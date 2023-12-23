Flames’ Youth Bringing an Energy That Needs to Be Built On

The Calgary Flames have hit a gold mine with their young players this season. Connor Zary, Martin Pospisil, and Yegor Sharangovich have each brought something special to the organization and filled a role that the team might not have even known they were missing.

Since losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk after the 2021-22 season, the Flames have been struggling to get back to form. They missed the playoffs by two points last season, which led to head coach Darryl Sutter being fired. They had a rocky start to this campaign but have worked to improve their place in the standings over the past few months, although they still have a long way to go.

Flames’ Youth Have Been Contributing In Big Ways

Zary, Pospisil, and Sharangovich have been a breath of fresh air, not just for the team but for the fans as well. The trio have contributed 22 goals, and Zary and Sharangovich, in particular, have come through in key moments to lift the Flames over their competition. The three players have also combined for 22 assists and 142 shots on goal.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Their play style is the foundation that the team should build on. Their physical presence is exactly what the Flames have needed since losing Gaudreau and Tkachuk. They aren’t afraid to make big plays and throw pucks at the net. The Flames were playing very cautiously earlier this season, as evidenced by their shots on goal.

Related: Calgary Flames Youth Providing Team With Much-Needed Spark

Latest News & Highlights

For a team that was known for outshooting their opponents, the Flames weren’t putting up the kind of numbers they used to. During their six-game losing streak in November, the Flames had an average of 29.5 shots on goal per game. In their last four wins, they’ve averaged 32.75. While this isn’t all due to the young forwards, their stats make it clear that they’ve had an impact. The organization has been missing that sense of ‘je ne sais quoi’ and the young trio has brought it so far this season.

Zary Is Making A Name For Himself Up Front

Connor Zary scored an excellent goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 16. The Lightning had closed the gap to one goal in the third period after the Flames scored three unanswered goals in the second. After defenceman Jordan Oesterle checked Brayden Point at the blue line, the 22-year-old forward picked up the puck and took it down the ice to put it past Andrei Vasilevskiy for the win. It was his only shot on goal, but it was the only one he needed.

Nazem Kadri told Connor Zary to go north with the puck when he got it … he did just that and ended up scoring a massive goal against Tampa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yNfNvbpBbq — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 17, 2023

Nazem Kadri spoke to the media in November about Zary’s skills, praising the young forward for his ability to spot players in open ice and find ways to get the puck to them. The chemistry the duo has built is inspiring. With nine assists to his name, the young forward is making an impact on his teammates. He had an assist on Nick DeSimone’s goal against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 21, fighting off two players before he could get a clean pass off.

Pospisil’s Impact On The Ice

While Zary has been making his mark, Pospisil has been making his mark too. At 6-foot-2 and 172 pounds, the 24-year-old can dish out decent hits. He’s become an effective successor for Tkachuk as team pest due to his knack for getting on his opponents’ nerves (from ‘Can Flames rookie Pospisil be an NHL agitator? He’s looking the part’, Calgary Herald, Dec. 15, 2023).

Martin Pospisil, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pospisil is a decent goal-scorer as well. Although he only notched his fourth against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 18, it was a beauty. He snuck in behind the Panthers’ defence after an errant shot by Oliver Ekman-Larsson was gathered up by Kadri. The 33-year-old spotted Pospisil in open ice and made a clean pass. After that, all the Slovak needed was poise and precision to slot the puck in behind goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Sharangovich Shines With Flames

Yegor Sharangovich, unlike Zary and Pospisil, is not in his rookie year. The Belarusian had three seasons with the New Jersey Devils under his belt before being traded to the Flames along with a third-round pick in exchange for Tyler Toffoli. His big contract created some negative buzz about his ability to live up to it. However, he’s shown that there is no need for concern, with 11 goals this season, most recently, he scored against the Lightning.

The 25-year-old’s goal against the Lightning marked his fifth-straight game with a goal. Although the Flames lost the previous four contests, Sharangovich was a bright spot. He scored two against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 12 to keep the Flames in the game and force overtime. He has a knack for finding the sweet spot on the ice and making moves there to create opportunities.

Flames Needed New Energy

The Flames may have found their new identity with this young trio of forwards, who have rapidly found their place on the team. As the Flames are known for filling their lineup with veterans, it’s refreshing to see young players take on new roles.

The Flames must take note of the success they’ve found since unleashing the young forwards and build upon it. The team shouldn’t be counted out yet, so they need to latch onto the momentum the young players have brought to the team. With a healthy mix of youth to bring some energy and the veterans to mentor them, the Flames can get themselves back in contention.