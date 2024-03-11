Blue Jackets’ Tarasov Showing Signs of Being Number-One Goalie

The Columbus Blue Jackets face a multitude of questions as the 2023-24 season winds down. Most of these questions focus on what the future will look like.

Perhaps at the top of the question’s list from an on-ice perspective is who will be the Blue Jackets’ number-one goalie in 2024-25 and beyond? There is no definitive answer to that question with just 18 games left to play this season.

It is fair to consider the arms race for the Blue Jackets’ crease to be a wide-open one. But as of late, Daniil Tarasov is starting to show some signs that he wants to be the solution in net. Let’s set the scene for you.

Open Competition

The 2023-24 season was supposed to be all about Elvis Merzlikins taking hold of the number-one job in net. Not only has he not done that, his future with the Blue Jackets is not entirely clear.

While Merzlikins has three more seasons left on his contract at $5.4 million, that doesn’t guarantee he’ll finish his contract out with the Blue Jackets. He came out earlier in the season with a desire for a new scenario. While many thought that meant a trade, he and the team later clarified it was not a trade request.

However, a trade could still eventually happen. It will all depend on how several things play out. Among those things is the current competition Merzlikins is facing. Not only is Tarasov showing some signs of excellent play in net of late, Jet Greaves is showing he could be ready for more including a backup role with the Blue Jackets.

Daniil Tarasov has been excellent in net of late. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The question at hand: Will the Blue Jackets feel comfortable keeping Merzlikins as their number-one given what is left on his contract? When Merzlikins has been available, he has been better. But his inconsistency and availability makes this a question the team must ponder. A fresh start for him is not out of the question.

On the other hand, Tarasov also has questions he has to answer. He’s dealt with injuries through most of his early career. Will he be able to prove he can stay healthy for long stretches? If the Blue Jackets don’t feel comfortable long term with anyone, there is always a chance they go out and acquire another goaltender if the answer isn’t currently on the team.

Tarasov is doing everything he can now to show he can be the solution in net.

Tarasov’s Recent Starts

Tarasov’s last six starts have been outstanding which has led to much better play by the Blue Jackets. He is 3-3-0 in those six starts with a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935. He’s allowed three goals or less in all six starts.

This is a small sample size to be sure. To put some perspective on how impressive the 2.42 and the .935 are, those would be at or near the top of the league if Tarasov had enough eligible starts. These are the kind of numbers that top goalies put up.

What makes these recent numbers even more impressive is the competition Tarasov has faced of late. Two of the wins have come against the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights, two of the best teams in the Western Conference. He also made 47 saves against the red-hot Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon.

Even though Merzlikins was healthy and ready to play, it was Tarasov who played on Thursday and Saturday. His performances have warranted the extra-playing time. We’ll see who gets the nod Tuesday in Montreal.

Intangibles

Tarasov showed his desire to play this past week after an incident at one of the Blue Jackets’ morning skates. He took a puck in the neck and had to see a doctor afterwards. Coach Pascal Vincent said the goaltender couldn’t even move his head.

This didn’t stop Tarasov from wanting to play in the game against the Edmonton Oilers. He told Vincent “I want to play this game.” These are the kind of things that will never appear on the scoresheet. But it does say something about him and the intangibles he has that he wanted to play this game anyway.

Then postgame against the Predators, despite allowing just the two goals, Tarasov was disappointed in himself. He thought he could have stopped those goals.

“Both of those goals were kind of easy. That’s all on me,” Tarasov said. “Those were pretty clear shots. Pretty close to me, the middle range. I should get better on that.”

Daniil Tarasov seemed more upset at allowing 2 goals than proud of making 47 saves. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Being more disappointed at the two goals than more proud of the 47 saves says something about Tarasov’s drive and desire. That’s the kind of stuff you see out of number-one goalies. It also shows a belief on what he thinks he can become.

Impact of New GM

And yet, it will be the eventual new general manager that will ultimately get the final say on how the goaltending situation will work out. They will likely come in fresh with their own perspective and is not tied to either goalie like Jarmo Kekalainen was.

Merzlikins has had a much better season and wants to show he can be a number-one goalie in the NHL. Tarasov is starting to show signs he can perform as a number-one goalie. The competition is ongoing now. It could go a long way in helping the new GM make a determination.

It is believed part of the reason a goalie trade didn’t happen for the Blue Jackets is because they want the new GM to make that determination. While John Davidson didn’t directly say any names, he did admit teams called and there were some discussions on many players. It’s not out of the question to think that involved any of the goalies on the roster.

You May Also Like

This goalie situation will remain at the top of the list of questions for the Blue Jackets. These last 18 games could go a long way in determining what the next GM does. All options are available.

For now, Merzlikins and Tarasov are hoping to put their best foot forward in games. Merzlikins will get his chance again soon. But Tarasov has shined against good competition of late and has been rewarded with starts.

The Blue Jackets’ number-one goalie spot is up for grabs. Tarasov is starting to show good signs but this question is far from settled. Performance and the new GM’s opinion will ultimately decide how this situation plays out.