Blue Jackets’ Sillinger Handling AHL Demotion With Right Attitude

Cole Sillinger has had a rough 2022-23 season. After scoring 16 goals as an 18-year old rookie in the NHL, big things were expected in his sophomore campaign.

But like many of the Blue Jackets, Sillinger had a hard time finding consistency in his game. While the injury situation on the team certainly played a role in this, he spent many nights trying to find his game to no avail.

Once the season got out of hand, the question came up of how long before the Blue Jackets send Sillinger to the AHL. His waivers exempt status would allow him to go to the Cleveland Monsters without needing to pass through waivers.

Time kept passing but Sillinger was still with the Blue Jackets. The injury situation had to be taken into account to ensure the team could ice a full roster.

Addressing the Roster

The Blue Jackets knew they needed to address the roster if they wanted to get Sillinger to the AHL. They made two moves that opened the door for this to happen.

Latest News & Highlights

First, the Blue Jackets claimed Lane Pederson off of waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. He was capable to playing center. Then they were able to sign college free agent Hunter McKown to an entry-level contract. With those players in the fold, it allowed the team to have the flexibility to assign Sillinger to Cleveland to help develop his game and to help the Monsters make a push for the AHL playoffs.

Finally on Mar 23, the Blue Jackets sent Sillinger to the AHL. Assuming he doesn’t get called back to the NHL this season, he’ll finish with three goals and 11 points in 64 games after scoring 16 goals in 79 games last season.

Sillinger Has Right Attitude

Being demoted is never fun. It’s natural for those demoted to not feel good about the situation. However Sillinger sees the bigger picture here.

The Blue Jackets did a nice job of communicating with Sillinger every step of the way from the time the idea first came up all the way through to when the reassignment took place.

I had the chance to catch up with Sillinger on Saturday night in Cleveland to talk about his early time with the Monsters and how he’s handled everything. If there’s one thing that’s abundantly clear, he’s handled this situation with the right attitude. For someone who is still only 19, that’s a good sign for him. It shows he’s already mature beyond his years. What do the Blue Jackets want to see from him?

“They want to see my game mature a little bit and ultimately, just me playing more minutes but having to earn those minutes. That’s my mindset,” Sillinger said. “Just because I came from the NHL doesn’t mean I’m automatically, whatever you want to call it here. But I’m still learning, still trying to help this team and give them a lift.”

“I’ll help them out offensively, which I think I could do a little more and then create some more plays and get the inside a little more. The Blue Jackets are obviously a tremendous organization and happy to be in the organization. And hopefully I’ll be playing for the Blue Jackets for my whole career.”

Cole Sillinger sees the bigger picture and has the right attitude about his recent demotion. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Sillinger realizes that being in Cleveland comes with potential and opportunity. He’s now in a playoff chase. He’s ready to give it everything he has to make the playoffs a reality. His confidence is still in a good place.

“I think it’s just my overall mindset, just not get too high, not get too down. Whatever it is, just understand that again, you’re in everything you get and for me, I’m still a young guy. I’m still finding my way and still trying to ultimately develop and be the player I know I can be for Columbus and the player that Columbus wants me to be and the value in that. So I’m still understanding that.”

“In my opinion, I had a tremendous summer this past summer of preparation and training. Just worked out things I did this season. It’s obviously not the season I was looking for. But that being said, it’s nowhere near over. There’s still a bright side here with the good finish and (getting) stronger mentally as well.”

Getting Adjusted to New Surroundings

Although Sillinger has been with the Monsters for a few games now, he’s only spent a couple of days in Cleveland due to the schedule. He joined the team during their recent long road trip.

Sillinger is still getting used to the new routine of being with a different team. But as he says, he’s used to a lot of it already. The coaching staff has done a good job in helping him get comfortable.

“It’s been good. It’s a little different. Starting with everything on ice, off ice, just a little different. Still adjusting, still getting used to it. Still getting used to playing a little bit more minutes and stuff like that but I’m excited. I’m excited the position that we’re in and meaningful games here along the stretch and not an easy schedule, right? Every game matters and know at this time of the year it’s tough, the toughest times to win hockey games. To be in the position we’re in, I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

We spoke with Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber and Cole Sillinger in tonight's @RocketMortgage Postgame Press Conference pic.twitter.com/TIHxc47O8C — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) April 2, 2023

“(Coaches have) been great with everything that’s been going on all year, guys going up, down, up, down, up, down and even especially today or the past couple days, I think they’ve not only handled with me, but with everyone. They’re big (into) connection, good communication and stuff like that. And let us know if there’s opportunity and when these things are happening and why they’re happening. There’s a fine line of that accountability and getting best of everyone and pumping guys up. But surely that doesn’t need to be done at this time of the year when we’re in the position we’re in.”

Chasing Playoffs With Older Brother

Despite their 4-1 loss to the Hershey Bears Saturday night, Sillinger and the Monsters still control their own destiny to reach the AHL Playoffs. Cole now has the unique opportunity to chase the playoffs with his older brother Owen.

Cole and Owen lined up as the Monsters’ top-two centers on Saturday night given all the Blue Jackets’ recalls that took place. Cole is cherishing the time and admits that it’s crazy he is getting this opportunity with his brother.

You Might Also Like

“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy. It’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity with our age range. He’s six years older than me and so growing up just never really had the opportunity. And when he went to college, I went the Western Hockey League route, so there was no opportunity there. And just so works out. We’re here today.”

“He’s a tremendous player that continues to get better and better each year. Nothing’s ever been given to him. He’s earned everything he’s deserved everything he’s got. It’s just fun to see him going to be along for this ride and watch him have success and know we’ll try to help as much as I can and learn from him. He’s my best friend. Actually my other brother came in here tonight, so he’s here for the weekend and watching some games. He’s a little jealous. Maybe one day we could all be playing together.”

Sillinger Playing Big Role

Sillinger is getting his opportunity now to play in all important situations. He’s their top-line center. He plays on both special teams units. He’s taking advantage of the chance given to him.

That’s been the key to this situation. Sillinger handled this with class and brought the right attitude with him to Cleveland. While he’s still adjusting to the heavier workload, you can see how this will benefit him both now and long term with the Blue Jackets.

Cole Sillinger will benefit from his time with the Monsters. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This is not a matter of a young player going down just to play out the string. This is a case of a player in Sillinger who sees the opportunity for growth and has embraced the challenge of trying to help his team make the playoffs.

The power of a positive mindset cannot be understated. For Sillinger, he took that with him to Cleveland. Both he and the Blue Jackets will reap the rewards of that for years to come.

Good on the Blue Jackets for getting Sillinger this opportunity. Good on Sillinger for having the right attitude. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.