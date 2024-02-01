Blackhawks News & Rumors: Bedard, Prospects & Trade Talk

Even though the Chicago Blackhawks are five days into their All-Star break, and although many are enjoying the retreat from the season, the hockey world never sleeps. Even though the team is off, the news and rumors never stop, especially now that the trade deadline is a month away (March 8). Here are some developments from the past few days.

Blackhawks Miss Kuzmenko… What now?

General manager (GM) Kyle Davidson said back in December that he was not expecting the team to be very active at the trade deadline, and it made even more sense when they extended their best trade assets in Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno, and Petr Mrazek for two more years in January. Still, Davidson used the magic words, “We’re certainly open to anything that comes our way.”

Things got interesting on the trade front when insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned a connection between Chicago and Vancouver Canucks forward Andre Kuzmeno on Jan. 29. This move made perfect sense on the surface. A 28-year-old forward who scored 39 goals last season and has one year left on his two-year contract ($5.5 million AAV). In the meantime, he would have been a nice scoring punch, as the team is barely getting by on that front (they have scored seven goals in their last eight games), and with more rookies likely entering the fold next season, it would be wise to add someone who has proven they can put the puck in the net. But he was traded to the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31 as part of a trade package with Elias Lindholm going to Vancouver.

So what now? Nate Brown of Chicago Hockey Now mentioned an intriguing option: Kaapo Kakko. This stems from reports that New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury is listening to calls on the 22-year-old forward. Kakko is an intriguing player, as he was drafted second overall in 2019, but he hasn’t fit the bill of a top draft pick. His career year came last season when he notched 40 points in 82 games. This season, he only has six points in 28 games. He excels on the defensive side, being a “plus” on the plus/minus scale every year except his rookie season in 2019-20. He is currently a plus-3. He is also in the last year of a two-year deal ($2.1 million AAV).

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Kakko could be a player that interests Davidson. It wouldn’t be the first time he acquired a young player that needs to prove it. He is also a big body (6-foot-3), which the Blackhawks like, too. It could be a good fit, especially if a change of scenery is what he needs, and there is no pressure if he doesn’t work out because he is a free agent at the end of the year. Is this move likely to happen? You never know. As Davidson said, they’re open to listening.

Following the Blackhawks’ Prospects

As the season gets more challenging, the silver lining has been watching the Blackhawks’ prospects shine. On Jan. 30, Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore were named two of Big 10 Hockey’s Three Stars of the Week, which brings me to their updates.

With Nazar, after he was drafted in 2022, it was mentioned that he might have been a one-year college hockey player at the University of Michigan and then made the jump to Chicago if things went to plan. However, when he got hip surgery, limiting his season to 13 games, he returned to Michigan for his sophomore year for continued development. With that in mind, it was wondered if Oliver Moore may also be a one-year college player candidate. There is an answer.

Scott Powers of The Athletic said about Moore, “The Blackhawks are assuming he’ll return for his second season with Minnesota. He is a candidate to turn pro at the end of next college season, burn the first year of his contract, and immediately play in the NHL.” (from ‘Blackhawks defenseman prospect Ethan Del Mastro off to a positive first pro season: Powers Points’ – The Athletic – 01/30/2024).

Oliver Moore, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Powers also stated that Nazar could play in the NHL this season as the Frozen Four ends on April 13, and Chicago’s season ends on April 18, so that is something to watch. He is having a great year, with 32 points in 24 games (tied for third-best on the team). As for Moore, he has 25 points in 26 games (fourth-best on the team). Both players have 10 points in their last five games.

While waiting for them to make the jump, Colton Dach and Landon Slaggert are on the clock. 2020 draft pick Slaggert said he would sign with the Hawks when Notre Dame’s season ends, and Blackhawks assistant GM Mark Eaton said Slaggert is the team’s most NHL-ready forward, with 25 points in 26 games. With Dach, he was always considered a candidate who could make his NHL debut before the season ended. Unfortunately, he is dealing with a concussion, so his showing is on hold, but overall, with 16 points in 23 games with the Rockford IceHogs, he is making noise, and hopefully, he can force the Blackhawks’ hand when he returns.

Bringing the Bedard Show To Toronto

Some exciting news is that even though Connor Bedard won’t be able to play in the All-Star Game, he will be making an appearance during the weekend in Toronto. Sherwood Hockey, a company Bedard has a partnership with, announced on Instagram that he will do a shooting demonstration and competition with Crystal Sorem (host of “Hanging Out Sports”) on Saturday (Feb.3).

Bedard resumed skating on Jan. 15, just 10 days after fracturing his jaw against the New Jersey Devils. The team is being cautious with him; as head coach Luke Richardson said, he has “bones settling.” But it’s great to see him make an appearance, even if he can’t be a full participant, knowing his return timeline is still six weeks from injury date. The NHL is better with him in it, and he was elated when he was named an All-Star on Jan. 4, stating at the time, “It’s really exciting now that I get to go. I wasn’t thinking about it too much. I was just going out there trying to play my best, and if it happened, it happened. I’m grateful it did.”

So, Bedard still gets to go and participate in his own way. It’s unclear if any more appearances are scheduled, but his shooting demonstration should be a treat to watch, even if it looks slightly different due to his injury.

I know that Coach Richardson will be watching, and if he sees Bedard attempt a big slap shot, I wouldn’t put it past him to leave his vacation in Napa Valley, travel to Toronto, and stop the event himself! For those that don’t know, when Bedard returned to the ice, he was instructed not to take big slap slaps or anything that would “induce clenching of the jaw.” Richardson joked that if they saw it happen, they “might pull the rug out from under him.”

Something tells me Bedard may have created new tricks to work around those instructions. We’ll have to wait and see!

It’s unclear if Bedard has any other appearances scheduled, but we will keep you updated on all the latest. And now that we have entered February, transactions around the league will only intensify, and the Blackhawks could be one of them. What does that look like? Only time will tell.