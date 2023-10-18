3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ 5-2 Loss to Wild

The Montreal Canadiens welcomed the Minnesota Wild to the Bell Centre on Tuesday night in a quiet week, including two home games. The Habs were without their second-line centre, as Kirby Dach’s injury against the Chicago Blackhawks will likely keep him out for most of the 2023-24 season. The Canadiens got blasted for two goals against during a power play, and the first period set the stage for the Wild’s 5-2 win over the home team.

Canadiens Can’t Continue Undisciplined Play

Heading into the game against the Wild, the Canadiens sat in a tie for fifth among teams most penalized in the league. Granted, it’s only two matches into an 82-game season, but taking 14 penalties is simply unacceptable. Unfortunately, their parade to the penalty box didn’t stop in game three as the Habs committed three consecutive stick infractions in the second period, leading to Minnesota’s third goal.

Fast forward to the final five minutes to find Montreal on a power play and looking good for a change. They had zone time with constant puck possession and were dictating the pace before Juraj Slafkovsky took a needless interference penalty by flipping the stick out of Marcus Johansson’s hands. His decision cost the Canadiens their power play and, to add salt to an already-gaping wound, led to Kirill Kaprizov doing what he does best – scoring.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The third period offered less time served in the sin bin, but it, unfortunately, featured a third power-play goal for the Wild after Pearson’s stick clipped the face shield of Jake Middleton. For those into twisted humour, the Canadiens didn’t surrender a goal while playing 5-on-5; Minnesota scored twice shorthanded and three times while on the man advantage.

Kaiden Guhle Injury Opens Door For Justin Barron

It’s a tale as old as time, or at least as old as last season. The Canadiens struggled to keep up with all of the injuries they faced last year, and they’re facing similar issues just three games into the 2023-24 season. Dach’s injury was a tough pill to swallow when you account for the severity, but now Kaiden Guhle is joining him on the sidelines. He left the game late in the second period and did not return.

It’s an unfortunate injury, as Guhle was stepping into his own and looking solid despite the limited playing time. His service on the third pairing helped round out the team’s blue line, and he looked confident with each touch of the puck. The Canadiens can now look to Justin Barron to slot back in after he was scratched the last two games in favour of Jordan Harris. He didn’t stand out against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he’s a far cry away from hindering the team’s overall play.

The Canadiens have some options in Laval that could step in, but Habs fans are crossing their fingers that it isn’t a repeat of the 2022-23 injury woes.

Michael Pezzetta Earned Permanent Spot in Lineup

Scratched in favour of Jesse Ylonen, who impressed during the preseason, Michael Pezzetta could do nothing but sit by and wait for his next opportunity. He didn’t have to wait long as he slotted onto the fourth line in the third game of the season. Amidst a forgettable game full of errors and penalties, Pezzetta gave the Bell Centre crowd something to cheer about, and he did it twice.

Michael Pezzetta, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Following the Canadiens’ first goal, Pezzetta dropped the gloves with Brandon Duhaime. It sparked the bench and the crowd, even if there weren’t many punches thrown. He scored a headlock takedown and erupted the home crowd. In his second tilt, this time with Dakota Mermis, Pezzetta landed several solid punches and won the fight convincingly.

The fight also occurred as a result of a big body check on Jon Merrill. Pezzetta’s hard-nosed style and willingness to drop the gloves will serve well on the team’s fourth line, something they can’t afford to scratch any longer.

Rapid Fire Notes

Fleury’s 545th victory draws him within six wins of tying former Habs’ goaltender Patrick Roy.

Montreal led the league in man-games lost with 685 last season. The second-place team was the Columbus Blue Jackets with 581.

The Canadiens have allowed 30 shots or more in each of the three games this season, and at least 35 in two of those three.

Montreal and Minnesota combined for 84 penalty minutes, thanks in large part to two fights and a ten-minute misconduct.

What’s Next for the Habs

Montreal finishes off a three-game home stand against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Saturday night before hitting the road to take on the Buffalo Sabres next week.