they had won the public vote, in which we saw the current ownership group get outclassed by the opposition, Tempe first, we wouldn’t be talking about relocation. In fact, they’d likely have shovels in the ground, removing the landfill that was (and still) in place. Losing such a pivotal vote raised red flags and lost trust in large portions of the fanbase.

Despite the failed vote, Meruelo still had a chance in Arizona, but he was on thin ice. The clock was ticking with the NHLPA since Mullett Arena is by no means an NHL arena. While it was a temporary solution, and that message was clear, staying there until potentially the 2027-28 season was a lot to ask for. The 4,600-seat arena wasn’t going to cut it, and the NHL figured the best-case scenario was relocating the team, removing the Mullett Arena fiasco entirely.

Mullett Arena Interior (Kyvuh, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

More recently, the Coyotes committed to purchase land in north Phoenix. After their bid was approved and a land auction date of June 27 was revealed, a sense of hope was lifted among Coyotes fans. Especially since the ownership group seemed to keep details and information close after the disastrous Tempe vote. June 27 became the biggest day of the calendar year, as the fate of the Coyotes was set to be determined, once again in the hands of Meruelo. However, it has yet to play out that way, as the team is seemingly heading to Salt Lake City.

The Coyotes’ history also likely played a significant role in this decision. The owners’ track record and constant instability in finding the team a permanent home influenced the decision. Alongside ownership instability, they haven’t had much playoff success throughout their nearly 30 years in the desert. Their longest playoff run was in 2012, when the team made it to the Western Conference Final. They also made it in the Edmonton bubble but were blasted by the Colorado Avalanche in five games in the first round.

Certainly, this decision ultimately came down to several different reasons, not just one.

Ownership Did a Complete 180 on Players & Fans

Being an owner means being a leader. You are the person at the helm with jurisdiction over small and daily decisions, but for some owners, that’s relocating. That’s the boat the Coyotes ownership group is in, and it’s easy to look at the whole picture and say that they turned against not only the players but their own employees and fans. Countless times, they’ve said they were committed to Arizona and were doing everything in their power to stay there, and the end result is the exact opposite of that.

“I believe that I have to earn their trust and loyalty. That’s on me. If I do that I know they’ll respond by coming out and watching us and supporting us, Meruelo said. “At the end of the day, we’re Coyote nation, and we all want to win.” Five years ago, when Meruelo bought the team, this was the statement he issued at his press conference. It seemed the Coyotes were getting over the hump of owner issues and had one that was willing to do whatever it takes to push forward.

That didn’t happen. What also didn’t happen was any communication between Meruelo and the team itself. There was no talk of this becoming a possibility. Sure, there’s a solid chance Gary Bettman and the league told them to keep this under wraps, but what’s to say he couldn’t say anything internally to his team? Now, these players are left with as much information as we fans, reporters, and journalists have, which is not right. It was announced that general manager Bill Armstrong flew from the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota, to address the team.

Per multiple sources, the Coyotes have been informed that relocation to Salt Lake City is real.

Now hearing it could actually be announced on April 17; the date of the Coyotes’ final game at home vs. Edmonton.

It’s going to be quite an atmosphere that night at Mullett Arena. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) April 13, 2024

Initially, Coyotes’ reporter, Todd Walsh, broke the news, claiming Armstrong was en route to address the team before their second-to-last away game. Coyotes insider Craig Morgan confirmed it, and what seemed to be just a fantasy became a reality. It was also reported that they will be flying players and members of the staff to Salt Lake City either after this road trip or after the season’s final game to check out their new home.

As Morgan states, the official announcement could be as early as April 17, the day of the Coyotes’ final home game, or the day after April 18. The actual date is up in the air, but nonetheless, it seems like something catastrophic would need to happen for this not to happen.

What Happens With the Tucson Roadrunners?

This seems to be an ever-growing rabbit hole with an abundance of questions but few answers, but what happens with the Tucson Roadrunners? This season, the Roadrunners took a massive leap forward with growth from all stages. Not only that, but they saw players such as Dylan Guenther, Josh Doan, and so much more pass through. They currently hold a 40-23-5 record through 68 games and have already clinched a playoff spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Alex Meruelo will maintain ownership of the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL, which plays its games in Tucson, and they will negotiate to be an affiliate of the new team in Utah. They will explore options of having the Roadrunners play at Mullett Arena — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) April 13, 2024

So when the Coyotes are in Salt Lake City, where do the Roadrunners go? Per reports from John Gambadoro on X, he says Meruelo will maintain ownership of the Roadrunners. However, they will not play out of Tucson; instead, there is the possibility of Mullett Arena. From the looks of it, it sounds like a crazy idea, and for the most part, it is. The Coyotes currently have a deal with Arizona State University through 2024-25 with an option to extend until 2025-26.

While nothing is set in stone for this potential part of the puzzle, it’s an intriguing idea, to say the least. It’s also fair to think about how players would be called up on an emergency basis. The Coyotes are fortunate now, where it’s only a two-hour drive from Tempe to Tucson, but this case could spell trouble for both the Coyotes and Roadrunners.

Where Do Coyotes Go From Here?

The Coyotes have battled through constant relocation rumors, which sometimes get old. Old to the point where big headlines such as Salt Lake City emerging as a candidate for relocation don’t mean as much as they would before. But now, it’s true, all of it: the Coyotes will be starting the 2024-25 season in Salt Lake City. It’s been a hectic ride since Tuesday, April 9, when this news initially dropped, and everything has broken loose since then. While there are still plenty more questions, we’ll make sure to keep you updated at The Hockey Writers with the latest.