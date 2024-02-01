How the Canadiens Can Have a Successful Trade Deadline

The Montreal Canadiens surprisingly stayed in the race for a playoff spot longer than many would have thought after the injuries early in the season. Some players have stepped up, while others have struggled. This was never going to be their year as they are still technically in a rebuild. There are lots of talented players coming through the ranks very soon and a lot for fans and the organization to be excited about.

This trade deadline is one where the Canadiens need to once again focus on selling some key assets that will make the team better in the future. If the team sells correctly, they should lose more games, fall down the standings further, and hopefully get a better player from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. If they aren’t going to make the playoffs, and the chance they will is very low, then it’s better to succeed at the deadline and the draft. So what will make a successful trade deadline for the Canadiens? Let’s dive in.

Sell, But Don’t Overdo It

Most of the players that the Canadiens should look to move are veterans. They should definitely move a number of them, but not overdo it by clearing everyone out. After all is said and done, the ideal scenario is that Brandan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson, and even Joel Armia are still around. After seeing those names, I’m sure I have to do some explaining.

The Canadiens are close to coming out of a rebuild, but they aren’t there yet. Armia, for starters, isn’t going to fetch anything. He has another year left on his deal at $3.4 million annual average value (AAV), and is declining. There is a reason why he was sent to the American Hockey League (AHL) after nobody would take him, and no team claimed him either. He is back with the team after that demotion and playing better. Just like it wouldn’t work having a full team of veterans, it would be even tougher for a team to succeed with little to no veterans as well.

Gallagher is another unmovable contract, but he is a leader in the dressing room, knows his role, and doesn’t have to fit in the top six. There is more than enough cap space to work with until his deal is done, and it will become less impactful the more the cap rises. Anderson has picked up his play after a tough start, and I believe he has more to give. There’s no use in selling low when he is a unique player who can play physically and contribute offensively at times.

As for Matheson, the defence is already young, and David Savard should be moved, making him the oldest player at 29. He is running the power play and is thriving in Montreal. At a great price for what he brings to the team, there’s no reason to move him, if at all. The Canadiens need someone with experience who can play the minutes he does until some of the young defenders come into their own in the NHL.

Who Should Be on the Move From the Canadiens

We went over who should be sticking around past the trade deadline this season, so it’s a simple path to who should be moved to make this trade deadline a successful one for the Canadiens. It may not be as easy as it seems, though. We first look at UFAs (unrestricted free agents) Sean Monahan and Tanner Pearson. Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canadiens could fetch up to a first-round pick for the rejuvenated veteran Monahan.

After acquiring a first before last season to take on the contract of Monahan from the Calgary Flames, the 29-year-old got injured, and the team wasn’t able to move him at the 2023 Trade Deadline. This might have been the best thing to happen to them, though, as the Canadiens re-signed Monahan for much less money on a one-year deal at $1.985 million AAV (average annual value). This allows more teams to be in the mix to acquire him at the deadline, especially if Montreal retains some money. To acquire two first-rounder picks in trades involving Monahan would be very impressive, but the team still should not be disappointed if they only get a second.

Pearson was a cap dump and already fetched the Canadiens a third-round pick in 2025. Anything else they can get for him is a bonus. His cap hit of $3.25 million AAV isn’t exactly ideal, but if a team needs a bit of veteran leadership and depth for a low cost, Pearson will be available. I envision a sixth or seventh-round pick in the future, depending on how much cap is retained.

Now for the players with a little term left, Savard and Jake Allen. Savard shouldn’t be difficult to move and should be moved before the deadline this season. His game doesn’t change. He is strong defensively and can fit in the top four or the bottom pair on deeper teams. As far as the cap goes, his isn’t that bad. There is always a premium for right-shot defenders, but Chris Tanev is also on the market this season. Maybe teams that miss out on Tanev are also looking to push harder for Savard next year since his contract expires in 2025. A first-round pick might be a little ambitious, but a second-round pick and a prospect could work as well (from “What can the Canadiens get by trading David Savard? | HI/O Bonus”, Montreal Gazette, Dec. 16, 2023). The Canadiens are getting into the time that they may rather acquire prospects than picks, so they’re ready sooner.

The final trade deadline move that would perfectly round out things for the Canadiens is moving Allen. This has gotten increasingly more difficult as the season has gone on since Allen has taken a backseat, and his play has declined. Sam Montembeault is the clear starter, and Cayden Primeau proved that he can hold his own. Heading into the season, the three-goalie rotation was meant to give the team time to find a trade partner and not lose Primeau on waivers. Allen started the season very hot and could have been moved at his maximum value. From now until the trade deadline, I don’t see Allen getting in very many more starts to showcase that he can turn things around. Yes, teams understand their system, or players would provide more help in front of Allen, and his play might change, but that is a risk for them. The Canadiens need to lower their asking price since they cannot go into next season again with three goalies, and a team may get desperate enough to bring in Allen. A mid-late-round pick should be enough.

While I valued the players the Canadiens should move before the deadline in terms of draft picks, prospects may very well be in the cards and on the mind of general manager Kent Hughes. The Canadiens should be pushing for a playoff spot sooner than later, as they are on the back half of their rebuild. The pieces acquired this season need to make a difference, as they have desirable players that teams are looking to acquire at the deadline.