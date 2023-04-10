Bruins News & Rumors: New NHL Record, Pastrnak & More

In this latest installment of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins set the all-time single-season wins record by securing their 63rd victory of the year against the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak scored his 60th goal of the season after a dominant performance against the Flyers and has the chance to hit 110 points before the season is over.

Bruins Set New NHL Record With 63 Wins

With their victory over the Flyers on Sunday (April 9), the Bruins set a new NHL single-season record by reaching 63 wins. They passed the two previous record holders, the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning, and have two games remaining to try to build on it.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins celebrate a goal (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It is remarkable that the Bruins have hit 63 wins this season. Heading into the 2022-23 campaign, many people believed that they would fall off due to their early-season injuries and “aging” core. Instead, they have set a major record and are heading into the postseason as current favorites for the Stanley Cup.

David Pastrnak Hits 60 Goals

Yesterday (April 9), I wrote a column discussing how Pastrnak was in striking distance of reaching 60 goals. Heading into the Bruins’ contest against Philadelphia, the superstar winger was at 57 goals. Now, after a specular three-goal performance against the Flyers, he has officially hit the 60-goal plateau.

A ridiculous hot streak is a major reason why Pastrnak is now at 60 goals. Over his last 10 games, he has scored 12 goals, and he is not showing any signs of slowing down. The 26-year-old also had an assist against the Flyers, so he now sits at 109 points on the season. As a result, the 110-point milestone is certainly attainable.

Bruins Inching Closer to Setting Another NHL Record

The Bruins’ 2022-23 season has been historic, but they may not be done setting records just yet. With their victory over the Flyers, they are now sitting at 131 points on the year and are just one point behind the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens for the most points ever in an NHL season. As a result, the Bruins are in striking distance of breaking another major NHL record.

Boston Bruins Celebrate (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Bruins only need one more win or two overtime losses to pass Montreal’s greatest season. It certainly seems possible that the Bruins can do this when looking at their final two opponents of the season. On Tuesday (April 11), the Bruins will be facing the Washington Capitals, and then they finish the year on Thursday (April 13) against the Canadiens. Both of these clubs are non-playoff teams, so the Bruins have very good odds on paper to get at least one more win.

Tyler Bertuzzi Thriving in Boston

When the Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings, there was natural excitement for his arrival. After all, he is a legitimate top-six forward who plays a gritty game, so he seemed like a great fit for the Bruins’ culture. Although it naturally took him some time to get used to head coach Jim Montgomery’s system, he now is starting to thrive.

Over his last six games, Bertuzzi has two goals and eight points to go along with five assists over his two previous contests. He has found instant chemistry with Pastrnak since being placed on his line, and the Bruins could look to pair them up during the postseason if they keep up this kind of play. If Bertuzzi can keep producing like this, don’t be surprised if the Bruins try to make him more than just a rental.