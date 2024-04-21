Julien Gauthier Carries AHL Islanders Over Bruins

The Bridgeport Islanders played the Providence Bruins on Saturday (Apr. 20) at Total Mortgage Arena, a home game to close out their 2023-24 season. Both teams started hot, scoring a goal apiece in the first five minutes of the game. However, the Islanders pulled away in the third period, taking the game by a score of 4-1. Here is what you need to know.

Jefferies Stays Hot

Alex Jefferies was able to find the back of the net on a wrist shot less than five minutes into the contest, registering his fourth goal and seventh point in just twelve games with the Islanders. The 22-year-old joined the team in Bridgeport on an ATO after finishing his senior season at Merrimack College, where he was named to the ACHA All-American Second Team and nominated for the Hobey Baker award for the most outstanding amateur hockey player in the United States.

Alex Jefferies, Bridgeport Islanders (Photo Credit: Bridgeport Islanders)

Jefferies’ arrival and immediate impact in Bridgeport was a welcome sign for a team that has struggled offensively in 2023-24, scoring the fewest goals in the AHL. The young forward spoke about his strong start in his postgame press conference, saying, “I’ve had a good start; it’s been nice playing with Pins (Brian Pinho) and Kuhlie (Karson Kuhlman) to make it easy for me. I’m feeling good; it was a good start to the career, and I’ll try to carry it over to next year.” The Islanders inked Jefferies to a two year entry-level contract on Friday (which he described as a dream come true), and he is a player Islanders fans should have on their radar heading into next season.

Gauthier Seals It

After the two quick goals to start the game, the contest went scoreless for 44 minutes. Julien Gauthier was able to break the tie halfway into the third period on a one-timer from Tyce Thompson in the high slot. He was not done there. Less than 30 seconds later, Cole Bardreau found him on a 2-on-1, and after a nifty move, he lifted the puck over the pad of Bruins’ goaltender Kyle Keyser.

Though Gauthier was unable to get the hat trick, Bardreau put the icing on the cake with an empty net goal as the clock approached a minute left in the game, giving the Islanders the 4-1 win to close out the season.

Helgeson’s Uncertain Future

Seth Helgeson, the captain of the Bridgeport Islanders, is 33 years old. He has had a long and successful career as a defenseman in the AHL, but he has not appeared at the next level since 2016-17. It is not clear if he will return to Bridgeport for another season; if he chooses to hang up the skates, he will go out with a commanding win. Gauthier spoke about what Helgeson means to the team, saying, “He’s a great leader and a great guy; he’s a locker room guy, someone that you need. He brings the boys all together. Hopefully he can come back here next year and play but obviously that’s not our decision, it’s going to be his to make.” If Helgeson calls it a career, it is safe to say that he has made a lasting impact in Bridgeport, and Bardreau would likely be the frontrunner and the team’s captain next season.

A Bright Future in Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Islanders will finish the 2023-24 season in a tie for last in the AHL at best and in outright last at worst (depending on the result of the Chicago Wolves game on Sunday). While they came up short in the win column this year, they gave their fans reasons to be excited for the future. Young netminder Henrik Tikkanen allowed just three goals over the team’s last two games of the season and has shown flashes of greatness at several points, including 57 consecutive minutes of scoreless hockey to end the campaign. Matt Maggio came second on the team in goals in his first full professional season, and Jefferies will enter his rookie year in 2024-25. All three of these players are locked down through 2025-26. While they came up short this season, the future is bright in Bridgeport, and fans should be excited for what is in store.