Islanders’ Prospect Iskhakov Is Finding His Scoring Touch

The Bridgeport Islanders were struggling to score and find offense of any sort against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Nov. 11. That is, except for Ruslan Iskhakov. He scored both of the Islanders’ goals including the overtime winner to give them a much-needed 2-1 victory.

The goals weren’t just impressive, but they particularly showed how Iskhakov can pick apart an opposing goaltender. Even when a goaltender is having a great game, he can find the back of the net with his accurate and effective shot. More importantly, the two-goal game signaled that Ishkakov’s scoring ability could take him and the Islanders to another level.

Iskhakov’s Ability to Pick Apart Goaltenders

Iskhakov has more assists (40) than goals (21) in his American Hockey League (AHL) career but make no mistake, he’s a shoot-first player. His instincts are to look for a goal as he searches for weaknesses in opposing goaltenders and takes advantage. With Malcolm Subban, the Thunderbirds goaltender who had 33 saves in the game, that was the lower section of the net.

Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After the game, Iskhakov described Subban’s technique and noted how he didn’t move down to protect the lower part of the goal. Early on in the game, Kyle McLean fired a shot that Subban stopped, but he stayed in an upright position to do so. That was all Iskhakov needed as he had a target and just had to make sure he hit it.

His first goal came on the odd-man rush with only Subban in his path, and he zipped the puck between the legs of the journeyman goaltender. After a scoreless first period and a game that looked like it would be a goaltending duel, the Islanders were finally on the board for the first time since Nov. 5 which interestingly enough was a 3-2 win over the Thunderbirds. Iskhakov’s second goal also scored on the rush but with the forward flying down the ice, providing less reaction time. However, with Subban starting to move downward, he elevated the puck past the right pad to end the game.

Malcolm Subban, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Justin Berl/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The elite scorers in the game know how to pick their spots and expose opposing goaltenders, especially when the shot is their best attribute. Iskhakov attacked Subban methodically, and it won’t be the last time he looks for a weakness in an opposing goaltender.

Where Ishkakov Will Need to Improve

He needs to be more of a finisher and play in the dirty areas. He’s a smaller skater at 5-foot-8 and weighs only 165 pounds, but he can’t just rely on his shot. Iskhakov will take his fair share of hits when he skates to the slot and near the crease, but the willingness to fight for goals will help the offense and round out his offensive game.

Ishkakov thrives in space, where he can use his speed to his advantage and has time to think and operate. After all, that was the recipe for success in both his goals against the Thunderbirds. It’s when the game tightens, and there aren’t a lot of shooting lanes available that his production starts to dip. The NHL won’t provide him with a lot of open ice, especially with the closing speed of defensemen at the pro level. It makes his finishing ability all the more vital to succeeding at the next level.

The Islanders’ power play is awful, and the AHL team has failed to score on the man advantage in each of the last four games, going 0-17 in that stretch. The last time they scored on the power play was Oct. 27 in the 5-2 loss to the Charlotte Checkers, where, ironically enough, the unit scored the team’s only two goals. One of the big issues is that while they generate shots on the net, they fail to collect rebounds or take advantage of second-chance opportunities near the crease. Iskhakov playing near the net and searching for those goals will not only turn the unit around but go a long way in helping him become an NHL-ready skater.

Ishkakov’s Avenue to the NHL

The 23-year-old prospect is one of the rising stars in the New York Islanders’ farm system. Matthew Maggio is the forward who garners a lot of attention as he entered this season fresh off of signing his entry-level contract, and the clock was immediately ticking on his NHL debut. Likewise, William Dufour and Robin Salo are two of the skaters who are expected to provide a jolt to the offense when they leap the NHL. Iskhakov has as many points this season as Dufour, Maggio, and Salo combined. On top of that, his four goals and 10 points are both the most on the team.

William Dufour, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Iskhakov is a center by trade but can move to the wing if needed. This will allow him to join the NHL roster as a wing skater at first and then move to the center position at some point. At the moment, the pro-level team has a surplus of centers but lacks the scoring presence at the wing and needs a young skater to inject life into an offense that is scoring only 2.46 goals per game.

The Islanders’ roster is starting to age, and with Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Casey Cizikas, all in their 30s, the Islanders will need a middle-six center within the next few seasons. Iskhakov is starting to look like a skater who can fit that need.