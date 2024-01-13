Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Voted Into 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The Boston Bruins will now have two of their players at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game festivities. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been voted in by the NHL fans, and he will join David Pastrnak at the All-Star Game.

Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche), Cale Makar (Avalanche), Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers), and Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers) have also been voted into the All-Star Game by the fans along with Swayman.

When the NHL was preparing to announce each team’s first All-Star representative, Bruins fans expected that it would be either Pastrnak or Swayman as the first pick. When it was announced that Pastrnak got the nod, some felt Swayman was snubbed, but now he will get the opportunity to be at the All-Star Game as well.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Swayman has been a massive reason for the Bruins’ early-season success, so it is hard to argue against him now being on the squad. In 22 appearances on the season, the Alaska native sports an 11-3-7 record to go along with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage (SV%). With that, he also has two shutouts on the season to go along with several excellent performances.

This is the first time Swayman has been selected for the All-Star Game during his four-year NHL career, so this is a very special moment for the young goaltender. Given how well he has played throughout his career, this likely will not be his last time making the All-Star Game.

In 110 career games with the Bruins, Swayman sports a 65-26-14 record, a 2.29 GAA, and a .920 SV%. It is safe to say that the Bruins hit a home run by selecting him in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and this All-Star selection only adds to that.