Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Greer, Brown & Heinen

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney confirmed that the Bruins are having contract talks with top-six forward Jake DeBrusk. In other news, A.J. Greer has been claimed off of waivers by the Calgary Flames, while Patrick Brown has cleared. Lastly, the Bruins are still debating what to do with Danton Heinen. Let’s go over all of this in today’s (Oct. 9) Bruins News & Rumors column now.

Sweeney Confirms Extension Talks With DeBrusk

While speaking with reporters, Sweeney was asked if there are contracts talk going on between him and Jake DeBrusk. Sweeney noted that they are having ongoing discussions but did not dive into it any further from there.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeBrusk, 26, expressed interest in signing an extension during the offseason, so it is not surprising to hear that he and Sweeney are discussing a potential deal. After his excellent 2022-23 season, it makes a lot of sense that the Bruins are looking to keep him around, too. In 64 games played last season, the 2015 first-round pick posted 27 goals to go along with a career-high 50 points. After a campaign like this, he is, understandably, looking for a raise.

Related: Top 5 Players With 60-Goal Potential for 2023-24 Season

Latest News & Highlights

We will need to wait and see if these extension talks result in a new deal for DeBrusk soon. When noting that he has become a notable part of Boston’s forward group, it would be excellent to get him locked up now versus later.

Flames Claim Greer, Brown Clears

As noted above, the Bruins lost Greer on waivers to the Flames. Although the 6-foot-3 winger did not make the team’s opening night roster, he would have been a good depth forward to have around when injuries inevitably arise. He showed last season that he can be impactful in a bottom-six role, as he had five goals, 12 points, and 101 hits in 61 games. His energy and grit will be missed, but he has found himself a nice home with the Flames. After losing Milan Lucic this offseason to the Bruins, the Flames needed more toughness in their bottom six, and they will get that from Greer.

A.J. Greer, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for Brown, he will heading to the American Hockey League (AHL) to play for the Providence Bruins. This is likely not what the Bruins were expecting when they signed him to a two-year, $1.6 million contract in free agency. Yet, players like Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko had stronger preseasons, hence their NHL roster spots. Brown will now look to have a strong start to the season in hopes of landing a call-up to the NHL squad.

Still No Decision On Heinen

Sweeney was also asked by reporters about Heinen’s future with the Bruins. The 28-year-old winger has still not received a contract or been released from his professional tryout (PTO) yet. He responded by saying: “We’re still weighing our options with him.”

Heinen is coming off a solid preseason, so there certainly is an argument there to sign him. However, if signed, he would likely serve as a 13th forward, so the Bruins need to decide if they want him as a depth option. With Greer being claimed, however, perhaps it could help Heinen’s chances of getting a deal. We will need to wait and see what happens on that front.