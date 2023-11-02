Bruins Buy or Sell: Lindholm, Frederic, Swayman, Ullmark & More

There certainly have been several storylines surrounding the Boston Bruins through October. They sit at 8-0-1 and are on top early in the Atlantic Division through the first three weeks and have exceeded expectations so far. They have been getting some impressive performances and some that should raise a flag of concern.

In a series called Bruins Buy or Sell, we will take a look at some of the stories both on and off the ice for the Boston Bruins, as well as any rumors that might be surrounding them during the 2023-24 season. It’s time for another edition early in the season.

Hampus Lindholm’s Struggles Are Alarming

Last season, Hampus Lindholm had a strong start to the season in the absence of Charlie McAvoy who was recovering from offseason surgery. The first three weeks have been a struggle for the former Anaheim Ducks blueliner.

Hampus Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Through nine games, the 29-year-old had yet to record a point and has a plus/minus of minus-2 while logging 23:47 a night in time on ice. He has been mainly paired with Brandon Carlo, but he’s going to be looked upon to play more of a bigger role with Matt Grzelcyk out for a couple of weeks with an upper-body injury and McAvoy’s suspension. Boston needs him to turn things around quickly minus two of their top-four defensemen.

Buy or Sell Lindholm will turn things around sooner rather than later.

Bruins Goaltending Has Allowed Least Amount of Goals

What a start to the season for both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. They are a very big reason for the 8-0-1 start, something that coach Jim Montgomery spoke about after a 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Panthers Monday night (Oct. 30) at the TD Garden.

“Our goaltending is why we’re 8-0-1.” Jim Montgomery

Through nine games, they have allowed an NHL-low 14 goals. Swayman has a 1.26 goals against average (GAA) and a .957 save percentage (SV%) in four games, allowing just five goals. Ullmark has a 1.77 GAA with a .939 SV% and he has allowed nine goals. Last season they combined to win the Jennings Trophy and they are on pace to do it again, but is this sustainable for an entire season? That’s the question.

Buy or Sell Swayman and Ullmark win the Jennings Trophy in 2023-24.

Trent Frederic’s Start to 2023-24

Last season, Trent Frederic put together a career year with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points. It was a season that nobody saw coming, but it was a season that the Bruins would hope they would get from the first-round pick in the 2016 Entry Draft. Through nine games this season, the former University of Wisconsin forward has two goals and an assist on the third line.

Truth be told, the Bruins are going to need offense from everyone this season and Frederic coming close to 17 goals is going to be a key. It’s not out of the question as he has formed a good connection the last couple of seasons with Charlie Coyle and he played with Matthew Poitras and Morgan Geekie against the Florida Panthers recently. Getting to the net and finishing is Frederic’s game as that’s how he scored a lot of goals in 2022-23.

Buy or Sell Frederic comes close to matching his career-high in goals of 17.

Bruins Could Use Another Scoring Winger

The Bruins forward roster is loaded with depth pieces. They have three top-six wingers, David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, and Brad Marchand, but they are missing that fourth top-six goal-scoring winger. James van Riemsdyk, Geekie, Frederic, and any other player interested in the lineup is not the answer.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Keeping Poitras right now solves the center need they have, but general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is going to have to consider adding a scoring winger, preferably a right shot. The answer is not with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) as the only answer there would be Fabian Lysell and he does not appear ready for that.

Buy or Sell the Bruins could use another top-six goal-scoring winger.

For the second straight season, the Bruins are off to a strong start that nobody saw coming. Last season they were able to sustain it throughout the season, but this season feels like it’s going to be difficult to sustain, but an addition here or there and anything is possible.