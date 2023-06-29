Blue Jackets Hit Jackpot With Fantilli Falling to Them

The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the jackpot on Wednesday night in Nashville. They in part have the Anaheim Ducks to thank for it.

As expected, Connor Bedard went first to the Chicago Blackhawks. But then what were the Ducks going to do with the second pick? Although many expected it would be Adam Fantilli going there, GM Pat Verbeek went in a different direction and selected Leo Carlsson.

All the Blue Jackets had to do was stay patient and let the draft come to them. As a result, Fantilli fell to them at third overall. The impact of the Ducks’ decision could ultimately have a profound impact on the history of the Blue Jackets.

Fantilli Fired Up

Fantilli was always attracted to what Columbus had to offer. He even went as far as making a video about it. Now that he is a Blue Jacket, he is “over the moon.”

“It was close to home. I think it’d be a great fit,” Fantilli said of Columbus. “There is a lot of Michigan guys. I felt like it would be the right spot.”

Adam Fantilli thinks Columbus will be a great fit. (Michigan Photography)

It’s well documented what the Blue Jackets have endured through the years of not being able to land a consistent number-one center who has stayed for a long period of time. Fantilli hopes that he can fulfill that role and is excited for the chance.

“Obviously that’s exciting and then I’m honored to have those types of expectations,” Fantilli said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to beat (those expectations.)”

Fantilli’s Family Emotional

When the pick was announced by GM Jarmo Kekalainen, Fantilli’s father got emotional. His family was instrumental in where he is today. He almost broke down when he saw his father’s reaction.

“They mean everything to me,” Fantilli said of his family. “I wouldn’t be sitting in front of you guys if I didn’t have them so it meant the world to me and the fact that he got emotional gets me a little emotional. So I’m really happy to have them.”

All told, the number of friends and family that made the trip to Bridgestone Arena to watch Fantilli get drafted was over 125 according to him. Then when it comes to his custom-made suit, the number of names jumped to 140.

Fantilli’s parents had an idea to create a suit for the draft that had the names of everyone that helped him get to where he is today. After being told he couldn’t get the names on the liner, he decided to have the names put on the back of the three-piece and then took pictures on the inside of the suit.

“It turned out exactly how I wanted it to,” Fantilli said of the suit.

Adam Fantilli. He’s fired up to be a Blue Jacket. And the suit he made. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/41UdMbtGZI — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 29, 2023

Kekalainen thought the suit was a nice touch also.

“It was pretty cool,” Kekalainen said. “He’s a very considerate young man. That speaks about his character too that he remembers the fact that people have helped him along the way. I think that speaks loud of his character.”

“(He) seems like a very genuine young man and very determined. He’s a guy who’s just very committed to realizing his dream.”

Blue Jackets Fans Very Emotional

Fans have been waiting for a moment like this since the franchise began. A draft party was held at Pins Mechanical for the first round of the NHL Draft. The moment was captured when Fantilli was selected. Years and years of missing out on the top talents were finally put to a screeching halt. The reaction said it all.

Fans also shared their personal reactions to Fantilli being drafted. Here is a small sample of those reactions.

“I was crying for 20 minutes. Proud to admit it.”

“I got a second Taylor Swift themed tattoo today and the Blue Jackets got the draft pick I wanted most. I think I may have unlocked the key here.”

“I’m in an airport bar in Philly and definitely shouted and fist pumped. So fricking excited. I don’t think I’ve been this excited about a Blue Jackets’ draft pick since Nash or Klesla.”

“I couldn’t stop screaming and clapping!!!! So excited!!”

The Blue Jackets have never had a center prospect with the kind of upside Fantilli has. Excitement around the team has been turned up several notches. With development camp coming next week, expect large crowds to see their center of the future take the ice.

Truly Hitting the Jackpot

The Blue Jackets came out of Wednesday night one of the biggest winners of the night. They landed a player in Fantilli in which they thought they might not get a chance to draft. As soon as the opportunity came up, they wasted no time.

This is a start for the Blue Jackets. They now have a player to build around for many seasons to come. The work is far from done. But for one night in downtown Nashville, the fortunes of the Blue Jackets may have changed dramatically.

They have their number-one center of the future. Now they can turn their attention towards building the future the right way.

The Blue Jackets hit the grand jackpot. Maybe those better days everyone was longing for is finally starting to arrive at Nationwide Arena.