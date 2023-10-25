Bruins News & Rumors: Historic Start, Lauko, Mitchell & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins made a little history with their 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 24. Meanwhile, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery provided an update on Jakub Lauko. For those who missed it, Lauko took a skate square to the face. In other news, Ian Mitchell has been placed on waivers. Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Oct. 25) Bruins News & Rumors column.

Bruins Tie Team Record

The Bruins’ Centennial season has started off with a bang, as the Original Club tied a team record by winning their sixth straight game to start the campaign with their victory against the Blackhawks. They originally accomplished this outstanding feat back during the 1937-38 season.

It isn’t a secret that the Bruins have had a fairly easy schedule in terms of opponents thus far. The only playoff team from last season that they faced was the Los Angeles Kings, while their other games have been against the Blackhawks (twice), Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks. However, it is still impressive, as they won all three of their games on the California road trip, with the Kings being the most notable. With that, they immediately won in Chicago, only two days after their last game in Anaheim. That amount of traveling is never easy, but the Bruins handled it with flying colors.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 3-0 Win Against the Blackhawks

The Bruins will be back home for their next game on Oct. 26 against the Ducks. This is a must-watch contest, as the Bruins will have an outstanding opportunity to set a new team record. That’s not something many people would have predicted after the plethora of notable offseason subtractions they had this past summer.

Lauko Avoids Serious Injury

Man, that Lauko moment last game was scary. As noted above, the gritty winger took a skate to the face and rushed off the ice, bleeding and covering his wound. Following the game, Montgomery was asked about Lauko’s condition, and the Bruins’ bench boss confirmed that Jason Dickinson’s skate did not hit Lauko’s eye but rather the corner of it. With that, he noted that Lauko, naturally, needed stitches.

Jakub Lauko, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It is great to hear that Lauko will be okay and has avoided a serious eye injury. During the play, it looked like it could have been far more serious, and there was naturally a ton of concern around the hockey world because of it. However, Lauko has since joked about the incident on Twitter/X.

woke up feeling beautiful pic.twitter.com/GmDJYwcTKB — Jakub Lauko (@jakub_lauko) October 25, 2023

We will now need to wait and see how much time Lauko misses from here, if any. In six games this season, the 23-year-old forward has zero points to go along with five hits.

Mitchell Placed On Waivers

The Bruins have placed another one of their offseason additions on waivers. This time, it is Mitchell hitting the wire. The 24-year-old made the NHL club out of training camp and has primarily served as an extra defenseman. In two games so far this season with the Bruins, he has one assist and a plus-1 rating.

Latest News & Highlights

When noting that Mitchell is still young and carries an affordable $775,000 cap hit, he could certainly grab the attention of some teams. NHL clubs can never have too much defensive depth, and Mitchell would provide them with a cheap and young option. We will now need to wait and see if anyone takes a flier on the Alberta native.

After not playing against the Ducks, Lucic also was out for the Bruins’ contest against the Blackhawks. Per Kevin Paul Dupont, Lucic is dealing with a lower-body injury and is likely to have more evaluations either today (Oct. 25) or tomorrow (Oct. 26). Thus, an update on his condition should be coming soon. At this time, he is expected to be out day-to-day.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lucic left warmups after doing one pregame lap before the Bruins’ game against the Ducks. He notably took a slapshot to the foot against the Kings, but at the time of this writing, it has not been confirmed that this is what caused Lucic’s current issue.

Lucic has been off to a solid start in his return to Boston, posting two assists and eight hits in four games. The Bruins will be hoping that he continues to produce like this in a bottom-six role for them once he returns to action.

Bruins Sign Jackson Edward

The Bruins have signed prospect Jackson Edward to a three-year, entry-level contract. The 6-foot-2 defenseman is currently playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, and that is where he will remain for the season. In 10 games this season, he has two goals, six points, 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-7 rating.

Edward is a prospect who will need a few years to develop before getting any genuine consideration for an NHL spot. However, he has shown improvement at the OHL level and has been praised for his steady defensive game and physicality. Thus, he is a prospect to keep an eye on.