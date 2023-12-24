Blue Jackets’ Danforth’s Rise Provides Great Example to Many

It’s not often a player makes their NHL debut in their late 20s. It’s even more rare that a player makes their debut like that and then carves out a role on the team’s top line. But that is exactly the path Justin Danforth has created for himself.

Thanks to opportunity, Danforth has found himself playing on the Blue Jackets’ number-one line of late with Johnny Gaudreau and Adam Fantilli. Although they’re still new together and trying to get used to each other, they are enjoying some success together.

None of this is possible had Danforth not worked his tail off at each stop in his career. What road has he traveled to get to the Blue Jackets?

2013-17: Sacred Heart University

2017-18: Two ECHL stops in Reading and Cincinnati along with two AHL stops in Bridgeport and Rochester.

2018-20: Played for Lukko in Finnish Liiga where he scored 45 goals in 115 regular season games.

2020-21: Played for Vityaz Podolsk where he scored 55 points in 58 games in the KHL.

2021-present: Playing in the Blue Jackets’ organization and has 19 goals in his first 84 NHL games.

Danforth has enjoyed success at every stop along the way. He is now making an impact on the Blue Jackets both on and off the ice.

Danforth Has Earned Trust

When Boone Jenner went down with injury, the original thought was that it would be a devastating blow and it would be very hard to overcome his loss. Not that the Blue Jackets can replace a player like Jenner, but Danforth being compared to Jenner at this point will certainly open some eyes.

Head coach Pascal Vincent has said part of the reason he likes Danforth on the top line is because of everything he brings to the table. He’s even called Danforth the closest resemblance to Jenner they have.

“Well, he’s like a Swiss Army knife really,” Vincent said of Danforth. “He can do anything. He can power play, PK, top line, fourth line, low maintenance guy. He competes hard. He understands what he needs to do. He knows who he is. He’s an older player. He understands what he’s good at and that’s what he brings. He’s very consistent.”

Justin Danforth is a Swiss Army knife kind of player according to Pascal Vincent. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“So when you do that, you create trust not only with the coaches, but with the teammates. So where ever I play him, he makes people around him better. He can play center. He can play wing. He’s good on faceoffs. He’s a guy we like to use in different roles. But he’s fitting well with Johnny (Gaudreau) and Mo (Adam Fantilli). That was a good line for us the last two games.”

Danforth Has Respect of Teammates

As Vincent said, Danforth has both the respect and trust of his teammates. He brings an element of the game to help both Gaudreau and Fantilli play to their potential. Fantilli then eventually took things a step further with Danforth about what kind of impact he’s had off the ice too.

“He works really hard,” Fantilli said of Danforth. “He’s always going 100%. He’s extremely responsible. He knows where to be. He knows his positioning really well and he’s a great guy. He’s a guy you want to be on the airplane (with and) a guy you want to be interacting with everyday. It’s been a lot of fun to play with (him), I’ve loved it.”

Adam Fantilli has a ton of respect for Justin Danforth given his career path. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“It’s really cool to see where he’s come from. Played four years, went to the Coast. He’s made his way up and it’s something you really respect a guy like that when he speaks to us. And honestly, I’ve never really spoken to someone who’s taken that kind of path. So it is something that I respect a lot and admire a lot.”

Danforth Still Learning

Even though he is 30 and played in various levels of hockey, Danforth is still learning a lot of things. He’s still adjusting to playing with both Gaudreau and Fantilli. That was the first thing he said when asked about the biggest keys in playing with two highly-skilled players like that.

“I’m still trying to figure it out to be honest with you,” Danforth said. “Last game was our best game together I think. I think a lot of the times it’s me just getting the puck back to them, keeping pucks alive in the O-zone. Getting pucks, exiting our zone quick. I think those kind of things will help.”

The fact that he’s been compared to Jenner is not lost on him either. He’s just trying to play the kind of game that the Blue Jackets are asking everyone to play.

“Those are big shoes to fill in that regard,” Danforth said of Jenner. “But obviously it’s a nice comparison. I think we just play a very similar game, very gritty, in your face hockey that’s tough to play against every night.”

Other Can Follow Danforth’s Example

Danforth’s story shows that it is never too late for someone willing to put in the work to find a place in the NHL. There are many around the world that are still trying to achieve their dream of making the NHL. Danforth has some advice for those looking to stay the path.

“I think the biggest thing is constantly working and being the hardest worker,” Danforth said. “And just believing in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, why should anyone else?”

Danforth has always believed in himself. That belief has carried him to an important place on the Blue Jackets. Eventually, players like Jenner, Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic will return from injury. That might put Danforth off the top line. But it won’t diminish his importance given everything he can do in different roles.

This holiday season, Danforth has a lot to be thankful for. His hard work and dedication kept his NHL dream alive. Even when he got injured and lost most of the 2022-23 season, he put in even harder work to be ready for the season. It earned him a contract extension for the 2024-25 season.

Danforth’s rise is a great example to many looking for a path. If you put in the work, you can get the desired result. He’s respected, he’s trusted and he’s consistent. That’s why Danforth is in the position he’s in. He’s earned everything he’s received in his hockey career. That’s the definition of a pro. Danforth is all of that and then some.