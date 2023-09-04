Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher Eyes Healthier 2023-24 Season

To say Brendan Gallagher has endured a couple of disappointing seasons would be one of the greatest understatements in recent memory. The Montreal Canadiens’ biggest heart has dealt with bigger injuries, playing in just 93 games over the last two seasons combined. The damage has also taken a toll on his ability to produce goals, something he was known for in his draft year. He’s scored just 15 goals in those 93 games — the same total of his rookie season, over a decade ago.

After the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs that saw Gallagher miss the following year’s summer camp, he made his season debut in January, effectively missing the first three months of the season. The following year, Gallagher broke his ankle in the 12th game of the season. He attempted to play through the pain but eventually broke it a second time one month later, bringing his season to a grinding halt and forcing him to the sidelines for all of January and February.

Despite the constant struggle to remain healthy and in the lineup, Gallagher keeps a positive attitude as the 2023-24 season approaches. His contract has four years remaining on it at $6.5 million per season, and he’ll be 34 by the time he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Gallagher’s Style of Play Needs an Evolution

Since his rookie campaign, Gallagher has earned the reputation for being a honey badger on the ice. His tenacious and fierce attitude when battling for loose pucks and his never-quit mentality in front of the net have painted a target on his back. Gallagher’s nose for the crease has gotten under the skin of many opposition, leaving him prone to being cross-checked and pushed around. At 5-foot-9, he’s constantly overwhelmed and mismatched by much larger defensemen, which hasn’t ever made him hesitate.

Brendan Gallagher, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, at 31, Gallagher may need to adopt a different style of play to keep his body in top shape over an 82-game season. While there is no way of taking out the competition in Gallagher, there are different methods of tweaking things to put him in a better position to succeed. The Canadiens have some big bodies that can play the front of the net, including Josh Anderson (6-foot-3), Joel Armia (6-foot-4), and Kirby Dach (6-foot-4). This gives the team several options to be a thorn in the side of their opposition, while smaller players like Gallagher and newly acquired Alex Newhook can use their footwork and evasiveness to control the puck and dictate the speed of the game.

Another point is that Gallagher should be relied upon less for power-play production. Over the last three seasons, 73 percent of his points have come at even strength, compared to just 20 percent on the man advantage. It could bode well for load management and using him in more effective ways, where he can slot into a third-line role and provide secondary scoring on a team that is beginning to look more promising on the wing.

Gallagher’s Summer Shows Encouraging Signs

One way Gallagher can ensure better results this season is to give it your all in the gym and guarantee the body is ready to endure a long season. Gallagher took part in this year’s Delta Planet Ice program, the home of the Delta Hockey Academy. Joining fellow Vancouver Giants’ alumni like Lance Bouma and Milan Lucic, Gallagher put himself through a rigorous training regiment, which includes luxuries like athletic therapy, massage therapy, and mental performance therapy, ensuring his body and mind are well kept.

“I’ve had a good summer. I have hit all my numbers in the gym, I feel good on the ice,” said Gallagher. “It’s just about getting a little bit of luck and staying healthy for a full season, and I’ll get back to where I need to be.” (from ‘Brendan Gallagher is healthy, happy and ready to help Habs once again’, The Province, 08/07/23) A little luck goes a long way, but hitting those numbers in the gym and reaching a physical peak does wonders to a player’s ability to keep up with a physical game and boosts their confidence.

With that said, Gallagher’s off-ice training has given Canadiens’ fans hope for a better result this season, but nobody knows how he’ll hold out when play begins. With a string of lower-body injuries including a broken thumb, a broken jaw, concussions, a fractured left hand, and surgery to repair two damaged fingers, Gallagher has dealt with more in a decade than most will face in a lifetime. As Elton John sang in his 1983 hit, “And I’m still standin’ after all this time,” Gallagher, too, continues to stand with his head held high, showing why he is the soul of the team.