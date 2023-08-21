Revisiting Flames GM Craig Conroy’s Playing Career

This offseason, the Calgary Flames replaced general manager (GM) Brad Treliving with former Flames forward Craig Conroy. The move excited many fans, as Conroy was a favorite of the Calgary faithful as a player. Here’s a look back at his playing days.

Conroy’s Amateur Career

Conroy had a stellar collegiate career and, like his father and uncles, played at Clarkson University. He made an instant impact on the school’s hockey program, putting up 30 points in his freshman season and 36 the following year. He led the team to an Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) championship during his junior year and was named co-captain of the team heading into his final season. His play reached another level during that campaign, as his 65 points led the ECAC. He received national attention, becoming a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award – awarded to the nation’s best collegiate hockey player. His career at Clarkson was immortalized in 2012 when his number was retired by the school.

Early NHL Days

The Montreal Canadiens selected Conroy with the 123rd overall pick in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft. Upon completing his college career, he joined the team for training camp in 1994. Conroy appeared in six games for the Canadiens that season, scoring his first NHL goal in his second game. However, perhaps the most memorable event of 1994-95 was during training camp. After hitting legendary goaltender Patrick Roy with a slapshot in practice, the two got into a fight, resulting in Conroy spending most of that season with the Fredericton Canadiens of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Conroy also spent most of the 1995-96 season in the AHL, averaging over a point per game. It seemed that he needed a new home or at least an opportunity to play at the NHL level. His break came at the start of the following season when he was traded to the St. Louis Blues and called up to their NHL roster shortly after.

In his first full NHL season after being traded, he tallied 43 points, though his value was on defense. For two consecutive seasons, he was in contention for the Frank J. Selke Trophy awarded to the NHL’s best defensive forward, and he was also named a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for the league’s most sportsmanlike player in 1997-98. After a down year in 1999-2000 and inconsistent play to start the 2000-01 season, the Blues traded Conroy to the Flames in exchange for Cory Stillman.

Playing for the Flames

Conroy made an immediate impact in Calgary, playing alongside Jarome Iginla; the two had undeniable chemistry right off the bat. Iginla led the NHL in points in their first full season together, while Conroy put up career highs in both goals and points and was named a finalist for the Selke again. He was named captain of the Flames towards the end of the 2001-02 season, a position that he held until the 2003 offseason when Iginla took over.

In 2003-04, the duo led the Flames to their first playoff appearance since 1995-96. Conroy played an integral role in that memorable playoff run; his 17 points ranked second on the team, and the Flames knocked off the top three teams in the Western Conference en route to the Stanley Cup Final.

Craig Conroy, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Conroy signed with the LA Kings in free agency the following season, though the NHL lockout of 2004-05 wiped out what would have been his first season with the team. When the NHL returned in 2005-06, he did not miss a beat, putting up 66 points. He struggled the next year and was traded back to Calgary during the season.

In 28 games with the Flames in 2006-07, he put up 21 points and signed an extension that offseason. He had a solid season in 2008-09, recording 36 assists, but struggled the following year as he battled injuries and poor play. He re-signed with the Flames and played his 1,000th career game in 2010-11, but at 39 years old, he struggled to contribute, and the Flames released him in February of that season.

Conroy’s Post-Playing Career

After retiring, Conroy joined the Flames in a management position. For nine years, he served as assistant general manager under Treliving. When Treliving was fired this offseason, Conroy was at the top of the list of candidates to replace him, and the Flames finally hired him to be their new GM in May. He is already a fan favorite, and hopefully, he can grow his legacy with a strong performance from the front office.