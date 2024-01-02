Bridgeport Islanders: 4 Encouraging Signs for 2024​​

The Bridgeport Islanders finished the 2023 part of their season with an underwhelming 20 points in 29 games. They currently sit in last place in the Atlantic Division of the American Hockey League (AHL). This was certainly not the start to 2023-24 that head coach Rick Kowalsky or anyone was hoping for. However, the Islanders have given fans reasons to feel encouraged heading into the new year. Here are some reasons to be excited.

Islanders’ Newfound Momentum

The Islanders have built up some momentum over the last two-plus weeks. The team was able to snap their 11-game road losing streak on Saturday, Dec. 16, in Charlotte against the Checkers, and that started a six-game stretch over which they went 3-2-1-0.

Previously, the story of the Islanders’ season was their inability to find ways to win games, especially on the road. While being 3-2-1-0 over a six-game stretch would normally not jump off the page, Bridgeport had just 13 points in their first 23 games, and this streak helped them close the gap slightly between them and the rest of the Atlantic Division.

Islanders’ Offensive Spark

Over their last six games, the Islanders have averaged nearly four goals per game. Before this stretch, they were averaging roughly two goals per game, despite being in the top ten in the AHL in shots on goal per game. It seemed likely that more of their shots were going to go in eventually, as they had an unsustainably low shooting percentage through the first third of the season. It appears that they are finally finding the back of the net. In addition to their low shooting percentage, the Islanders also struggled with slow starts. They have improved massively on that front, scoring in the first period of their last six contests.

Iskhakov Heating up

Ruslan Iskhakov has been one of the stars of the Islanders’ season thus far. The 23-year-old Russian leads the team in goals (10), assists (14, tied with Dennis Cholowski), and points (24). Iskhakov has goals in his last two games, the first of which came on a gorgeous between-the-legs shot off a breakaway to give the Islanders the win in overtime against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders

Iskhakov is in the midst of a five-game point streak, the longest of any Islander this season. He is a player fans should keep an eye on going forward, as he has been able to produce at a high level on a team that has otherwise struggled offensively, and he has shown NHL potential already in his young career.

Islanders’ Schedule Eases

The Islanders walked the gauntlet in December with their schedule. They started the month with two home games against the Providence Bruins, then played eight of their nine remaining games on the road. While the team was able to heat up towards the end of the month, they have generally struggled away from Total Mortgage Arena.

Luckily, their schedule is very different in January, with nine of the team’s 12 games played in Bridgeport, where they have been a much stronger team.

Islanders’ Optimism for 2024

Islanders fans should be excited for what 2024 has in store. The team got off to an undeniably slow start this season, but they seem to be turning things around. They have seven points in their last six games, the most of any six-game stretch thus far in 2023-24. The Islanders seem to have found their offensive spark, driven by Iskhakov’s strong play. They will look to narrow the gap between them and the rest of the Atlantic Division on the back of nine home games in January, and there is reason to believe they will do just that.