Bruins News & Rumors: Trade Deadline, Lindholm, Forbort & More

In the latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the 2024 trade deadline is one day away on Friday, March 8 at 3 o’clock and things are starting to heat up around the league. General Manager (GM) Don Sweeney has yet to make a move for the Bruins but expect him to try very hard to get something done, whether it’s a forward or defenseman. The Black and Gold have been linked to different players and making a deal is going to force Sweeney to get creative because of cap restraints and lack of draft capital and prospects.

NHL Trade Deadline & Rumors Heat Up

The trade deadline took off Wednesday (March 6) with a flurry of big trades including the Calgary Flames sending defenseman Noah Hanifin to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers made the first splash in the Atlantic Division by acquiring forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators to add depth to the defending Eastern Conference champions.

The Bruins have been linked to some players, but Kevin Weekes from ESPN posted on X that he was hearing of a potential three-team trade involving Boston. The rumored deal was Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Vancouver Canucks, Elias Lindholm to Boston, and Jake DeBrusk to Pittsburgh. Just the fact that Lindholm has been mentioned as someone who could be traded again makes you wonder why things haven’t worked out with the Canucks, who acquired him on Feb. 1. It remains to be seen if that deal or another one happens, but it’s not surprising to see DeBrusk’s name being dangled in trade rumors again.

The Bruins could use a forward and left-shot defenseman and one name that would have been a nice addition was Joel Edmundson of the Washington Capitals, but he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is a tough blueliner and a 2019 Stanley Cup champion.

Hampus Lindholm Back to Practice

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who left in the third period on Feb. 19 during the Bruins 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury, was on the TD Garden ice for the morning skate ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night (March 7). Following the practice, head coach Jim Montgomery said that he’s getting closer to a return, but he won’t play against Toronto. Since Lindholm has been out, prospect Mason Lohrei was called up the day after the injury from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The former Ohio State blueliner has played well in Lindholm’s place.

Hampus Lindholm, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another defenseman who has been out injured, Derek Forbort, is still day-to-day according to Montgomery, and is “dealing with some aches and pains.’’ It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he’s traded by the 3 o’clock deadline Friday.

Bruins Host Maple Leafs

For the second time this week, the Bruins and Maple Leafs will meet on the ice, this time in Boston. Monday night (March 4), Boston played a solid all-around game in a 4-1 win after playing one of their worst games two nights earlier against New York Islanders in a 5-1 loss. This is the final game for both teams before the trade deadline and the Bruins have won the previous three matchups this season. This will be the final Centennial Era Night of the 2023-24 season and the Bruins will celebrate “Return of a Champion (2001-Present)”.

If the Stanley Cup Playoffs began today, the Bruins and Maple Leafs would be matched up in a first-round series and despite what happens tonight, you can throw the regular season records out the window once the postseason starts.

Bruins & Penguins to Play in Big City Greens Game

The NHL is teaming up with Big City Greens for the second season for the “NHL Big City Greens Classic’’ when the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon (March 9) at 3 o’clock ET after last season’s game was a hit between the Capitals and New York Rangers. ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+ will present the live, animated telecast and the regular broadcast will be on ABC.

It is going to be a very interesting next 24 hours for the Bruins and how Sweeney handles the trade deadline. Does he make a big move, a minor move, or no moves and stand pat? Decisions, decisions, decisions.