Canadiens Luke Tuch is Healthy and Ready to Break Out

The Montreal Canadiens 2020 second-round pick, Luke Tuch, has had an up-and-down few seasons. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been preaching development since his arrival in his new role in Montreal.

Development is more than just improving skills like shooting or passing, it’s assessing what a player needs at that moment to take another step forward. For Tuch, the younger brother of Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch, his biggest needs were opportunity, and most importantly, health. The Boston University (BU) Terriers have had a strong start to the season, and one of the biggest reasons for that start is Tuch’s gritty approach.

Canadiens Struggle With Health

Tuch’s college career has been below expectations when it comes to production. There is no doubting his work ethic or determination, but circumstances conspired to make his path harder. After a 10-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by two injury-shortened seasons, you have a player who missed out on half of his time at the NCAA level to build his game on the ice. He will still need time, perhaps a couple of seasons in the minor leagues, before he can ever become an NHL regular.

Luke Tuch, USA NTDP (Credit: Rena Laverty)

The Canadiens do have a solid player with NHL qualities in his game. But there is a deadline looming for him and the franchise as they must sign Tuch by Aug. 15, 2024, or they’ll lose his rights. This leaves him with one last season with BU to earn his entry-level contract, which is a situation he is facing with aplomb.

“I have about 40 games left at the university level here in Boston. After that I would love to sign with the Montreal Canadiens who I consider to be the best organization in hockey.” – Luke Tuch

He wants to show what he is capable of when healthy. His play at the 2023 World Championship helped build his confidence and a full offseason to train while at full health has allowed him to put his best foot forward to help his team return to the Frozen Four and earn himself an NHL contract.

Tuch Exemplifies Leadership and Perseverance

Finally playing 100% healthy, Tuch is a point-per-game player in his senior year. The Canadiens asked him to go back to Boston University and play a power forward’s game, forecheck, finish checks and attack the net, and he has done that and more.

“He’s a big strong guy. I think that’s (being healthy) helped him a lot and it’s paying off for him and it’s paying off for us. I have nothing but great things to say about him. And from a leadership standpoint, he’s been outstanding for us.” – Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo

Tuch’s perseverance is starting to pay off for him as he has been playing the power forward style fans had hoped to see when he was drafted in the second round. He attacks the dirty areas of the ice and is consistently seen camped out in front of the net.

While he isn’t the next Brady Tkachuk, he does play a similarly hard-nosed, north-south style. No one is going to say he is a future top-line star player, but he could become a reliable contributor as a complementary forward. Tuch’s ability to play a complementary style to high-skill players has helped him offensively as he sits second on the team in points with four goals and 12 points in 10 games. He projects more as a bottom-six winger who can provide energy and is always difficult to line up against. What you see is what you get with him.

Can't spell clutch without Tuch! pic.twitter.com/WyLgIsET0F — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 4, 2023

Tuch may have the perfect coach for his brand of hockey in Jay Pandolfo who left the Boston Bruins to coach his alma mater BU. Now healthy, Tuch has been using his speed and size to make zone entries, take defenders wide, and open space for Macklin Celebrini, who is an early favourite to go first overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Celebrini’s eight goals and 18 points in nine games speak volumes of the open ice he enjoys thanks to the power forward style Tuch has provided so far this season, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the head coach.

“From day one he’s (Tuch) having a tremendous year. He’s playing to his identity, he’s moving his feet and creating space with physicality. He’s making plays, he’s been really really good for us. I’ve been really happy with him.” – Jay Pandolfo BU head coach

Tuch has found his place and it’s at the front of the net. The comfort he plays with in the slot is impressive and because of that, and his return to full health, is playing his best hockey at BU. He plays to his identity, and it only makes him more effective. The confidence it provides him allows him to take on a larger leadership role, as he wears the “A” as the alternate captain for BU.

It is more than just a letter on a sweater for Tuch, it’s his consistent play on ice. Playing on the top line, he has been able to mentor Celebrini. Their linemate, Quinn Hutson, has noticed what difference Tuch makes for them.

“He’s huge out there, he’s always on the forecheck. I’ve played with him before, so I know how to play with him, he’s always in the spot where I need him to be.” – Quinn Hutson

There is little doubt that Montreal needs speedy wingers with size in their system to complement smaller, more skilled players. A full season at BU playing in that exact role, and producing as well, will help him to stand out among the Canadiens’ prospects and earn him that coveted NHL contract. But first, his focus is on winning in Boston, before moving on to play for that city’s greatest hockey rival.