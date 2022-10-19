The St. Louis Blues (1-0-0, 2 points) kicked off their season on Saturday, Oct. 15, with a decisive 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Goals by Vladimir Tarasenko (1,2), Pavel Buchnevich (1), Ivan Barbashev (1), and Jake Neighbours (1) led the way offensively while goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 23 of 25 shots to earn the victory. Outside of the two quick goals they allowed to Columbus in the second period to briefly tie the game, the Blues had this game very much in hand.

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Justin Faulk, and Jordan Binnington (The Hockey Writers)

After three days off, the Blues travel northwest to take on the Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, 3 points) in their first game of a three-game, six-day road trip.

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Forwards

Brandon Saad – Ryan O’Reilly – Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich* – Robert Thomas – Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko – Noel Acciari – Nathan Walker *Buchnevich is a game-time decision



Vladimir Tarasenko led the Blues with two (2) goals against Columbus (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola – Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Jordan Binnington – Thomas Greiss

Seattle Kraken Projected Lineup

Forwards

Andre Burakovsky – Alexander Wennberg – Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz – Matthew Beniers – Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann – Yanni Gourde – Karson Kuhlman

Ryan Donato – Shane Wright – Brandon Tanev

Shane Wright (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Vince Dunn – Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak – Justin Schultz

Carson Soucy – William Borgen

Goalies

Martin Jones – Philipp Grubauer

Quick Look at the Kraken

The Kraken come into this matchup fresh off of a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, Oct. 17. Their lone victory so far came in their second game against the season against a Pacific Division-foe in the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 13. They’ll be coming into this game tonight in search of their first point in nearly a week after earning three points in their first two games of the season.

Statistically, this team is being led by veteran Andre Burakovsky (2 goals, 3 assists) and rookie Matthew Beniers (1 goal, 3 assists) on offense and Justin Schultz (1 goal, 2 assists), and Vince Dunn (2 assists) on defense. Goalies Philipp Grubauer and Martin Jones have split their four games so far with two starts each – neither yielding great results (Grubauer: 0-1-1, 10 goals allowed, .851 save percentage; Jones: 1-1-0, 6 goals allowed, .882 save percentage).

Jaden Schwartz will face the St. Louis Blues for the first time in his career (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Blues fans will see a few familiar faces in the lineup tonight for the Kraken. Forward Jaden Schwartz and defenseman Vince Dunn were both members of the Blues’ Stanley Cup-winning team in 2018-19 and both departed the team after the 2020-21 season. Dunn was selected by Seattle in the expansion draft after being left unprotected by St. Louis while Schwartz joined them via free agency later that summer. After spending 10 years with the Blues, this will be Schwartz’s first game against his former club.

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Jordan Kyrou

While the second and third lines for the Blues led the way in their win over the Blue Jackets, the first line failed to produce a point on the night. Tonight, fans should be watching for Jordan Kyrou to get things going against the Kraken. He registered three shots on goal in the season opener but ended the night with a minus-2. I thought he played well without the puck on the forecheck and backcheck but was still on the ice for the two goals given up. Look for him to register more than three shots and get at least one point tonight.

Honorable Mention: Colton Parayko (playing in his 500th career game)

Seattle Kraken: Shane Wright

18-year-old center Shane Wright was projected as the consensus number-one prospect leading up to the 2022 NHL Entry Draft until roughly 2-3 weeks beforehand. He ended up falling to the Kraken with the fourth overall pick. He’s initially made the team out of camp, but Seattle is remaining cautious with breaking the rookie into the NHL. He’s been a healthy scratch for two games while logging less than seven minutes of ice time in their other two games – registering zero points and just one shot on goal. While he still may not get much time on the ice tonight, he’ll no doubt be pushing to make a difference by getting on the scoreboard for the first time in his young career.

Honorable Mention: Jaden Schwartz (first game against the Blues)

Where You Can Catch the Game

St. Louis Blues @ Seattle Kraken – 9:00 PM CST

With the Blues travelling northwest to take on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena, this will be the fanbase’s first late game of the season with puck drop scheduled for 9:00 PM CST. If you’re able to fight off sleep long enough to catch this one, you can find it nationally televised on TNT, as well as on the radio at 101 ESPN and the 101 ESPN app.