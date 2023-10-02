Canadiens’ Arber Xhekaj: A Stand-Up (for His Team) Guy

Arber Xhekaj is a 22-year-old defenceman born on Jan. 30, 2001, in Hamilton, Ontario. He’s got one NHL season under his belt with the Montreal Canadiens, and he looks forward to a second season coming up.

What’s impressive about Xhekaj is his size. He stands at an imposing height of 6-foot-4 and weighs 238 pounds. Never drafted, he was a walk-on in his junior career with the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he played three seasons. In 2021-22, he moved to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

Throughout his junior career, although he’s far from an offensive defenceman, he steadily improved his offensive contributions. All the time, he’s demonstrated his willingness to engage physically. In the 2022-23 season, Xhekaj made the jump to the NHL, joining the Canadiens. In his rookie season, he played 51 games, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. He also accumulated 101 penalty minutes.

A Review of Xhekaj’s Rookie Season with the Canadiens

Xhekaj had a rollercoaster rookie season in 2022-23. His journey began well but was marred by injuries and setbacks. During the season, he became a clear physical presence. Not only did he register an impressive 159 hits, but he showed a willingness to drop the gloves if need be – hence, the 101 penalty minutes.

“I’ve been a Montreal Canadiens fan my whole life & I’ve been watching that rivalry obviously since I’ve been a fan, so to be a part of it now is going to be pretty special.” – Arber Xhekaj on the Habs-Bruins rivalry pic.twitter.com/2v4OeZCTA6 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 24, 2023

He also contributed defensively with 46 blocked shots. Perhaps surprisingly, Xhekaj added 13 points to his rookie resume, showing at least some small signs of offensive potential. However, as noted his rookie season was plagued by injuries, culminating in a shoulder issue that led to season-ending surgery.

This injury forced him to miss a significant portion of the season. As a result, questions arose about his availability for this season. In short, Xhekaj’s rookie season was a mixed bag. He showed some promise, physicality, and a flash or two of offensive potential. He seems to be healed now and ready to go.

Now, as he enters his second season, Canadiens fans will be eager to see how he bounces back from his injuries. Can he continue to develop this season and in the seasons to come?

Xhekaj Knows What His Canadiens Need from Him

As Xhekaj knows well, if he’s to become a part of this young Canadiens team, he going to have to show both toughness and defensive reliability. For him, these go hand in hand. That makes the young Canadiens defenseman’s job simple. He has to demonstrate his skills while keeping an eye on his teammates’ well-being.

As he describes in the video below, he’s prepared to step up if his team needs him. However, he also emphasizes that his primary focus remains showcasing his own abilities on the ice.

Sometimes Two Physical Forces Collide (Even in Hockey)

As noted in the interview shown above, Xhekaj recognizes that physicality is part of the game. He’s well aware of the looming presence of Toronto Maple Leafs’ tough guy Ryan Reaves, who is known for his physical style of play. He also realizes that, if he makes the Canadiens team out of training camp, there’s a good chance the two might meet during a future Atlantic Division game this season.

During the interview, when he was asked about the potential clashes with Reaves, Xhekaj acknowledged the possibility. They do share that same reputation for physicality. Sooner or later in hockey, it’s common for players who are physical forces to collide.

Xhekaj’s Main Goal Is To Impress His Coach

However, training camp and preseason are a time for players to make their case for a spot on the roster. Xhekaj realizes that his main goal is to impress the coaching staff with his play. While physicality is part of his game, it won’t be his sole focus during this phase of the season.

Arber Xhekaj with the Hamilton Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor/OHL Images)

Xhekaj’s team-first mentality was apparent during his interview. He understands that teammates need to look out for each other, and he’s committed to doing so. If a teammate needs help, he’s there and ready to step in. His commitment to his fellow players (many of whom are high-scorers, but smallish in stature) is likely to make him lots of friends in the Canadiens locker room. It might also make a significant difference in his team’s success.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Xhekaj’s preseason objective is clear. He wants to make the Canadiens’ roster. To do so, he must showcase his skills. However, he also has another way to contribute positively to the team. That’s by standing up for his teammates if they need his physical assistance.

While he doesn’t see that as his main role, he’s prepared to take it on if his teammates need help.