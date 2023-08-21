Avalanche Need Girard Now More Than Ever

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Colorado Avalanche defensemen the past couple of seasons, and rightfully so.

Cale Makar won the Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy when the team won its third Stanley Cup in 2022. Bowen Byram signed an extension this offseason, and Devon Toews’ contract will expire at the end of this season. Longtime blue line presence Erik Johnson left in free agency, and even Josh Manson got some headlines when the Avs signed him to a four-year extension after picking him up at the trade deadline in 2022.

However, one of the forgotten guys at the back is Samuel Girard, who has played six seasons in Colorado and is coming off the best offensive season of his career. He’s been a target for some scorn amongst Avs fans, whether it’s warranted or not. Either way, Colorado’s going to need another solid season from Girard if it wants to contend again in 2023-24.

Girard Brings Grit & Durability

Girard was a second-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft but played just five games with the team before being shipped to Colorado as part of a blockbuster trade. That deal involved three teams, with the biggest piece being Matt Duchene going to the Ottawa Senators. There were a total of five players moved in that three-team trade, and Girard is the only one still with the team he was sent to.

Sam Girard, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’s been the picture of durability since he got to Colorado. Outside of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, he’s played at least 67 games in every campaign in Colorado. Even after he broke his sternum in Colorado’s second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Playoffs, he was still ready for the start of the next campaign just a few months later.

Girard promptly played 76 games last season, posting career highs in goals (six), assists (31), and points (37). He even contributed a power-play goal for just the third time in his career, along with seven assists when Colorado had the man advantage. His offensive game has grown a bit, but that’s not why he’s out there. He’s a fantastic defender in transition and is an exceptional skater. His offensive numbers improved, and if he can take another step in that department, it could deliver a big help for Colorado.

Avs Need Girard to Bolster Depth

Colorado’s defensive corps looks pretty solid on paper, but things could fall apart in a hurry if they can’t remain healthy. The Avs have a powerhouse top pairing in Makar and Toews, and the second pairing will likely be Byram and Manson. That leaves Girard with Jack Johnson, and/or Kurtis MacDermid – meaning Girard will have to anchor that third pairing.

Nazem Kadri, Josh Manson, Samuel Girard and Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate Manson’s game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game One of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The injury woes with the defensive unit are well-known. Byram’s concussion history is troublesome, while Manson couldn’t stay on the ice with lower-body injuries last season. That means Girard will be the next man up should those trends continue. For all of the hype surrounding Byram’s potential, he’s never played more than 42 games in a season. Manson has eclipsed 27 games just once in the past three seasons. If Byram and Manson can turn that around, Colorado won’t have any depth concerns. Even if both of them miss some time, Girard’s a pretty good fallback option to pull into that second pairing.

If either Byram or Manson goes down for an extended period of time, it could mean trouble for Colorado’s depth. Jack Johnson is in the twilight of his career, while MacDermid is inconsistent and looks overwhelmed at times when he’s on the ice. With no more Erik Johnson back there, it leaves Colorado pretty thin in the face of any injuries, but that’s where Girard’s durability makes it one of the team’s most important players at the back.

Girard Likely an Important Piece for the Future

Over the past couple of seasons, Girard’s name has been a popular one around the trade deadline – particularly for fans. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding whether or not he’s on his way out, but Girard quietly keeps plugging away for the Avs. He’s been with the team for six seasons, and he’s only 25 years old. Even with that trade chatter, Girard has slowly and steadily improved offensively, and is building more consistency when he’s in his own zone.

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Samuel Girard turns with the puck as Calgary Flames left wing James Neal defends (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Girard is signed through the 2026-27 season with an average annual value of $5 million. With Toews’ contract expiring after this season, Byram’s expiring the following season, and Manson’s expiring in three years, there’s a lot of business Colorado has to do at the blue line. Add Jack Johnson’s age and MacDermid’s ability, and the Avalanche will likely have to pull up some prospects in the next few seasons. That leaves Girard as a quality veteran piece that the Avs will likely keep around.

All that said, Girard could certainly still get traded. Almost nobody is safe from that in today’s wheeling and dealing NHL. However, the defensive depth can fall off pretty quickly if anybody misses any period of extended time. Girard’s contract isn’t the worst around, and there’s still time for him to keep developing. It looks like he could be a fixture for the Avalanche for the next few seasons at least, and that’s not a bad thing for Colorado.