Canadiens’ Legare Gains Second Chance With Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens were involved in a blockbuster trade on Sunday afternoon, playing as the third party in a deal that sent Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes again made out with a victory, re-acquiring defenseman Jeff Petry (with 25% of his salary retained), goaltender Casey DeSmith, prospect Nathan Légaré, and a 2025 second-round pick. All it cost the Canadiens was Rem Pitlick and Mike Hoffman, and the bonus was that Hughes didn’t have to retain any of their salary.

Habs fans know what they’re getting in Petry, who was a Canadien until July 18, 2022. Petry was dealt to the Penguins with prospect Ryan Poehling for Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth-round pick. DeSmith brings value as a backup goaltender who can be a serviceable 1B behind Sam Montembeault, leaving Jake Allen’s future with the team in question. Finally, there’s Légaré, who will play for his second American Hockey League (AHL) team in three years.

Légaré is a native of Montreal who developed in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for three years with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Val-d’Or Foreurs. He’s a stocky winger with good speed and a strong work ethic and made his AHL debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2021-22. The change in competition and speed led to a struggle to transition his offensive game effectively, and he was limited to 16 points in 57 games. He put up 18 points in 68 games the following season, but perhaps a fresh start is what the 22-year-old forward needs.

Légaré Gets Second Chance With Laval Rocket

Légaré was drafted in the third round in 2019 but spent two more years in the QMJHL before turning pro. The decision was beneficial as he put up back-to-back 80+ point seasons and also led the QMJHL playoffs in goals with 14. To say he struggled when he turned pro is an understatement, as he was often scratched in his rookie season. His sophomore year showed early signs of struggle as well, as he played both sides of the wing on different lines and went without a goal in his first 17 games of the 2022-23 season.

Nathan Legare, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Courtesy QMJHL)

Under head coach Jean-Francois Houle, Légaré can expect more freedom to showcase his offensive skills on one of the team’s top two lines. The Laval Rocket made the AHL playoffs in both years under Houle and made it to the third round in 2021-22 before failing to make it out of the qualifying round one season later. If Légaré can get some time on the Rocket’s top line with talent like Juraj Slafkovsky, who many expect will start the season in the AHL, he could revive his scoring touch.

However, with the Penguins he did develop an ability to agitate. Légaré is not the tallest player on the ice, but he is exceptionally wide in stature. His combination of speed and strength make him a versatile player who can hit and cause havoc in corners, while his offensive awareness finds him in open ice to receive passes. In Laval, he could become a solid 30-point player who amasses 70-80 penalty minutes, similar to what Xavier Simoneau provided last season.

Légaré Brings Positive Quebec Representation

From his time in the QMJHL to his tenure with the Penguins, many have noted his work ethic and determination. If he isn’t scoring goals every night, Légaré is applying pressure on every shift, using his physicality to intimidate the opposition and getting underneath their skin. As a Quebec native, he will face higher expectations, but while some crumble under that pressure, a player like Legare could strive and turn his game around.

Jean-François Houle, head coach of the Laval Rocket (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Quebecers pride themselves in cheering for a team that showcases talent from their backyard, and in the 2023-24 season, the Rocket could dress as many as four Quebec-born forwards – Légaré could fill the open spot left by Anthony Richard, who signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins. He has the potential to step right into the limelight and thrive, especially if he can find his scoring touch and push the Rocket to the next level.

Being traded to the Canadiens is not only a second chance for Légaré but also a great opportunity for him to take that next step toward becoming an NHLer. He’ll get plenty of chances to show his worth, and there’s no better time than now for him to find his offensive game as he enters the final year of his entry-level contract. If he wants another offer from Hughes, Légaré needs to play to the level he achieved in the QMJHL.