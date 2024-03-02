Bruins News & Rumors: DeBrusk, Grzelcyk, McLaughlin & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jesper Boqvist is getting more playing time and the Bruins call up a prospect from the minors for their upcoming two-game road trip. The 2023-24 trade deadline is less than a week away with General Manager (GM) Don Sweeney and the front office facing some tough decisions with some key players who are going to be free agents this summer and more.

Trade Deadline is Six Days Away, Bruins Face Big Decisions

The trade deadline is on March 8 and there are going to be a lot of eyes on the Bruins to see what they do this season after making multiple big moves last March. This time, Sweeney is faced with questions surrounding some of his free agents this summer, including Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk who both know with no extensions in sight, there is the possibility that one or both of them could be moved.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Of course I (worry),” said DeBrusk. “I feel like I’ve been around here long enough to know how the league works. There are different things. Guys get injured around the league and different stuff happens that’s out of our control. It’ll be interesting to see which teams are aggressive and which teams aren’t. But of course, you always have that in the back of your mind. Obviously, two years ago it was a little more intense on that side of things. But I think ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been worried.” (from ‘Bruins notebook: Trade deadline creeping up on Jake DeBrusk,’ Boston Herald, Feb. 28, 2024)

Two seasons ago, the Bruins signed the 14th overall pick of the 2015 Entry Draft the morning of the trade deadline to a two-year, $8 million contract extension, which at the time seemed to be a move where it would have made it easier to trade him. It never happened and in 2022-23, he had a strong year with 27 goals and 23 assists. This season, he’s not producing as much with just 13 goals and 27 points. If Sweeney doesn’t think that a contract can be worked out and they will lose him for nothing this summer, now might be the time to trade him.

As for Grzelcyk, he too is a free agent at the end of the season and if an extension has not been worked out yet, it’s likely the Bruins plan on not re-signing him, which would make trading him easier. Moving on from Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort at the trade deadline could be easier for the Bruins with the way Mason Lohrei has been playing and looking like he’s ready for a full-time role in the NHL.

Jesper Boqvist Earning More Playing Time

The Bruins signed Jesper Boqvist last summer and after not earning a spot on the roster out of training camp, he went to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and played well, earning a call-up full-time in January. It’s safe to say he’s taking advantage of his opportunity with four goals and 10 points with a plus/minus of plus-10 in 26 games. He scored in the first period on the Bruins 5-4 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at the TD Garden on Feb. 29.

“I think he’s averaging something in the last six to eight games – probably two to three more minutes. And this is what this league is about, you play well, you earn more minutes, you gain trust with coaches especially.” Jim Montgomery

The fourth line and the bottom six, in general, have been good and bad this season for the Bruins, but getting contributions from Boqvist has given them a boost and some unexpected offensive production.

Bruins Call-Up Marc McLaughlin

Following practice Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, the Bruins went right back out on the road for a pair of games, March 2 against the New York Islanders and March 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will travel with a new teammate as the club announced that they have called up forward Marc McLaughlin on an emergency basis.

Marc McLaughlin, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This season for Providence, McLaughlin has five goals and six assists in 53 games. Last season the former Boston College standout ended up having a strong preseason and training camp, but still ended up going down to the AHL. He has three career NHL goals with the Bruins. This move comes one day after the Bruins assigned Anthony Richard to the P-Bruins.

Maple Leafs Make Addition to Defense

Speaking of the Maple Leafs, they made a move on Feb. 29 when they acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2025 third-round draft pick. Currently, the Bruins are tied with the Florida Panthers on top of the Atlantic Division and eight points ahead of Toronto. Depending on how things shake out over the final 21 games, the Maple Leafs could be a first-round playoff opponent of the Black and Gold and they are already making moves for a postseason run. Again, it’s going to be interesting to see what Sweeney ends up doing between now and March 8.

Related: Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Swayman, Lohrei, Pastrnak & More

Coming off their win over Vegas, which was win No. 100 for Montgomery behind the Bruins bench, Boston hits the road for two games against the Islanders and Maple Leafs, before coming home and facing Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on March 5. Things are not going to get any easier as they try to keep pace with the Panthers in the Atlantic Division.